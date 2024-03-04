Success! Thank you for signing up to Independent Betting
Betting > Football

Sheffield United vs Arsenal tips: Premier League predictions, betting odds & free bets

Our football tipster takes a look at Monday's clash between the rock-bottom Blades and high-flying Gunners
Last Updated: 4th of March 2024
Chris Rivers
·
Football Writer
Sheffield United vs Arsenal tips: Premier League predictions, betting odds & free bets
Sign up to our betting newsletter

Sheffield United vs Arsenal tips

Arsenal are expected to nudge Sheffield United a little closer to the trap door when they make the trip to South Yorkshire on Monday evening (8pm, Sky Sports Main Event).

Opta’s prediction model for the remainder of the season has painted a grim picture of the Blades’ survival chances, giving them a 99.58 per cent of being relegated, although it doesn’t take a genius to work out they are in big trouble.

Chris Wilder’s men have lost four of their last five matches to remain rooted to the foot of the Premier League, 11 points from safety with 12 games left to play. 

A visit from high-flying Arsenal is the last thing United need and football betting sites have priced the home side up at a massive 18/1 to pull off the upset.

Sheffield United vs Arsenal odds
Best Odds
March 4th | 8:00pm
Spreadex
BetVictor
Betway
Bet365
BoyleSports
Unibet
% Chance
Sheffield Sheffield
5.00%
14/1
19/1
14/1
14/1
16/1
18/1
Draw
11.76%
15/2
15/2
7/1
7/1
13/2
15/2
Arsenal Arsenal
84.10%
2/13
2/15
2/13
1/6
1/7
2/11
Handicap : No odds available at this time
Over 3.5
45.87%
--
23/20
--
11/10
--
6/5
Under 3.5
57.80%
--
9/14
--
8/11
--
4/6
Asian Handicap : No odds available at this time
Spread : No odds available at this time
Teams Best Odds
Sheffield Sheffield
19/1 BetVictor
Draw
Over 3.5
Close X
It would take a brave individual to go against the Gunners right now after a run of six straight league wins, in which they've been scoring goals for fun, while they crushed the Blades 5-0 in the reverse fixture.

The lop-sided nature of the account makes for a tricky betting heat though and those looking to get behind Arsenal may need to be creative when studying this game on betting apps.

Sheffield United vs Arsenal Tip: Blades unequipped to deal with Gunners

Arsenal start the week five points behind leaders Liverpool after their dramatic win at Nottingham Forest at the weekend and having been eased out to 4/1 in the Premier League odds to win the title.

Victories for Liverpool and second-placed Manchester City at the weekend don't change a great deal in regard to this game. This was always going to be a must-win fixture for Arsenal if they want to remain in the race for first.

Premier League winner odds
Best Odds
Spreadex
BetVictor
Betway
Bet365
BoyleSports
Unibet
% Chance
Man City
52.38%
5/6
4/5
10/11
5/6
5/6
4/5
Liverpool
30.77%
2/1
2/1
9/4
9/4
2/1
11/5
Arsenal
21.05%
15/4
7/2
7/2
7/2
7/2
7/2
Aston Villa
0.57%
175/1
100/1
150/1
150/1
150/1
150/1
Teams Best Odds
Man City
Close X
The standard is so high now that anything other than a win at Bramall Lane would be a disaster and this hasn’t always been a happy hunting ground for the side from north London, who have lost on two of their last three league visits.

That stat may offer a crumb of comfort to Blades’ fans, but is unlikely to trouble the Gunners given the run they’ve been on lately

Mikel Arteta’s men have been rampant, scoring 18 goals in the last four games, with Newcastle United their latest victims.

Bukayo Saka took his tally to 16 for the season in that 4-1 win and no one has scored more Premier League goals (7) than him since the turn of the year.

William Hill Sports
Established 2008
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. Play Safe. From 00:01 on 17.10.2022. 3x £10 free bets. Free bets expire after 30 days. New customers signing up through mobile or tablet device only. Minimum £10 stake on odds of 1/2 (1.5) or greater on sportsbook (excluding Virtual markets). Further terms apply. #ad

The 1-0 Champions League defeat to Porto aside, Arsenal’s attack has been red-hot, pulling apart most teams from open play or from set pieces - they've scored 19 goals from dead ball situations this season.

At the other end, Arsenal’s 18.2 expected goals against is by far and away the best in the division with Manchester City next on 24.9. In the last six games, they’ve allowed an xGA of 1.9.

All this is terrible news for a Sheffield United side that’s shipped five in each of their last three home games in all competitions and failed to score in three of the last four top flight assignments.

They showed a bit more fight in last weekend’s 1-0 loss to Wolves, quite literally in the case of Vinicius Souza and Jack Robinson, but have increasingly looked out of their depth in games.

Premier League relegation odds
Best Odds
Spreadex
BetVictor
Betway
Bet365
BoyleSports
Unibet
% Chance
Sheffield
97.09%
1/500
--
--
1/40
--
1/40
Burnley
92.59%
1/250
--
--
1/14
--
1/14
Luton
65.23%
1/3
--
--
8/15
--
8/15
Nottingham
33.33%
2/1
--
--
2/1
--
2/1
Everton
16.67%
4/1
--
--
5/1
--
5/1
Teams Best Odds
Sheffield
They’ve shipped 66 goals, a record at this stage of a Premier League season, netting just 22 in response and the margin of victory between the Blades and Gunners has the potential to be sizeable. 

