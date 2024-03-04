Sheffield Utd vs Arsenal LIVE: Latest Premier League updates

✕ Close Sheffield United better team than their results show - Arteta

Arsenal travel to Sheffield United as the Gunners look to extend their winning run while responding to victories for Liverpool and Manchester City in the Premier League title race.

Mikel Arteta’s side can close the gap to leaders Liverpool back to two points with a win at Bramall Lane, with Chris Wilder’s Blades rooted to the bottom of the table. Arsenal thrashed Sheffield United 5-0 in the reverse fixture earlier this season and the goals are once again flowing for the visitors, with 25 scored in their last six after sweeping Newcastle United aside with a routine 4-1 win last Saturday.

Since then, Liverpool left it late to win at Nottingham Forest before Manchester City came from behind to beat rivals United in the derby. Arsenal had a free midweek and will look to make it seven Premier League wins in a row ahead of potentially going top when they play Brentford at the Emirates next weekend, a day before Liverpool host Manchester City at Anfield.

Meanwhile, the hosts are in desperate need of points to keep their survival hopes alive. The Blades have won just one of their last 10 league games are at risk of being cut adrift with Burnley at the bottom. Follow live updates from Arsenal vs Sheffield United in our match blog below and get the latest odds and tips on the fixture, here