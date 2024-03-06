Freiburg vs West Ham predictions: Europa League tips, betting odds and free bets

Freiburg vs West Ham predictions
David Moyes will hope another victory in Europe will help ease tensions over his future as the West Ham manager seeks to continue the bounce back from a miserable start to 2024 when he takes his team back to Freiburg in the Europa League last 16 (8pm, TNT Sports 2).
West Ham have won their last two outings against Brentford and Everton to end what was an eight-match winless streak. Fans are still unconvinced Moyes is the right man to take them forward, sporadically calling for him to go, while the Scot has revealed there is a new contract offer on the table.
Last season their Europa Conference League triumph maintained the relationship between the boss and the supporters. With the Hammers currently sitting seventh in the Premier League and into the Europa League last 16, one would think the fans would be happy.
But the style of football has irked many match-goers to such an extent that pressure remains on the boss. Only an upturn in results can cover the frustrations until the summer.
A third win of the season over Freiburg would be another step in the right direction, yet they are underdogs for the game in the Europa League odds, despite having beaten the German side home and away in the group stage.
The Bundesliga side finished runners-up to the Hammers in the section and had to battle past Lens in a playoff last month to reach the last 16, but showed their mettle in that tie and last Friday's 2-2 draw with Bayern Munich.
Their domestic form is worse than West Ham’s, with just one victory since mid-December.
Yet football betting sites make the hosts favourites for this contest on Thursday night – an indication that West Ham cannot take this fixture lightly.
Both teams likely to get on the scoresheet
Both sides have shown enough recently going forward to make both teams to score warrant a serious look on betting apps. The Hammers have returned to goalscoring form in their last two outings and the fit-again Michail Antonio could come back into the starting XI.
Freiburg, meanwhile, have scored and conceded in each of their last four games. They ground out a 2-2 draw with Bayern last time out and also let in three at home recently against Frankfurt.
Thursday’s match isn’t expected to deliver a goal-fest but nor will it be a defence-minded game and Unibet go 8/11 that both sides will get on the board.
Clinical duo may not need glut of chances
The two group matches between Freiburg and West Ham last autumn averaged 17.5 shots per match. Seventeen of those 35 total efforts hit the target, with a 30 per cent conversion rate.
So, while backing both teams to score on betting sites is a consideration, we’re unlikely to see more than 20 shots in this first leg. After all, it’s more likely to be cagey compared to the group matches.
Moyes has mastered the art of playing away in Europe with this West Ham team. They don’t go out to defend a clean sheet and are lightning on the counter. Being clinical is the aim here.
With that in mind, BetMGM price under 25.5 shots at evens and that gets the nod as our second Freiburg vs West Ham prediction considering how well these sides match up against each other.
Sallai a big threat to Hammers
If Freiburg are to take an advantage into the second leg next week they will likely need two or more goals on Thursday night. Step forward Roland Sallai, who found the net against West Ham back in October and who has four Europa League goals for the season already.
What’s particularly notable about the forward is his knack of getting shots away. Sallai has had more attempts on goal (24) than any other player in the tournament so far. He has a 37.5 per cent hit rate, so he’s likely to test Alphonse Areola, assuming the French goalkeeper plays ahead of Lukasz Fabianski.
Sallai’s teammate Michael Gregoritsch also has four Europa League goals from fewer games (6) and through fewer shots (21). Both are priced at 12/1 with BetUK to score twice.
Given that Sallai has already found the net against West Ham this season, he looks the more attractive pick on gambling sites.
