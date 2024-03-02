Mark Clattenburg criticises key referee decision in Liverpool victory

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Former Premier League referee Mark Clattenburg called out Paul Tierney for his decision-making during Liverpool’s win at Nottingham Forest.

Clattenburg suggested he could plead a case to his former employers PGMOL after Liverpool snatched a last-gasp winner.

Darwin Nunez produced a 99th-minute winner in a 1-0 win over Nottingham Forest, that will keep Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool top of the Premier League for at least another week.

The goal was scored mere seconds from the final whistle, and puts Liverpool four points clear of Manchester City, while their opponents are just four points above the relegation zone in 17th.

Clattenburg now works for Nottingham Forest as a consultant, said: “As a club, Forest feel there have been one or two decisions that have gone against them - Newcastle United, West Ham - decisions that the PGMOL have accepted that there has been a mistake and today was another example where the law is quite clear.

Darwin Nunez scored in the final seconds of the match (REUTERS)

“If the referee is to stop the game for a head injury if he feels there is one. He’s rightly allowed to stop it. However, the ball has to go back to the team that has possession. And Nottingham Forest clearly had that possession.

“He did exactly the same in the first half however it was a different situation. The ball was closer to the penalty area and the Nottingham Forest was towards the corner flag. Nottingham Forest should have had the ball back. Instead, Liverpool have gone upfield and scored from it.”

The incident in question took place a minute before Nunez’s goal, when play had paused for a head injury to Ibrahima Konate, as Callum Hudson-Odoi was preparing to take a free kick.

Konate was cleared to play on and Tierney ruled Caoimhin Kelleher should restart play, which he did, but picking out a team mate rather than the opposition. The goal did not follow almost immediately afterwards however.

After the match Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis raged at the referee, and Clattenburg added: “I’ll be sitting down with the board and the owners to try and explain what’s happened and it’s difficult to do that at the moment. We’ll be speaking with the PGMOL and the Premier League and we’ll discuss the correct course of action soon.”