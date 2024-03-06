Freiburg vs West Ham predictions: Europa League tips, betting odds and free bets

Get the Independent's betting newsletter for the latest tips and offers

The Bundesliga side finished runners-up to the Hammers in the section and had to battle past Lens in a playoff last month to reach the last 16, but showed their mettle in that tie and last Friday's 2-2 draw with Bayern Munich. Their domestic form is worse than West Ham’s, with just one victory since mid-December. Yet make the hosts favourites for this contest on Thursday night – an indication that West Ham cannot take this fixture lightly.

Established 2005 Get £40 in Bonuses When You Stake £10 VISIT SITE New UK 18+ only. Register (excl. 13/04/2024) with promo code WELCOME40, Bet £10+ on Sports in one transaction within 7 days of registering. Get £30 Free Bets & £10 extra spins within 10hrs of bet settlement. Bonuses expire 7 days after issue. Min odds, eligibility & payment exclusions apply. T&Cs apply.

Both teams likely to get on the scoresheet Both sides have shown enough recently going forward to make both teams to score warrant a serious look on . The Hammers have returned to goalscoring form in their last two outings and the fit-again Michail Antonio could come back into the starting XI. Freiburg, meanwhile, have scored and conceded in each of their last four games. They ground out a 2-2 draw with Bayern last time out and also let in three at home recently against Frankfurt. Thursday’s match isn’t expected to deliver a goal-fest but nor will it be a defence-minded game and go 8/11 that both sides will get on the board. Freiburg vs West Ham tip 1: Both teams to score – 8/11 Unibet

Clinical duo may not need glut of chances The two group matches between Freiburg and West Ham last autumn averaged 17.5 shots per match. Seventeen of those 35 total efforts hit the target, with a 30 per cent conversion rate. So, while backing both teams to score on is a consideration, we’re unlikely to see more than 20 shots in this first leg. After all, it’s more likely to be cagey compared to the group matches. Moyes has mastered the art of playing away in Europe with this West Ham team. They don’t go out to defend a clean sheet and are lightning on the counter. Being clinical is the aim here. With that in mind, price under 25.5 shots at evens and that gets the nod as our second Freiburg vs West Ham prediction considering how well these sides match up against each other. Freiburg vs West Ham tip 2: Under 25.5 total shots – Evens BetMGM

Established 2023 Bet £10 Get £60 VISIT SITE New customers only. 7 days to place a qualifying bet to receive 6 x Free Bets: 4 x £10 Horse racing, 2 x £10 Acca Free Bets. 7 day expiry. Exclusions apply. Stake not returned. T&Cs apply. 18+ begambleaware.org

Sallai a big threat to Hammers If Freiburg are to take an advantage into the second leg next week they will likely need two or more goals on Thursday night. Step forward Roland Sallai, who found the net against West Ham back in October and who has four Europa League goals for the season already. What’s particularly notable about the forward is his knack of getting shots away. Sallai has had more attempts on goal (24) than any other player in the tournament so far. He has a 37.5 per cent hit rate, so he’s likely to test Alphonse Areola, assuming the French goalkeeper plays ahead of Lukasz Fabianski. Sallai’s teammate Michael Gregoritsch also has four Europa League goals from fewer games (6) and through fewer shots (21). Both are priced at 12/1 with to score twice. Given that Sallai has already found the net against West Ham this season, he looks the more attractive pick on . Freiburg vs West Ham tip 3:

Established 2012 Bet £10, Get £30 Free Bet VISIT SITE #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New cust only. Deposit & Place a Bet within 7 days, and settle a £10 minimum bet at odds of 4/5 (1.8) or greater, to be credited with 3x £10 Free Bets: 1 x £10 Horse Racing, 1 x £10 Free Bet Builder and 1 x £10 Football. 7 day expiry. Stake not returned. T&Cs Apply.

Europa League betting offers If you fancy following any of our Freiburg vs West Ham tips, be sure to check whether you are eligible for a before parting with any money. For example, are offering £40 in free bets to new customers right now. To qualify, open an account and opt-in to the promotion via the offers tab. Place a £10 bet on any football match at odds of evens (2.0) or greater and within 48 hours of placing your bet, you’ll receive four £10 free bets to use on the Europa League or any other football tournament. Once signed up, fans of will find BetVictor has a wide variety of games, including all the best . Always check the terms and conditions of the welcome offer before signing up for any and remember to if you do have a bet on the Europa League.