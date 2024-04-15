Barcelona vs Paris Saint-Germain tips: Champions League predictions, football odds & best bets

Barcelona vs Paris Saint-Germain predictions

It’s advantage Barcelona after the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie against Paris Saint-Germain, but if the history of this fixture is anything to go by, a second leg comeback on Tuesday can’t be ruled out (8pm, TNT Sports 1).

make Barca odds-on to qualify for the semi-finals after an impressive 3-2 win in Paris last week with a brace from the inspired Raphinha and a late Andreas Christensen goal settling matters in the Spaniards’ favour.

PSG have been pushed out to 3/1 in the to advance to the last four after an underwhelming first leg in which they looked defensively vulnerable, failing to protect a 2-1 lead given to them in the second half by goals from Ousmane Dembele and Vitinha.

Kylian Mbappe was kept remarkably quiet by Barca, receiving a 3/10 rating from French newspaper L’Equipe for his performance, and PSG coach Luis Enrique will hope for much better from his star man as he takes his current charges back to his old stomping ground.

Barca are yet to lose in Europe at their adopted home, the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium, and enter this game unbeaten in 13 in all competitions, looking much more like the side that won LaLiga last season.

But with this fixture throwing up so many surprises in the past, it may be best to sidestep the result market on and focus our punting attention elsewhere.

Barcelona vs PSG tip: High-scoring contest to decide semi-final spot

Delivering Barcelona’s sixth Champions League title would be a fitting way for the outbound Xavi to sign off before his summer departure and he appears to be putting all his eggs in the European basket.

The Blaugrana great made sweeping changes for the win over Cadiz at the weekend with Frenkie de Jong and Ilkay Gundogan given the night off, while Robert Lewandowski and Joao Cancelo were suspended so also got a break. Others, like first leg star Raphinha and the fit-again Pedri had bit parts roles from the bench.

Xavi’s ranks have swelled as the treatment room has cleared, but he won’t have suspended duo Christensen or the hero of La Remontada Sergi Roberto for this game.

Those are two key absences from a defensive point of view and take some experience out of a side that could feature two teenagers and 21-year-old in the starting line-up.

Barca have kept seven clean sheets in the last 13 games, but there have been occasions this season when they’ve been exposed at home, shipping five against Villarreal, four to Girona and three to Granada.

The last time PSG came to Barcelona, the French side scored four, three of them coming from Mbappe, and they’ll need to throw caution to the wind to have a chance of going through.