Arsenal have covered a two-goal handicap in four of their last six wins while 10 of their 18 victories in the season have been by two or more goals. Sheffield United would make some unwanted history with a third straight 5-0 home league loss, but they should be slightly closer to their opponents this time.

By backing the Gunners -2 on the Asian handicap on gambling sites, there’s the added insurance of bettors getting their stake back if the title hopefuls win by exactly two goals. If they are victorious by over two goals, the bet will win, while a Blades victory, a draw or a one-goal Arsenal win will see the bet lose.

Sheffield United vs Arsenal tip 1: Arsenal -2 Asian handicap – 4/5 with BetMGM

BetMGM UK Sports
Established 2023
Bet £10 Get £40 in Free Bets
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New cust only. 3 days to claim & 7 days to place a qualifying bet to receive 4x Free Bets: 1 x £10 Horse racing, 1 x £10 Free Bet Builder, 1 x £10 Acca and 1 x £10 Football. 7 day expiry. Exclusions apply. Stake not returned. T&Cs apply.

Arsenal poised to make fast start

Arsenal set a new Premier League record in the 4-1 win over Newcastle. By scoring twice in the first half, they became the first side in the competition's history to score at least twice in each of their last seven halves of football.

There’s no reason to think they won’t have a sizeable advantage come the break on Monday night having scored two or more in the first half in 50 per cent of their league games this season. 

With Saka, Kai Havertz and Leandro Trossard in good goal-scoring form, Gabriel Jesus potentially back in the line-up and the threat they carry from set pieces, Arsenal appear to have plenty of good goal-scoring options.

United are conceding at least one goal per opening 45 minutes in the league and have conceded at least two goals in the first half of four of their last six matches in all competitions.

BoyleSports have boosted the price on over 1.5 Arsenal goals in the first half and that’s worth consideration at 7/4.

Sheffield United vs Arsenal tip 2: Arsenal over 1.5 first half goals – 7/4 with BoyleSports

BoyleSports
Established 2007
Bet £10, Get £20 in Free Bets
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min Deposit £10. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Account & Payment method restrictions apply. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply. T&Cs apply

Rice coming to the boil

Declan Rice was named the Premier League Player of the Year at the London Football Awards last week and he could be picking up a few more honours if he maintains his current trajectory. 

Rice has been exceptional for Arsenal of late and will look to exert his control over proceedings on Monday evening.

The news Thomas Partey could make his return from four months out with a thigh injury will only strengthen Arsenal’s midfield, which Rice has become the focal point of. 

Spreadex Betting
Established 1999
Bet £10 Get £40 Use Bonus Code Indy2023
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. Spread betting losses can exceed deposit. Plus Best Odds On All Premier League Matches(fixed odds Match Odds, pre-match v top 5 bookies on Oddschecker)

The ex-West Ham man has recently upped his attacking output, registering one goal and four assists during Arsenal’s ongoing winning run in the league.

That takes him to 10 goal involvements this season (four goals, six assists) and Arsenal have looked far more threatening from set pieces since Rice started whipping in corners and free kicks.

A meeting with the league’s bottom side feels like a good opportunity for Rice to add to his tally one way or another with bet365 making him 6/5 to register a goal or assist.

Sheffield United vs Arsenal tip 3: Declan Rice to score or assist any time – 6/5 with bet365

Sheffield United vs Arsenal predictions

Bet365 Sports
Established 2001
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
Bonus Code: INDY2023
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Bet £10* & Get £30* in Free Bets. Sign up, deposit between £5* and £10* to your account and bet365 will give you three times that value in Free Bets when you place qualifying bets to the same value and they are settled. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits. Min odds/bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Registration Required. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. - Full Terms Apply

Free bet offers for Sheffield United vs Arsenal

Round 27 of the Premier League wraps up on Monday, but there's still a chance to get a free bet for those wishing to follow our Sheffield United vs Arsenal predictions.

BetVictor are giving new customers £40 in free bets if they open an account using the link below. Once registered, opt in on its welcome offer, deposit £10 via debit card or Apple Pay and bet £10 on football on a selection with odds of evens or greater. 

After your qualifying wager has been settled, your account will be credited with £40 in free bets to use on football. Once the welcome offer has been used, BetVictor have a selection of offers for existing customers, as well as a UK online casino, featuring table-based games and the top slots

Before signing up for any new betting sites, read all the terms and conditions of its welcome offer. For all bets, gamble responsibly. 

BetVictor Sports
Established 1946
Premier League Welcome Offer: Bet £10 on Football, Get £40 in Free Bets
VISIT SITE
18+ New customers only. Opt in, bet £10  on any football market at minimum 1/1 odds. No cash out. Get £40 in Free Bets on selected events. Free Bets expire in 7 days. Debit card / Apple Pay payments only. T&Cs apply, see below. begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly
Chris Rivers for independent.co.uk
Chris Rivers

Chris is an experienced sports betting writer who has worked with most major bookmakers and national media outlets, such as Racing Post and ITN. He covers a wide range of sports with his favourites being NFL, rugby, football and Formula 1.

Over-18s only – underage gambling is an offence.
Gambling can be addictive, always play responsibly and only bet what you can afford to lose. Gambling sites have a number of tools to assist you to stay in control, including deposit limits and time outs. If you think you have a problem, advice and support is available for you now from BeGambleAware or Gamcare.
Gamstop Be Gamble Aware 18+ GamCare Gambling.com
Any offers or odds listed in this article are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change. Terms & Conditions apply to all offers.