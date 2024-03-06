Success! Thank you for signing up to Independent Betting
Freiburg vs West Ham predictions: Europa League tips, betting odds and free bets

West Ham have already beaten Freiburg twice this season as they get set to meet again in the last 16
Last Updated: 6th of March 2024
Chris Rivers
·
Football Writer
Freiburg vs West Ham predictions

David Moyes will hope another victory in Europe will help ease tensions over his future as the West Ham manager seeks to continue the bounce back from a miserable start to 2024 when he takes his team back to Freiburg in the Europa League last 16 (8pm, TNT Sports 2).

West Ham have won their last two outings against Brentford and Everton to end what was an eight-match winless streak. Fans are still unconvinced Moyes is the right man to take them forward, sporadically calling for him to go, while the Scot has revealed there is a new contract offer on the table.

Last season their Europa Conference League triumph maintained the relationship between the boss and the supporters. With the Hammers currently sitting seventh in the Premier League and into the Europa League last 16, one would think the fans would be happy.

But the style of football has irked many match-goers to such an extent that pressure remains on the boss. Only an upturn in results can cover the frustrations until the summer.

A third win of the season over Freiburg would be another step in the right direction, yet they are underdogs for the game in the Europa League odds, despite having beaten the German side home and away in the group stage. 

The Bundesliga side finished runners-up to the Hammers in the section and had to battle past Lens in a playoff last month to reach the last 16, but showed their mettle in that tie and last Friday's 2-2 draw with Bayern Munich.

Their domestic form is worse than West Ham’s, with just one victory since mid-December.

Yet football betting sites make the hosts favourites for this contest on Thursday night – an indication that West Ham cannot take this fixture lightly.

Betfred Sports
Established 2005
Get £40 in Bonuses When You Stake £10
VISIT SITE
New UK 18+ only. Register (excl. 13/04/2024) with promo code WELCOME40, Bet £10+ on Sports in one transaction within 7 days of registering. Get £30 Free Bets & £10 extra spins within 10hrs of bet settlement. Bonuses expire 7 days after issue. Min odds, eligibility & payment exclusions apply. T&Cs apply.

Both teams likely to get on the scoresheet

Both sides have shown enough recently going forward to make both teams to score warrant a serious look on betting apps. The Hammers have returned to goalscoring form in their last two outings and the fit-again Michail Antonio could come back into the starting XI.

Freiburg, meanwhile, have scored and conceded in each of their last four games. They ground out a 2-2 draw with Bayern last time out and also let in three at home recently against Frankfurt.

Thursday’s match isn’t expected to deliver a goal-fest but nor will it be a defence-minded game and Unibet go 8/11 that both sides will get on the board.

Freiburg vs West Ham tip 1: Both teams to score – 8/11 Unibet

Unibet Sports
Established 1997
Money Back as a Bonus up to £40 if Your First Bet Loses + £10 Casino Bonus
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. http://BeGambleAware.org . New customers only. Min Dep £10. Debit cards only. Opt in for bonus funds. Wagering, sportsbook 3x at min. odds of 1.40 (2/5), casino 50x. Sports bonus must be wagered before using the casino bonus. Valid for 7 days. Geographical Restrictions and T&Cs Apply. - Full Terms Apply

Clinical duo may not need glut of chances

The two group matches between Freiburg and West Ham last autumn averaged 17.5 shots per match. Seventeen of those 35 total efforts hit the target, with a 30 per cent conversion rate.

So, while backing both teams to score on betting sites is a consideration, we’re unlikely to see more than 20 shots in this first leg. After all, it’s more likely to be cagey compared to the group matches.

Moyes has mastered the art of playing away in Europe with this West Ham team. They don’t go out to defend a clean sheet and are lightning on the counter. Being clinical is the aim here.

With that in mind, BetMGM price under 25.5 shots at evens and that gets the nod as our second Freiburg vs West Ham prediction considering how well these sides match up against each other.

Freiburg vs West Ham tip 2: Under 25.5 total shots – Evens BetMGM

BetMGM UK Sports
Established 2023
Bet £10 Get £60
VISIT SITE
New customers only. 7 days to place a qualifying bet to receive 6 x Free Bets: 4 x £10 Horse racing, 2 x £10 Acca Free Bets. 7 day expiry. Exclusions apply. Stake not returned. T&Cs apply. 18+ begambleaware.org

Sallai a big threat to Hammers

If Freiburg are to take an advantage into the second leg next week they will likely need two or more goals on Thursday night. Step forward Roland Sallai, who found the net against West Ham back in October and who has four Europa League goals for the season already.

What’s particularly notable about the forward is his knack of getting shots away. Sallai has had more attempts on goal (24) than any other player in the tournament so far. He has a 37.5 per cent hit rate, so he’s likely to test Alphonse Areola, assuming the French goalkeeper plays ahead of Lukasz Fabianski.

Sallai’s teammate Michael Gregoritsch also has four Europa League goals from fewer games (6) and through fewer shots (21). Both are priced at 12/1 with BetUK to score twice.

Given that Sallai has already found the net against West Ham this season, he looks the more attractive pick on gambling sites.

Freiburg vs West Ham tip 3: Roland Sallai to score twice – 12/1 at BetUK

Bet UK Sports
Established 2012
Bet £10, Get £30 Free Bet
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New cust only. Deposit & Place a Bet within 7 days, and settle a £10 minimum bet at odds of 4/5 (1.8) or greater, to be credited with 3x £10 Free Bets: 1 x £10 Horse Racing, 1 x £10 Free Bet Builder and 1 x £10 Football. 7 day expiry. Stake not returned. T&Cs Apply.

Europa League betting offers

If you fancy following any of our Freiburg vs West Ham tips, be sure to check whether you are eligible for a free bet before parting with any money.

For example, BetVictor are offering £40 in free bets to new customers right now. To qualify, open an account and opt-in to the promotion via the offers tab.

Place a £10 bet on any football match at odds of evens (2.0) or greater and within 48 hours of placing your bet, you’ll receive four £10 free bets to use on the Europa League or any other football tournament.

Once signed up, fans of online casinos will find BetVictor has a wide variety of games, including all the best UK slots.

Always check the terms and conditions of the welcome offer before signing up for any new betting sites and remember to gamble responsibly if you do have a bet on the Europa League.

BetVictor Sports
Established 1946
Football Welcome Offer: Bet £10 on Football, Get £40 in Free Bets
VISIT SITE
18+ New customers only. Opt in, bet £10  on any football market at minimum 1/1 odds. No cash out. Get £40 in Free Bets on selected events. Free Bets expire in 7 days. Debit card / Apple Pay payments only. T&Cs apply, see below. begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly
Chris Rivers for independent.co.uk
Chris Rivers

Chris is an experienced sports betting writer who has worked with most major bookmakers and national media outlets, such as Racing Post and ITN. He covers a wide range of sports with his favourites being NFL, rugby, football and Formula 1.

