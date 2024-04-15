Success! Thank you for signing up to Independent Betting
Barcelona vs Paris Saint-Germain tips: Champions League predictions, football odds & best bets

Barcelona and PSG are set to serve up another Champions League cracker on Tuesday evening
Last Updated: 15th of April 2024
Chris Rivers
Football Writer
Barcelona vs Paris Saint-Germain predictions

It’s advantage Barcelona after the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie against Paris Saint-Germain, but if the history of this fixture is anything to go by, a second leg comeback on Tuesday can’t be ruled out (8pm, TNT Sports 1). 

Football betting sites make Barca odds-on to qualify for the semi-finals after an impressive 3-2 win in Paris last week with a brace from the inspired Raphinha and a late Andreas Christensen goal settling matters in the Spaniards’ favour.

PSG have been pushed out to 3/1 in the Champions League odds to advance to the last four after an underwhelming first leg in which they looked defensively vulnerable, failing to protect a 2-1 lead given to them in the second half by goals from Ousmane Dembele and Vitinha. 

Kylian Mbappe was kept remarkably quiet by Barca, receiving a 3/10 rating from French newspaper L’Equipe for his performance, and PSG coach Luis Enrique will hope for much better from his star man as he takes his current charges back to his old stomping ground.

Barcelona vs PSG odds
Best Odds
April 16th | 8:00pm
BetVictor
Bet365
William Hill
BoyleSports
Betway
Unibet
Spreadex
% Chance
Barcelona Barcelona
45.45%
--
6/5
6/5
23/20
23/20
59/50
6/5
Draw
25.64%
--
14/5
14/5
14/5
14/5
11/4
29/10
Psg Psg
33.33%
--
2/1
19/10
2/1
2/1
39/20
19/10
Over 3.5
47.62%
--
11/10
21/20
11/10
11/10
--
11/10
Under 3.5
57.90%
--
73/100
7/10
67/100
7/10
--
73/100
Teams Best Odds
Barcelona Barcelona
6/5 Bet365
Draw
Over 3.5
Barca are yet to lose in Europe at their adopted home, the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium, and enter this game unbeaten in 13 in all competitions, looking much more like the side that won LaLiga last season. 

But with this fixture throwing up so many surprises in the past, it may be best to sidestep the result market on betting apps and focus our punting attention elsewhere.

Barcelona vs PSG tip: High-scoring contest to decide semi-final spot

Delivering Barcelona’s sixth Champions League title would be a fitting way for the outbound Xavi to sign off before his summer departure and he appears to be putting all his eggs in the European basket. 

The Blaugrana great made sweeping changes for the win over Cadiz at the weekend with Frenkie de Jong and Ilkay Gundogan given the night off, while Robert Lewandowski and Joao Cancelo were suspended so also got a break. Others, like first leg star Raphinha and the fit-again Pedri had bit parts roles from the bench.

