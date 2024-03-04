Sheffield United vs Arsenal tips: Premier League predictions, betting odds & free bets

Sheffield United vs Arsenal tips
- Arsenal -2 Asian handicap – 4/5 with BetMGM
- Arsenal over 1.5 first half goals – 7/4 with BoyleSports
- Declan Rice to score or assist any time – 6/5 with bet365
Arsenal are expected to nudge Sheffield United a little closer to the trap door when they make the trip to South Yorkshire on Monday evening (8pm, Sky Sports Main Event).
Opta’s prediction model for the remainder of the season has painted a grim picture of the Blades’ survival chances, giving them a 99.58 per cent of being relegated, although it doesn’t take a genius to work out they are in big trouble.
Chris Wilder’s men have lost four of their last five matches to remain rooted to the foot of the Premier League, 11 points from safety with 12 games left to play.
A visit from high-flying Arsenal is the last thing United need and football betting sites have priced the home side up at a massive 18/1 to pull off the upset.
It would take a brave individual to go against the Gunners right now after a run of six straight league wins, in which they've been scoring goals for fun, while they crushed the Blades 5-0 in the reverse fixture.
The lop-sided nature of the account makes for a tricky betting heat though and those looking to get behind Arsenal may need to be creative when studying this game on betting apps.
Sheffield United vs Arsenal Tip: Blades unequipped to deal with Gunners
Arsenal start the week five points behind leaders Liverpool after their dramatic win at Nottingham Forest at the weekend and having been eased out to 4/1 in the Premier League odds to win the title.
Victories for Liverpool and second-placed Manchester City at the weekend don't change a great deal in regard to this game. This was always going to be a must-win fixture for Arsenal if they want to remain in the race for first.
The standard is so high now that anything other than a win at Bramall Lane would be a disaster and this hasn’t always been a happy hunting ground for the side from north London, who have lost on two of their last three league visits.
That stat may offer a crumb of comfort to Blades’ fans, but is unlikely to trouble the Gunners given the run they’ve been on lately.
Mikel Arteta’s men have been rampant, scoring 18 goals in the last four games, with Newcastle United their latest victims.
Bukayo Saka took his tally to 16 for the season in that 4-1 win and no one has scored more Premier League goals (7) than him since the turn of the year.
The 1-0 Champions League defeat to Porto aside, Arsenal’s attack has been red-hot, pulling apart most teams from open play or from set pieces - they've scored 19 goals from dead ball situations this season.
At the other end, Arsenal’s 18.2 expected goals against is by far and away the best in the division with Manchester City next on 24.9. In the last six games, they’ve allowed an xGA of 1.9.
All this is terrible news for a Sheffield United side that’s shipped five in each of their last three home games in all competitions and failed to score in three of the last four top flight assignments.
They showed a bit more fight in last weekend’s 1-0 loss to Wolves, quite literally in the case of Vinicius Souza and Jack Robinson, but have increasingly looked out of their depth in games.
They’ve shipped 66 goals, a record at this stage of a Premier League season, netting just 22 in response and the margin of victory between the Blades and Gunners has the potential to be sizeable.
Arsenal have covered a two-goal handicap in four of their last six wins while 10 of their 18 victories in the season have been by two or more goals. Sheffield United would make some unwanted history with a third straight 5-0 home league loss, but they should be slightly closer to their opponents this time.
By backing the Gunners -2 on the Asian handicap on gambling sites, there’s the added insurance of bettors getting their stake back if the title hopefuls win by exactly two goals. If they are victorious by over two goals, the bet will win, while a Blades victory, a draw or a one-goal Arsenal win will see the bet lose.
Sheffield United vs Arsenal tip 1: Arsenal -2 Asian handicap – 4/5 with BetMGM
Arsenal poised to make fast start
Arsenal set a new Premier League record in the 4-1 win over Newcastle. By scoring twice in the first half, they became the first side in the competition's history to score at least twice in each of their last seven halves of football.
There’s no reason to think they won’t have a sizeable advantage come the break on Monday night having scored two or more in the first half in 50 per cent of their league games this season.
With Saka, Kai Havertz and Leandro Trossard in good goal-scoring form, Gabriel Jesus potentially back in the line-up and the threat they carry from set pieces, Arsenal appear to have plenty of good goal-scoring options.
United are conceding at least one goal per opening 45 minutes in the league and have conceded at least two goals in the first half of four of their last six matches in all competitions.
BoyleSports have boosted the price on over 1.5 Arsenal goals in the first half and that’s worth consideration at 7/4.
Sheffield United vs Arsenal tip 2: Arsenal over 1.5 first half goals – 7/4 with BoyleSports
Rice coming to the boil
Declan Rice was named the Premier League Player of the Year at the London Football Awards last week and he could be picking up a few more honours if he maintains his current trajectory.
Rice has been exceptional for Arsenal of late and will look to exert his control over proceedings on Monday evening.
The news Thomas Partey could make his return from four months out with a thigh injury will only strengthen Arsenal’s midfield, which Rice has become the focal point of.
The ex-West Ham man has recently upped his attacking output, registering one goal and four assists during Arsenal’s ongoing winning run in the league.
That takes him to 10 goal involvements this season (four goals, six assists) and Arsenal have looked far more threatening from set pieces since Rice started whipping in corners and free kicks.
A meeting with the league’s bottom side feels like a good opportunity for Rice to add to his tally one way or another with bet365 making him 6/5 to register a goal or assist.
Sheffield United vs Arsenal tip 3: Declan Rice to score or assist any time – 6/5 with bet365
Sheffield United vs Arsenal predictions
