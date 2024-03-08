59/1 football accumulator tips: Premier League predictions, odds & free bets

Get the Independent's betting newsletter for the latest tips and offers

Premier League fixtures & odds March 9th | 12:30pm Home Draw Away Man Utd MUN 13/15 17/6 31/10 Everton EVE March 9th | 3:00pm Home Draw Away Bournemouth BOU 6/17 9/2 8/1 Sheffield SHU March 9th | 3:00pm Home Draw Away Wolves WOL 6/4 5/2 9/5 Fulham FUL March 9th | 3:00pm Home Draw Away Crystal Palace CRY 4/5 17/6 18/5 Luton LUT March 9th | 5:30pm Home Draw Away Arsenal ARS 2/9 6/1 12/1 Brentford BRE March 10th | 1:00pm Home Draw Away Aston Villa AVL 7/5 31/10 17/10 Tottenham TOT March 10th | 2:00pm Home Draw Away Brighton BRI 4/5 31/10 67/20 Nottingham NFO March 10th | 2:00pm Home Draw Away West Ham WHU 4/6 31/10 17/4 Burnley BUR March 10th | 3:45pm Home Draw Away Liverpool LIV 85/40 17/6 5/4 Man City MCI March 11th | 8:00pm Home Draw Away Chelsea CHE 10/11 31/10 21/8 Newcastle NEW

Bournemouth vs Sheffield United tips (3pm Saturday) Bournemouth have blown hot and cold under Andoni Iraola in his first season in charge. Irresistible in the run-up to Christmas, last weekend’s scrappy win at Burnley was their first league victory in 2024. They should follow up at home to Sheffield United, who were lucky to only lose 6-0 against Arsenal on Monday night in another horror show from the league’s bottom side. That was a third consecutive defeat by five or more goals at home and while performances on the road by the Blades have been better, they’ve still earned the fewest wins (one), scored the fewest goals (10) and conceded the most (30) as an away side in the top flight.

Confidence in the visitors’ camp must be shot after recent displays and they’ll do well to get close to Bournemouth given 12 of their 20 defeats in the league have been by two or more goals. When Iraola’s men have won their year, they’ve tended to win well with six of their eight wins coming by two or more goals, and are therefore worth a look in handicap markets on . While the performance at Burnley was far from their best, they’ve shown enough over the course of the season to suggest they can beat Sheffield United with something to spare. For a handicap bet on Bournemouth -1 to win, the Cherries will need to beat the Blades by two goals or more. Any other result and the bet will lose. Bournemouth vs Sheffield United tip: Bournemouth -1 – 10/11 with Betfred

Established 2005 Get £40 in Bonuses When You Stake £10 VISIT SITE New UK 18+ only. Register (excl. 13/04/2024) with promo code WELCOME40, Bet £10+ on Sports in one transaction within 7 days of registering. Get £30 Free Bets & £10 extra spins within 10hrs of bet settlement. Bonuses expire 7 days after issue. Min odds, eligibility & payment exclusions apply. T&Cs apply.

Crystal Palace vs Luton tips (3pm Saturday) Crystal Palace were sensing an upset at Tottenham last week, only to fall apart in the final 13 minutes as they slipped to the first defeat of the Oliver Glasner era. Conceding goals late in Premier League games is nothing new to the Eagles, who have shipped 19 in the final 15 minutes of matches this season. That will be music to the ears of Luton, whose best period in games is the last 15 minutes, scoring 10 times, and they should get on the scoresheet at Selhurst Park having netted in 10 of their last 11 away games in all competitions.

Whether the Hatters can do enough to end a run of five straight defeats is more debatable, but they’ve been good enough in recent road trips to put us off backing Palace at 8/11 to win in the . At a similar price on is both teams to score and that looks far more promising. Luton have started shipping goals at an alarming rate, while Palace have Eberechi Eze back to help them try and score for a seventh home league game in a row. Crystal Palace vs Luton tip: Both teams to score – 4/5 with BetMGM

Established 2023 Bet £10 Get £60 VISIT SITE New customers only. 7 days to place a qualifying bet to receive 6 x Free Bets: 4 x £10 Horse racing, 2 x £10 Acca Free Bets. 7 day expiry. Exclusions apply. Stake not returned. T&Cs apply. 18+ begambleaware.org