Champions League odds
Best Odds
BetVictor
Bet365
William Hill
BoyleSports
Betway
Unibet
Spreadex
% Chance
Man City
36.36%
13/8
13/8
13/8
13/8
7/4
8/5
31/20
Arsenal
14.29%
5/1
6/1
11/2
11/2
6/1
6/1
5/1
Barcelona
12.50%
6/1
6/1
6/1
7/1
7/1
7/1
19/4
B. Munich
11.76%
7/1
7/1
15/2
7/1
15/2
7/1
13/2
Real Madrid
11.11%
7/1
7/1
7/1
13/2
6/1
7/1
8/1
Teams Best Odds
Man City
7/4 Betway
£30 Matched Free Bet if Your First Acca Loses + 100 Bonus Spins on Gold Blitz
*New UK customers only. Min Stake: £5. Maximum Free Bet: £30. First bet on a Football or Horse Racing multiple with 3+ selections. Overall odds: 3.00 (2/1) or higher. Free Bets available upon settlement of the qualifying bet. 100 Extra Spins on Gold Blitz (£0.10 per spin) credited on settlement of qualifying Acca bet. No wagering requirements on extra spin winnings. Debit Card deposit only (exclusions apply). This offer is valid 7 days from the new account being registered. 18+ BeGambleAware.org. Bet the Responsible Way. Full terms apply.
7/4 Betway
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
Bonus Code: INDY2024
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Bet £10* & Get £30* in Free Bets. Sign up, deposit between £5* and £10* to your account and bet365 will give you three times that value in Free Bets when you place qualifying bets to the same value and they are settled. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits. Min odds/bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Registration Required. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. - Full Terms Apply
13/8 Bet365
Football Welcome Offer Get £40 in Free Bets When You Bet £10
18+ New customers only. Opt-in. bet £10 on any football market at min 1/1 (2.00) odds within 7 days of registration. no Cash out. Get£40 in Free Bets. Free Bets expire in 7 days. Debit Card or Apple pay Payments only. Begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly
13/8 BetVictor
Bet £10, Get £20 in Free Bets
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min Deposit £10. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Account & Payment method restrictions apply. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply. T&Cs apply
13/8 BoyleSports
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. Play Safe. From 00:01 on 17.10.2022. 3x £10 free bets. Free bets expire after 30 days. New customers signing up through mobile or tablet device only. Minimum £10 stake on odds of 1/2 (1.5) or greater on sportsbook (excluding Virtual markets). Further terms apply. #ad
13/8 William Hill
Money Back as a Bonus up to £40 if Your First Bet Loses + £10 Casino Bonus
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. http://BeGambleAware.org . New customers only. Min Dep £10. Debit cards only. Opt in for bonus funds. Wagering, sportsbook 3x at min. odds of 1.40 (2/5), casino 50x. Sports bonus must be wagered before using the casino bonus. Valid for 7 days. Geographical Restrictions and T&Cs Apply. - Full Terms Apply
8/5 Unibet
Bet £10 Get £40 Use Bonus Code Indy2024
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. Spread betting losses can exceed deposit. Plus Best Odds On All Premier League Matches(fixed odds Match Odds, pre-match v top 5 bookies on Oddschecker)
31/20 Spreadex
Arsenal
6/1 Unibet
Money Back as a Bonus up to £40 if Your First Bet Loses + £10 Casino Bonus
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. http://BeGambleAware.org . New customers only. Min Dep £10. Debit cards only. Opt in for bonus funds. Wagering, sportsbook 3x at min. odds of 1.40 (2/5), casino 50x. Sports bonus must be wagered before using the casino bonus. Valid for 7 days. Geographical Restrictions and T&Cs Apply. - Full Terms Apply
6/1 Unibet
£30 Matched Free Bet if Your First Acca Loses + 100 Bonus Spins on Gold Blitz
*New UK customers only. Min Stake: £5. Maximum Free Bet: £30. First bet on a Football or Horse Racing multiple with 3+ selections. Overall odds: 3.00 (2/1) or higher. Free Bets available upon settlement of the qualifying bet. 100 Extra Spins on Gold Blitz (£0.10 per spin) credited on settlement of qualifying Acca bet. No wagering requirements on extra spin winnings. Debit Card deposit only (exclusions apply). This offer is valid 7 days from the new account being registered. 18+ BeGambleAware.org. Bet the Responsible Way. Full terms apply.
6/1 Betway
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
Bonus Code: INDY2024
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Bet £10* & Get £30* in Free Bets. Sign up, deposit between £5* and £10* to your account and bet365 will give you three times that value in Free Bets when you place qualifying bets to the same value and they are settled. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits. Min odds/bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Registration Required. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. - Full Terms Apply
6/1 Bet365
