Jamie Carragher slammed Sheffield United and called Chris Wilder’s side a “disgrace” after they conceded five goals against Arsenal before half-time to set an unwanted record in English football.

As the Gunners ran riot before in the first half at Bramall Lane, the Premier League’s bottom side became the first team English football history to concede five goals in four consecutive home games across all competitions.

The Blades had also suffered a 5-2 defeat to Brighton in the FA Cup, a 5-0 defeat to Aston Villa in the Premier League, and another 5-0 defeat to Brighton in the Premier League in their previous three home fixtures.

Arsenal added one more in the second half to make it seven wins in a row in the Premier League, closing the gap to leaders Liverpool and Manchester City in the title race.

By going 5-0 up by the 39th minute, Arsenal also set a record for the earliest an away side has held a five-goal lead in Premier League history.

And while speaking on Sky Sports during the break, former Liverpool defender Carragher said he could not “think of anything worse I’ve ever seen in a first half of football” and questioned the lack of response from Wilder’s side after their previous defeats.

The Blades were also beaten 8-0 by Newcastle at Bramall Lane in the Premier League earlier this season.

"That half was a disgrace,” he said. “One of the most one-sided games I’ve ever seen. And the fact you come back on this half conceding five in your last two games and against Brighton in the FA Cup.”

Carragher also praised Arsenal, with the Gunners then going on to set their own record. Arteta’s team became the first English league side to win three consecutive away games by a margin of five or more goals. The Gunners also beat Burnley 5-0 and West Ham 6-0 last month, both in the Premier League.

Arsenal fans celebrate at Bramall Lane (Getty Images)

Against Sheffield United, all their goals were scored by different players, with Martin Odegaard getting the visitors off the mark before Gabriel Martinelli, Kai Havertz, Declan Rice and a Jayden Bogel own goal completed the one-sided scoreline before half-time.

It prompted some home fans to leave Bramall Lane well before half time, with some getting up from their seats after just 15 minutes. There were swathes of red empty seats as the second half resumed, and Ben White made it 6-0 after the break.