Sheffield United vs Arsenal LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more tonight
Can Arsenal close the gap to Liverpool and Manchester City in the title race or can the hosts boost their survival hopes?
Arsenal travel to Sheffield United as the Gunners look to extend their winning run while responding to victories for Liverpool and Manchester City in the Premier League title race.
Mikel Arteta’s side can close the gap to leaders Liverpool back to two points with a win at Bramall Lane, with Chris Wilder’s Blades rooted to the bottom of the table. Arsenal thrashed Sheffield United 5-0 in the reverse fixture earlier this season and the goals are once again flowing for the visitors, with 25 scored in their last six after sweeping Newcastle United aside with a routine 4-1 win last Saturday.
Since then, Liverpool left it late to win at Nottingham Forest before Manchester City came from behind to beat rivals United in the derby. Arsenal had a free midweek and will look to make it seven Premier League wins in a row ahead of potentially going top when they play Brentford at the Emirates next weekend, a day before Liverpool host Manchester City at Anfield.
Meanwhile, the hosts are in desperate need of points to keep their survival hopes alive. The Blades have won just one of their last 10 league games are at risk of being cut adrift with Burnley at the bottom. Follow live updates from Arsenal vs Sheffield United in our match blog below and get the latest odds and tips on the fixture, here
Sheffield Utd vs Arsenal LIVE: Latest Premier League updates
Paul Tierney, who was at the centre of a dropped ball controversy in the Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool match last Saturday, will not referee a Premier League match this weekend.
Tierney faced criticism after he failed to award a dropped ball to Forest in an attacking area after stopping the match for a head injury to Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate.
Forest did regain possession after Tierney’s error, but conceded a 99th-minute goal which cost them a valuable point in the race for Premier League survival.
Tierney has been selected as the video assistant referee (VAR) for the Arsenal v Brentford match on Saturday evening.
Sources close to Professional Game Match Officials Ltd insist Tierney has not been dropped.
More here:
Premier League makes Paul Tierney decision after Forest vs Liverpool controversy
Forest were furious after Tierney did not award a dropped ball before Darwin Nunez’s 99th winner at the City Ground
Sheffield Utd vs Arsenal LIVE: Latest Premier League updates
Eddie Nketiah scored a hat-trick at the Emirates as Arsenal beat Sheffield United 5-0 in October.
The Gunners have since scored at least five goals in a single game on a further four ocassions: 6-0 vs Lens, 5-0 vs Crystal Palace, 6-0 vs West Ham and 5-0 vs Burnley.
United have lost by at least five goals on a further four ocassions, too...
Sheffield Utd vs Arsenal LIVE: Latest Premier League updates
Odds
Sheffield United win: 16/1
Draw: 7/1
Arsenal win: 1/7
Prediction
Arsenal should prove too much for the relegation-threatened Blades. Sheffield United 0-3 Arsenal.
Sheffield Utd vs Arsenal LIVE: Latest Premier League updates
Predicted line-ups
Sheffield United XI: Grbic; Ahmedhodzic, Robinson, Trusty; Baldock, Hamer, Souza, McAtee, Larouci; Brereton Diaz, Brewster.
Arsenal XI: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Kiwior; Rice, Odegaard, Havertz; Saka, Trossard, Martinelli.
Sheffield Utd vs Arsenal LIVE: Latest Premier League updates
Arsenal team news
Arsenal could give Thomas Partey his first minutes since returning from a long-term injury that has kept him out since October. Gabriel Jesus was back on the bench against Newcastle and is set to feature again, while Oleksandr Zinchenko and Takehiro Tomiyasu face late fitness tests.
Sheffield Utd vs Arsenal LIVE: Latest Premier League updates
Sheffield United team news
The hosts will be without the suspended Mason Holgate, while Cameron Archer, John Egan, Chris Basham, Rhys Norrington-Davies and Max Lowe face spells on the sidelines. The Blades could welcome back Ben Brereton Diaz and George Baldock after the pair resumed training this week.
Sheffield Utd vs Arsenal LIVE: Latest Premier League updates
When is Sheffield United v Arsenal?
Sheffield United v Arsenal will kick off at 8pm GMT on Monday 4 March at Bramall Lane
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage on the channels from 6.30pm. Subscribers can also stream the action via Sky Go.
Good evening
Hello and welcome.
