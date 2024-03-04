Sheffield United set unwanted football record with Arsenal hammering

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sheffield United set an unwanted record when they became the first team in English football history to concede five goals in four consecutive home games across all competitions as they were dismantled by Arsenal at Bramall Lane.

Chris Wilder’s side, who are bottom of the Premier League, conceded five goals against high-flying Arsenal before half-time - as Mikel Arteta’s side ran riot away from home on Monday night.

The Blades had also suffered a 5-2 defeat to Brighton in the FA Cup, a 5-0 defeat to Aston Villa in the Premier League, and another 5-0 defeat to Brighton in the Premier League (this time with 10 men) in their previous three home fixtures.

Meanwhile, Arteta’s team became the first English league side to win three consecutive away games by a margin of five or more goals. The Gunners also beat Burnley 5-0 and West Ham 6-0 last month, both in the Premier League.

Against Sheffield United, all their goals were scored by different players, with Martin Odegaard getting the visitors off the mark before Gabriel Martinelli, Kai Havertz, Declan Rice and a Jayden Bogel own goal completed the one-sided scoreline before half-time.

It prompted some home fans to leave Bramall Lane well before half time, with some getting up from their seats after just 15 minutes. There were swathes of red empty seats as the second half resumed, and Ben White made it 6-0 after the break.

The Blades were also beaten 8-0 by Newcastle at Bramall Lane in the Premier League earlier this season.

On Sky Sports, Jamie Carragher called Sheffield United a “disgrace” after one of the “most one-sided performances I’ve ever seen”.