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. Play Safe. From 00:01 on 17.10.2022. 3x £10 free bets. Free bets expire after 30 days. New customers signing up through mobile or tablet device only. Minimum £10 stake on odds of 1/2 (1.5) or greater on sportsbook (excluding Virtual markets). Further terms apply. #ad
11/2 William Hill
Bet £10, Get £20 in Free Bets
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min Deposit £10. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Account & Payment method restrictions apply. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply. T&Cs apply
11/2 BoyleSports
Football Welcome Offer Get £40 in Free Bets When You Bet £10
18+ New customers only. Opt-in. bet £10 on any football market at min 1/1 (2.00) odds within 7 days of registration. no Cash out. Get£40 in Free Bets. Free Bets expire in 7 days. Debit Card or Apple pay Payments only. Begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly
5/1 BetVictor
Bet £10 Get £40 Use Bonus Code Indy2024
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. Spread betting losses can exceed deposit. Plus Best Odds On All Premier League Matches(fixed odds Match Odds, pre-match v top 5 bookies on Oddschecker)
5/1 Spreadex
Barcelona
7/1 Unibet
Money Back as a Bonus up to £40 if Your First Bet Loses + £10 Casino Bonus
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. http://BeGambleAware.org . New customers only. Min Dep £10. Debit cards only. Opt in for bonus funds. Wagering, sportsbook 3x at min. odds of 1.40 (2/5), casino 50x. Sports bonus must be wagered before using the casino bonus. Valid for 7 days. Geographical Restrictions and T&Cs Apply. - Full Terms Apply
7/1 Unibet
Bet £10, Get £20 in Free Bets
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min Deposit £10. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Account & Payment method restrictions apply. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply. T&Cs apply
7/1 BoyleSports
£30 Matched Free Bet if Your First Acca Loses + 100 Bonus Spins on Gold Blitz
*New UK customers only. Min Stake: £5. Maximum Free Bet: £30. First bet on a Football or Horse Racing multiple with 3+ selections. Overall odds: 3.00 (2/1) or higher. Free Bets available upon settlement of the qualifying bet. 100 Extra Spins on Gold Blitz (£0.10 per spin) credited on settlement of qualifying Acca bet. No wagering requirements on extra spin winnings. Debit Card deposit only (exclusions apply). This offer is valid 7 days from the new account being registered. 18+ BeGambleAware.org. Bet the Responsible Way. Full terms apply.
7/1 Betway
Football Welcome Offer Get £40 in Free Bets When You Bet £10
18+ New customers only. Opt-in. bet £10 on any football market at min 1/1 (2.00) odds within 7 days of registration. no Cash out. Get£40 in Free Bets. Free Bets expire in 7 days. Debit Card or Apple pay Payments only. Begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly
6/1 BetVictor
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
Bonus Code: INDY2024
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Bet £10* & Get £30* in Free Bets. Sign up, deposit between £5* and £10* to your account and bet365 will give you three times that value in Free Bets when you place qualifying bets to the same value and they are settled. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits. Min odds/bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Registration Required. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. - Full Terms Apply
6/1 Bet365
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. Play Safe. From 00:01 on 17.10.2022. 3x £10 free bets. Free bets expire after 30 days. New customers signing up through mobile or tablet device only. Minimum £10 stake on odds of 1/2 (1.5) or greater on sportsbook (excluding Virtual markets). Further terms apply. #ad
6/1 William Hill
Bet £10 Get £40 Use Bonus Code Indy2024
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. Spread betting losses can exceed deposit. Plus Best Odds On All Premier League Matches(fixed odds Match Odds, pre-match v top 5 bookies on Oddschecker)
19/4 Spreadex
B. Munich
15/2 William Hill
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. Play Safe. From 00:01 on 17.10.2022. 3x £10 free bets. Free bets expire after 30 days. New customers signing up through mobile or tablet device only. Minimum £10 stake on odds of 1/2 (1.5) or greater on sportsbook (excluding Virtual markets). Further terms apply. #ad
15/2 William Hill
£30 Matched Free Bet if Your First Acca Loses + 100 Bonus Spins on Gold Blitz
*New UK customers only. Min Stake: £5. Maximum Free Bet: £30. First bet on a Football or Horse Racing multiple with 3+ selections. Overall odds: 3.00 (2/1) or higher. Free Bets available upon settlement of the qualifying bet. 100 Extra Spins on Gold Blitz (£0.10 per spin) credited on settlement of qualifying Acca bet. No wagering requirements on extra spin winnings. Debit Card deposit only (exclusions apply). This offer is valid 7 days from the new account being registered. 18+ BeGambleAware.org. Bet the Responsible Way. Full terms apply.
