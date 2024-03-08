59/1 football accumulator tips: Premier League predictions, odds & free bets

Premier League accumulator tips
- Both teams to score in Crystal Palace vs Luton – 4/5 with BetMGM
- Bournemouth -1 vs Sheffield United – 10/11 with Betfred
- Nottingham Forest draw no bet vs Brighton – 12/5 with Sporting Index
- Jarrod Bowen first goalscorer vs Burnley – 5/1 with bet365
- Fourfold pays over 59/1 with bet365
All eyes are on Anfield this weekend for the Premier League title showdown between Liverpool and Manchester City, but let’s not forget there are nine other games of varying degrees of importance also taking place.
The scrap for survival takes centre stage in the three 3pm kick-off on Saturday with Bournemouth and Crystal Palace having the chance to pull further clear of the bottom three at the expense of Sheffield United and Luton.
At 5.30pm, Arsenal can go top of the league with a win over Brentford, while there’s a top four showdown between Aston Villa and Tottenham on Sunday.
The clash at Villa Park kick-offs at 1pm, followed by a pair of 2pm kick-offs and then the Anfield extravaganza.
This week’s Premier League predictions take in two games from Saturday and two from Sunday, and using accumulator betting sites, our selections can be combined to make a fourfold that returns at over 59/1 with bet365.
Bournemouth vs Sheffield United tips
(3pm Saturday)
Bournemouth have blown hot and cold under Andoni Iraola in his first season in charge. Irresistible in the run-up to Christmas, last weekend’s scrappy win at Burnley was their first league victory in 2024.
They should follow up at home to Sheffield United, who were lucky to only lose 6-0 against Arsenal on Monday night in another horror show from the league’s bottom side.
That was a third consecutive defeat by five or more goals at home and while performances on the road by the Blades have been better, they’ve still earned the fewest wins (one), scored the fewest goals (10) and conceded the most (30) as an away side in the top flight.
Confidence in the visitors’ camp must be shot after recent displays and they’ll do well to get close to Bournemouth given 12 of their 20 defeats in the league have been by two or more goals.
When Iraola’s men have won their year, they’ve tended to win well with six of their eight wins coming by two or more goals, and are therefore worth a look in handicap markets on gambling sites.
While the performance at Burnley was far from their best, they’ve shown enough over the course of the season to suggest they can beat Sheffield United with something to spare.
For a handicap bet on Bournemouth -1 to win, the Cherries will need to beat the Blades by two goals or more. Any other result and the bet will lose.
Bournemouth vs Sheffield United tip: Bournemouth -1 – 10/11 with Betfred
Crystal Palace vs Luton tips
(3pm Saturday)
Crystal Palace were sensing an upset at Tottenham last week, only to fall apart in the final 13 minutes as they slipped to the first defeat of the Oliver Glasner era.
Conceding goals late in Premier League games is nothing new to the Eagles, who have shipped 19 in the final 15 minutes of matches this season.
That will be music to the ears of Luton, whose best period in games is the last 15 minutes, scoring 10 times, and they should get on the scoresheet at Selhurst Park having netted in 10 of their last 11 away games in all competitions.
Whether the Hatters can do enough to end a run of five straight defeats is more debatable, but they’ve been good enough in recent road trips to put us off backing Palace at 8/11 to win in the Premier League odds.
At a similar price on betting apps is both teams to score and that looks far more promising. Luton have started shipping goals at an alarming rate, while Palace have Eberechi Eze back to help them try and score for a seventh home league game in a row.
Crystal Palace vs Luton tip: Both teams to score – 4/5 with BetMGM
Brighton vs Nottingham Forest tips
(2pm Sunday)
Nottingham Forest were left feeling hard done by after conceding a late goal in the loss to Liverpool last week, but only have themselves to blame having failed to take their chances earlier in the game.
The narrow defeat leaves them just four points outside the relegation zone, but there’s an opportunity to pick up points at Brighton on Sunday.
The Seagulls are beset by injury problems once more and are suffered a demoralising 4-0 defeat to Roma in the first leg of their Europa League last 16 tie on Thursday.
