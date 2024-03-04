Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

MIkel Arteta confirmed Gabriel Martinelli picked up a “cut” to his foot but avoided a serious injury during Arsenal’s record-breaking Premier League win at Sheffield United on Monday night.

The Gunners produced another devastating attacking display as they thrashed Chris Wilder’s side 6-0 for their seventh straight win in the Premier League.

Arsenal have scored 31 goals over that run, and became the first team in English league history to win three consecutive away games by a margin of five or more goals. The Gunners also beat Burnley 5-0 and West Ham 6-0 last month, both in the Premier League.

Martinelli scored Arsenal’s third goal, inside just 15 minutes, but the sight of the Brazilian hobbling off during the second half would have been a concern for Arteta ahead of a crucial run of fixtures.

Bukayo Saka was also withdrawn at half-time, with Arteta confirming the England international was “feeling sick” when he was replaced by Fabio Vieira.

“He was feeling a bit sick,” Arteta said. “As well we have Fabio who we needed to give minutes. It was a great opportunity. Then we had a little issue with Gabi Martinelli. He had a slight cut in his foot. We need to wait and see how it is.”

The Gunners face Brentford in the Premier League on Saturday before hosting Porto in the second-leg of their Champions League last-16 tie at the Emirates. They will then travel to Manchester City following the international break on March 31, in a crucial fixture in the title race.

Before then, Arsenal will need to overturn a 1-0 defeat to Porto in order to advance to the Champions League quarter-finals. The Gunners would also go top of the table for the first time since Christmas if they beat Brentford on Saturday evening.

Martinelli could be a doubt but Arteta also said he had avoided a twist to his ankle. He also told Sky Sports: “Gabi was just a cut. We will have to see how he is. Bukayo was feeling sick and wasn’t feeling right.”

By going 5-0 up by the 39th minute, Arsenal also set a record for the earliest an away side has held a five-goal lead in Premier League history. Arsenal added one more in the second half to make it seven wins in a row in the Premier League, closing the gap to leaders Liverpool and Manchester City in the title race.

All their goals were scored by different players, with Martin Odegaard getting the visitors off the mark before Martinelli, Kai Havertz, Declan Rice and a Jayden Bogel own goal completed the one-sided scoreline before half-time.

It prompted some home fans to leave Bramall Lane well before half time, with some getting up from their seats after just 15 minutes. There were swathes of red empty seats as the second half resumed, and Ben White made it 6-0 after the break.