15/2 Betway
Bet £10, Get £20 in Free Bets
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min Deposit £10. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Account & Payment method restrictions apply. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply. T&Cs apply
7/1 BoyleSports
Money Back as a Bonus up to £40 if Your First Bet Loses + £10 Casino Bonus
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. http://BeGambleAware.org . New customers only. Min Dep £10. Debit cards only. Opt in for bonus funds. Wagering, sportsbook 3x at min. odds of 1.40 (2/5), casino 50x. Sports bonus must be wagered before using the casino bonus. Valid for 7 days. Geographical Restrictions and T&Cs Apply. - Full Terms Apply
7/1 Unibet
Football Welcome Offer Get £40 in Free Bets When You Bet £10
18+ New customers only. Opt-in. bet £10 on any football market at min 1/1 (2.00) odds within 7 days of registration. no Cash out. Get£40 in Free Bets. Free Bets expire in 7 days. Debit Card or Apple pay Payments only. Begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly
7/1 BetVictor
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
Bonus Code: INDY2024
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Bet £10* & Get £30* in Free Bets. Sign up, deposit between £5* and £10* to your account and bet365 will give you three times that value in Free Bets when you place qualifying bets to the same value and they are settled. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits. Min odds/bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Registration Required. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. - Full Terms Apply
7/1 Bet365
Bet £10 Get £40 Use Bonus Code Indy2024
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. Spread betting losses can exceed deposit. Plus Best Odds On All Premier League Matches(fixed odds Match Odds, pre-match v top 5 bookies on Oddschecker)
13/2 Spreadex
Real Madrid
8/1 Spreadex
Bet £10 Get £40 Use Bonus Code Indy2024
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. Spread betting losses can exceed deposit. Plus Best Odds On All Premier League Matches(fixed odds Match Odds, pre-match v top 5 bookies on Oddschecker)
8/1 Spreadex
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. Play Safe. From 00:01 on 17.10.2022. 3x £10 free bets. Free bets expire after 30 days. New customers signing up through mobile or tablet device only. Minimum £10 stake on odds of 1/2 (1.5) or greater on sportsbook (excluding Virtual markets). Further terms apply. #ad
7/1 William Hill
Football Welcome Offer Get £40 in Free Bets When You Bet £10
18+ New customers only. Opt-in. bet £10 on any football market at min 1/1 (2.00) odds within 7 days of registration. no Cash out. Get£40 in Free Bets. Free Bets expire in 7 days. Debit Card or Apple pay Payments only. Begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly
7/1 BetVictor
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
Bonus Code: INDY2024
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Bet £10* & Get £30* in Free Bets. Sign up, deposit between £5* and £10* to your account and bet365 will give you three times that value in Free Bets when you place qualifying bets to the same value and they are settled. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits. Min odds/bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Registration Required. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. - Full Terms Apply
7/1 Bet365
Money Back as a Bonus up to £40 if Your First Bet Loses + £10 Casino Bonus
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. http://BeGambleAware.org . New customers only. Min Dep £10. Debit cards only. Opt in for bonus funds. Wagering, sportsbook 3x at min. odds of 1.40 (2/5), casino 50x. Sports bonus must be wagered before using the casino bonus. Valid for 7 days. Geographical Restrictions and T&Cs Apply. - Full Terms Apply
7/1 Unibet
Bet £10, Get £20 in Free Bets
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min Deposit £10. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Account & Payment method restrictions apply. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply. T&Cs apply
13/2 BoyleSports
£30 Matched Free Bet if Your First Acca Loses + 100 Bonus Spins on Gold Blitz
*New UK customers only. Min Stake: £5. Maximum Free Bet: £30. First bet on a Football or Horse Racing multiple with 3+ selections. Overall odds: 3.00 (2/1) or higher. Free Bets available upon settlement of the qualifying bet. 100 Extra Spins on Gold Blitz (£0.10 per spin) credited on settlement of qualifying Acca bet. No wagering requirements on extra spin winnings. Debit Card deposit only (exclusions apply). This offer is valid 7 days from the new account being registered. 18+ BeGambleAware.org. Bet the Responsible Way. Full terms apply.
6/1 Betway
Xavi’s ranks have swelled as the treatment room has cleared, but he won’t have suspended duo Christensen or the hero of La Remontada Sergi Roberto for this game.

