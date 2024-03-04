Sheffield United vs Arsenal tips: Premier League predictions, betting odds & free bets

Get the Independent's betting newsletter for the latest tips and offers

It would take a brave individual to go against the Gunners right now after a run of six straight league wins, in which they've been scoring goals for fun, while they crushed the Blades 5-0 in the reverse fixture. The lop-sided nature of the account makes for a tricky betting heat though and those looking to get behind Arsenal may need to be creative when studying this game on . Sheffield United vs Arsenal Tip: Blades unequipped to deal with Gunners Arsenal start the week five points behind leaders Liverpool after their dramatic win at Nottingham Forest at the weekend and having been eased out to 4/1 in the to win the title. Victories for Liverpool and second-placed Manchester City at the weekend don't change a great deal in regard to this game. This was always going to be a must-win fixture for Arsenal if they want to remain in the race for first.

The standard is so high now that anything other than a win at Bramall Lane would be a disaster and this hasn’t always been a happy hunting ground for the side from north London, who have lost on two of their last three league visits. That stat may offer a crumb of comfort to Blades’ fans, but is unlikely to trouble the Gunners given the run they’ve been on lately. Mikel Arteta’s men have been rampant, scoring 18 goals in the last four games, with Newcastle United their latest victims. Bukayo Saka took his tally to 16 for the season in that 4-1 win and no one has scored more Premier League goals (7) than him since the turn of the year.

Established 2008 Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets VISIT SITE #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. Play Safe. From 00:01 on 17.10.2022. 3x £10 free bets. Free bets expire after 30 days. New customers signing up through mobile or tablet device only. Minimum £10 stake on odds of 1/2 (1.5) or greater on sportsbook (excluding Virtual markets). Further terms apply. #ad

The 1-0 Champions League defeat to Porto aside, Arsenal’s attack has been red-hot, pulling apart most teams from open play or from set pieces - they've scored 19 goals from dead ball situations this season. At the other end, Arsenal’s 18.2 expected goals against is by far and away the best in the division with Manchester City next on 24.9. In the last six games, they’ve allowed an xGA of 1.9. All this is terrible news for a Sheffield United side that’s shipped five in each of their last three home games in all competitions and failed to score in three of the last four top flight assignments. They showed a bit more fight in last weekend’s 1-0 loss to Wolves, quite literally in the case of Vinicius Souza and Jack Robinson, but have increasingly looked out of their depth in games.

They’ve shipped 66 goals, a record at this stage of a Premier League season, netting just 22 in response and the margin of victory between the Blades and Gunners has the potential to be sizeable. Arsenal have covered a two-goal handicap in four of their last six wins while 10 of their 18 victories in the season have been by two or more goals. Sheffield United would make some unwanted history with a third straight 5-0 home league loss, but they should be slightly closer to their opponents this time. By backing the Gunners -2 on the Asian handicap on , there’s the added insurance of bettors getting their stake back if the title hopefuls win by exactly two goals. If they are victorious by over two goals, the bet will win, while a Blades victory, a draw or a one-goal Arsenal win will see the bet lose. Sheffield United vs Arsenal tip 1: Arsenal -2 Asian handicap – 4/5 with BetMGM

Established 2023 Bet £10 Get £40 in Free Bets VISIT SITE #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New cust only. 3 days to claim & 7 days to place a qualifying bet to receive 4x Free Bets: 1 x £10 Horse racing, 1 x £10 Free Bet Builder, 1 x £10 Acca and 1 x £10 Football. 7 day expiry. Exclusions apply. Stake not returned. T&Cs apply.

Arsenal poised to make fast start Arsenal set a new Premier League record in the 4-1 win over Newcastle. By scoring twice in the first half, they became the first side in the competition's history to score at least twice in each of their last seven halves of football. There’s no reason to think they won’t have a sizeable advantage come the break on Monday night having scored two or more in the first half in 50 per cent of their league games this season. With Saka, Kai Havertz and Leandro Trossard in good goal-scoring form, Gabriel Jesus potentially back in the line-up and the threat they carry from set pieces, Arsenal appear to have plenty of good goal-scoring options. United are conceding at least one goal per opening 45 minutes in the league and have conceded at least two goals in the first half of four of their last six matches in all competitions. have boosted the price on over 1.5 Arsenal goals in the first half and that’s worth consideration at 7/4. Sheffield United vs Arsenal tip 2: Arsenal over 1.5 first half goals – 7/4 with BoyleSports

Established 2007 Bet £10, Get £20 in Free Bets VISIT SITE #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min Deposit £10. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Account & Payment method restrictions apply. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply. T&Cs apply

Rice coming to the boil Declan Rice was named the Premier League Player of the Year at the London Football Awards last week and he could be picking up a few more honours if he maintains his current trajectory. Rice has been exceptional for Arsenal of late and will look to exert his control over proceedings on Monday evening. The news Thomas Partey could make his return from four months out with a thigh injury will only strengthen Arsenal’s midfield, which Rice has become the focal point of.

Established 1999 Bet £10 Get £40 Use Bonus Code Indy2023 VISIT SITE #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. Spread betting losses can exceed deposit. Plus Best Odds On All Premier League Matches(fixed odds Match Odds, pre-match v top 5 bookies on Oddschecker)

Established 2001 Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets

Bonus Code: INDY2023

VISIT SITE #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Bet £10* & Get £30* in Free Bets. Sign up, deposit between £5* and £10* to your account and bet365 will give you three times that value in Free Bets when you place qualifying bets to the same value and they are settled. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits. Min odds/bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Registration Required. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. - Full Terms Apply

Free bet offers for Sheffield United vs Arsenal Round 27 of the Premier League wraps up on Monday, but there's still a chance to get a for those wishing to follow our Sheffield United vs Arsenal predictions. are giving new customers £40 in free bets if they open an account using the link below. Once registered, opt in on its welcome offer, deposit £10 via debit card or Apple Pay and bet £10 on football on a selection with odds of evens or greater. After your qualifying wager has been settled, your account will be credited with £40 in free bets to use on football. Once the welcome offer has been used, BetVictor have a selection of offers for existing customers, as well as a , featuring table-based games and the . Before signing up for any , read all the terms and conditions of its welcome offer. For all bets, gamble responsibly.