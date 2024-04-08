Success! Thank you for signing up to Independent Betting
Betting > Football

Arsenal vs Bayern betting tips: Champions League predictions, odds and free bets

Arsenal face off against Bayern in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final clash on Tuesday night
Last Updated: 8th of April 2024
Greg Lea
·
Football Writer
Arsenal vs Bayern betting tips: Champions League predictions, odds and free bets
Arsenal vs Bayern Munich betting tips 

Arsenal and Bayern Munich will go head-to-head in the last eight of the Champions League on Tuesday (8pm, TNT Sports 1). 

Mikel Arteta’s men will put their Premier League title tilt on hold after going top of the table at the weekend. 

Arsenal have not reached the semi-finals of this tournament since 2009, while Bayern will be looking to avoid a quarter-final elimination for the fourth successive season. 

Football betting sites have the Gunners down as the favourites, but Bayern can never be written off in this competition.

Arsenal vs Bayern odds
Best Odds
April 9th | 8:00pm
% Chance
Arsenal Arsenal
55.56%
8/11
4/6
8/11
8/11
7/10
4/5
Draw
25.00%
17/6
14/5
3/1
3/1
3/1
3/1
B. Munich B. Munich
22.22%
17/5
7/2
7/2
100/30
7/2
17/5
Over 2.5
57.90%
--
4/6
4/6
7/10
--
8/11
--
Under 2.5
47.62%
--
11/10
21/20
11/10
--
11/10
--
Teams Best Odds
Arsenal Arsenal
4/5 Unibet
Arsenal vs Bayern tips: Hosts can win first leg 

According to the Champions League odds, Arsenal are the second-favourites to win the Champions League this season. Only Manchester City are considered a stronger side by gambling sites.

There is no doubt that Arsenal are one of the best teams on the continent right now, but their lack of recent history in this competition is an obstacle they need to overcome.

Bayern, on the other hand, are enduring a terrible campaign domestically. They will not win the Bundesliga title for the first time since 2012 and are facing up to the very real prospect of ending the season empty-handed after 11 consecutive years of trophies.

Champions League Winner odds
Best Odds
% Chance
Man City
34.72%
7/4
7/4
15/8
15/8
7/4
37/20
Arsenal
15.38%
5/1
9/2
5/1
11/2
15/4
5/1
Real Madrid
13.33%
6/1
6/1
6/1
6/1
13/2
6/1
Psg
11.11%
15/2
8/1
8/1
8/1
6/1
8/1
Others
11.11%
Teams Best Odds
Man City
Bayern do possess a considerably superior European pedigree than their upcoming opponents, however. 

Thomas Tuchel, their under-fire manager, has won the Champions League with Chelsea and finished as runners-up with Paris Saint-Germain, This is Arteta’s first campaign in the competition as a head coach. 

At the same time, it is hard to escape from the fact that Arsenal are simply a better team than Bayern right now, winning 11 of their last 13 games in all competitions. With the bulk of the crowd at the Emirates Stadium behind them, Arteta’s team can get off to a winning start in this tie. 

Arsenal vs Bayern Tip 1: Arsenal to win - 3/4 BetMGM

Bayern may struggle to find the net 

The removal of the away goals rule has reduced the importance of finding the back of the net on the road, but Bayern will still be looking to get on the scoresheet in the first leg. Against Arsenal, though, that is easier said than done. 

In a 3-0 victory over Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday, Arteta’s team kept their 14th clean sheet of this Premier League season. No other team has even reached double figures. 

Arsenal have shut their opponents out 19 times in all competitions - that's 45 per cent of their matches. 

Bayern, for all their troubles, boast a fierce attack. Spurs legend Harry Kane will not be short of motivation against Tottenham’s arch-rivals. Kane has a formidable record against the Gunners, scoring 14 goals in 19 appearances.

Champions League Top Goalscorer odds
Best Odds
% Chance
Erling Braut Haaland
41.67%
6/5
--
5/4
11/10
7/5
5/4
Kylian Mbappe
26.67%
11/4
--
5/2
11/4
5/2
5/2
Harry Edward Kane
23.08%
11/4
--
11/4
11/4
10/3
11/4
Antoine Griezmann
11.11%
15/2
--
7/1
8/1
6/1
7/1
Alvaro Morata
4.76%
20/1
--
20/1
14/1
14/1
20/1
Teams Best Odds
Erling Braut Haaland
Shutting him down will be top of their agenda, while further threat is provided by Jamal Musiala, Thomas Muller and Serge Gnabry. 

Consider, though, that Arsenal recently kept a clean sheet away to Manchester City, while none of Porto, PSV, Lens or Sevilla were able to score at the Emirates in the Champions League this season, meaning the Gunners are yet to concede at home in continental competition. 

We like their odds with betting apps to shut out the German outfit in the first leg with a price of 13/8 with bet365.

Arsenal vs Bayern Tip 2: Arsenal to keep a clean sheet - 13/8 bet365

Saka can make impact once again 

There was talk that Bukayo Saka might miss the Brighton game last time out. Not only did he play, he scored the goal that set Arsenal on their way in the first half.

There are several contenders for the title of Arsenal’s most important player, but Saka is right up there.

He is the Gunners’ most decisive player in the final third. None of Saka’s team-mates are particularly close to his return of 17 goals, while the England international has also provided 13 assists across all competitions.

Champions League Finalists odds
Best Odds
% Chance
Manchester City Vs Paris Saint-Germain
16.67%
