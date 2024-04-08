Arsenal vs Bayern betting tips: Champions League predictions, odds and free bets

Get the Independent's betting newsletter for the latest tips and offers

Arsenal and Bayern Munich will go head-to-head in the last eight of the Champions League on Tuesday (8pm, TNT Sports 1). Mikel Arteta's men will put their Premier League title tilt on hold after going top of the table at the weekend. Arsenal have not reached the semi-finals of this tournament since 2009, while Bayern will be looking to avoid a quarter-final elimination for the fourth successive season.

Arsenal are the second-favourites to win the Champions League this season. Only Manchester City are considered a stronger side. There is no doubt that Arsenal are one of the best teams on the continent right now, but their lack of recent history in this competition is an obstacle they need to overcome. Bayern, on the other hand, are enduring a terrible campaign domestically. They will not win the Bundesliga title for the first time since 2012 and are facing up to the very real prospect of ending the season empty-handed after 11 consecutive years of trophies.

Bayern do possess a considerably superior European pedigree than their upcoming opponents, however. Thomas Tuchel, their under-fire manager, has won the Champions League with Chelsea and finished as runners-up with Paris Saint-Germain, This is Arteta's first campaign in the competition as a head coach. At the same time, it is hard to escape from the fact that Arsenal are simply a better team than Bayern right now, winning 11 of their last 13 games in all competitions. With the bulk of the crowd at the Emirates Stadium behind them, Arteta's team can get off to a winning start in this tie.

The removal of the away goals rule has reduced the importance of finding the back of the net on the road, but Bayern will still be looking to get on the scoresheet in the first leg. Against Arsenal, though, that is easier said than done. In a 3-0 victory over Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday, Arteta's team kept their 14th clean sheet of this Premier League season. No other team has even reached double figures. Arsenal have shut their opponents out 19 times in all competitions - that's 45 per cent of their matches. Bayern, for all their troubles, boast a fierce attack. Spurs legend Harry Kane will not be short of motivation against Tottenham's arch-rivals. Kane has a formidable record against the Gunners, scoring 14 goals in 19 appearances.

Shutting him down will be top of their agenda, while further threat is provided by Jamal Musiala, Thomas Muller and Serge Gnabry. Consider, though, that Arsenal recently kept a clean sheet away to Manchester City, while none of Porto, PSV, Lens or Sevilla were able to score at the Emirates in the Champions League this season, meaning the Gunners are yet to concede at home in continental competition.