Those are two key absences from a defensive point of view and take some experience out of a side that could feature two teenagers and 21-year-old in the starting line-up. 

Barca have kept seven clean sheets in the last 13 games, but there have been occasions this season when they’ve been exposed at home, shipping five against Villarreal, four to Girona and three to Granada.

The last time PSG came to Barcelona, the French side scored four, three of them coming from Mbappe, and they’ll need to throw caution to the wind to have a chance of going through. 

Since the Parisians became Champions League regulars they’ve faced Barcelona 11 times. Of those meetings, eight have featured at least four goals, and there’s enough attacking quality on show to suggest they’ll surpass that mark once more.

Mbappe has scored 21 goals in his last 21 outings, Dembele has been in good form lately and will no doubt be keen to score on his return to Barcelona, and Achraf Hakimi is back from suspension to add more dynamism to PSG’s right side.

As for Barca, Lewandowski might not be as prolific as he once was but still has 20 goals to his name this season, while PSG couldn’t handle Raphinha in the first leg. There’s also plenty of creativity in midfield and some firepower in reserve with Joao Felix and Ferran Torres likely substitutes.

PSG aren’t convincing defensively, but that’s nothing new. They enter this second leg without a clean sheet in the last 17 Champions League away games. 

Neither side does quite enough to put them up to win with too much conviction, but what does appear likely is a back-and-forth encounter featuring plenty of goal-mouth action. 

Barca won’t sit on their lead and PSG need to be positive, laying the groundwork for another Champions League classic between these two.

Barcelona vs PSG Tip 1: Over 3.5 goals – 5/4 with BetUK

Gundogan’s got PSG number

It’s been a solid if unspectacular first season at Barcelona for Gundogan so far, but with the trophies nearly ready to be handed out, the Germany international has kicked into another gear.

He registered his 11th assist of the campaign in the first leg against Paris Saint-Germain, taking him one clear of Raphinha for assists on the Barca stats sheets.

He’s created more chances (24) than anyone else in the Champions League this season and was on set-piece duty in the first leg, when PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma looked far from comfortable dealing with crosses into his box.

Barca came close to scoring a couple of times from corners before Christensen headed home late on and there’s scope for Gundogan to boost his assist tally. 

The ex-Man City man has also netted five times for the Catalonia outfit and that makes him worth considering at 7/4 with bet365 to score or assist any time.

Barcelona vs PSG tip 2: Ilkay Gundogan to score or assist – 7/4 with bet365

Count on plenty of corners

No side has won more corners than PSG (64) in the Champions League this season and Barcelona (52) aren’t all that far behind. 

It wasn’t a huge surprise then that we had 12 corners in the first meeting between these two. Gambling sites expect there to be fewer corners this time around, but there are some good reasons to believe we'll see a similar number.

With so many talented wide players on show and Barcelona having had some joy from corners last week, the potential for the corner count to get into double figures once more feels high.

Cadiz won eight corners against Barcelona at the weekend, while PSG accumulated a massive 17 in their last league game, so there is a recent trend for games featuring these two to produce a high number of corners.

In a game featuring two attack-minded teams, consider taking over 10.5 corners at 11/10 with Sporting Index.

Barcelona vs PSG Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners – 11/10 with Sporting Index

Get a free bet on the Champions League

For those wishing to follow any of our Barcelona vs Paris Saint-Germain predictions, check out these betting sites to see if you are eligible for a free bet to wager on the Champions League. 

BetUK are offering new customers £30 in free bets when they open an account online.  

To qualify, click the link below to sign up for BetUK. Next, place a qualifying wager of £10 or more on a selection with odds of 4/5 (1.8) or greater within seven days of opening your account.  

Once your qualifying wager is settled, you’ll receive £30 in free bets, paid out in three instalments, for use on wagering on horse racing and football.

BetUK also have several sportsbook offers for existing members, while for fans of online casinos, they have plenty of UK slots to play and more.

Read all the terms and conditions before signing up for BetUK, or any new betting sites. If you decide to bet on the Champions League, gamble responsibly.

