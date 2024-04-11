Success! Thank you for signing up to Independent Betting
Betting > Football

Saturday's accumulator betting tips: Premier League predictions, 41/1 acca and football odds

We've picked out four bets from Saturday's Premier League games, which combine to make a 41/1 fourfold
Last Updated: 11th of April 2024
Chris Rivers
·
Football Writer
Saturday's accumulator betting tips: Premier League predictions, 41/1 acca and football odds
Saturday’s Premier League accumulator tips

Five of the bottom six in the Premier League are in action on Saturday, and the majority have a chance to improve their survival hopes. 

Of the quintet, Luton face the toughest challenge to put points on the board when they go to champions Manchester City. 

Elsewhere, Burnley, Nottingham Forest and Brentford all have more winnable home games, albeit with the caveat that bottom of the table Sheffield United go to Brentford in arguably their best form of the season.

A win at this stage of the campaign carries extra significance at both ends of the table with the focus in the lunchtime kick-off being the race for Europe as Newcastle entertain Tottenham. 

We've picked out four bets from Saturday's action, which, when run through accumulator betting sites, produced a fourfold that pays over 41/1 with bet365.

Newcastle vs Tottenham predictions

(12.30pm, TNT Sports 1)

Spurs have the chance to strike out in the race to finish fourth when they travel to Newcastle with nearest rivals Aston Villa not in action until Sunday. 

The north London side moved above the Villans with a 3-1 win over Nottingham Forest last time out and their top four odds have been clipped once more with Ange Postecoglou’s side looking the more likely to produce a strong finish to the season. 

Newcastle’s own European ambitions have received a recent boost, taking seven points from the last three games to move within touching distance of the top six.

The Magpies hammered Spurs 6-1 the last time they came to St James’ Park and although a visit to Tyneside can still be tricky, it’s not as formidable a challenge as it was last season. 

Premier League top six odds
Best Odds
Newcastle were held by Everton last time out at home having come from 3-1 down to beat West Ham in the game before that.

Spurs’ away form is a little patchy – one win in the last six –, but there’s the potential for their attack to overwhelm an injury-hit Newcastle defence, as it did when winning the reverse fixture 4-1. 

Only Luton (25) have been involved in more games where both teams have scored more often than Tottenham (24) this season and given BTTS has landed in the last eight meetings in a traditionally high scoring fixture, pairing that with a Spurs win gives the price on betting apps a nice bump. 

Newcastle vs Tottenham tip: Tottenham to win & BTTS – 23/10 with Betway

Brentford vs Sheffield United predictions

(3pm)

Sheffield United are playing with a bit more freedom as they look to enjoy what's left of their latest Premier League stint and could cause problems for a Brentford side that’s forgotten how to win.

The Bees have failed to win any of their last nine games, drawing 3-3 with Aston Villa last weekend as they again dropped points from a winning position to leave them four points above the drop zone.

Going even further back, Thomas Frank’s men have won just twice since the start of December and make little appeal at 4/9 on football betting sites.

Sheffield United beat Brentford in the reverse fixture and come into this game having avoided defeat in three of their last four outings.

Premier League relegation odds
Best Odds
Oli McBurnie scored a 93rd minute penalty to secure a 2-2 draw with Chelsea last weekend and late goals are a long running theme in both United and Brentford games.

The Bees’ joint-best time period for goals scored this season is between the 76th and 90th minute, netting nine times. However, they’ve also conceded a team-high 14 goals in that same spell.

Over a quarter of all the goals Sheffield United have conceded this season have come in the final 15 minutes, while there’s been a goal after the 90 minute mark in their last four matches.

Bet365 offer 5/6 on there being a goal after 80 minutes and the stats suggest there’s a good chance of some late drama in this relegation showdown.

Brentford vs Sheffield United tips: A goal after 79:59 minutes – 5/6 with bet365

Burnley vs Brighton predictions

(3pm)

Burnley’s mini-revival ended with a narrow 1-0 loss at Everton last weekend. To keep alive their slim hopes of survival, they will need to show their mettle by bouncing back against Brighton. 

But with the gap to safety now six points and with four of their next five games against sides chasing a European spot, you wonder how much stuffing the defeat to a direct relegation rival has knocked out of Vincent Kompany’s side.

The Premier League odds indicate they'll struggle to produce a positive response. Burnley have the worst home record in the division, taking nine points from 16 games, and look short defensively after Dara O’Shea’s sending off last week. 

Burnley vs Brighton odds
Best Odds
April 13th | 3:00pm
Brighton have won just three of their last 12 league games following a 3-0 defeat to Arsenal last time out, and yet are still in the mix for Europe. 

A win here is a must if they want to be playing continental football next season and this is a fixture where the away side tends to come out on top.

The Seagulls’ ceiling is much higher than Burnley’s and some betting sites have them far shorter than the 21/20 on offer with BetGoodwin, making that price look a little more like good value.

Burnley vs Brighton tips: Brighton to win – 21/20 with BetGoodwin

Nottingham Forest vs Wolves predictions

(3pm)

If Forest do stay up this season, they’ll owe a significant amount of their success to Morgan Gibbs-White, who could have a big game against his old team on Saturday. 

He’s been used more effectively by Nuno Espirito Santo and as a result, he heads into this game having registered a goal involvement in three of his last four appearances.

Gibbs-White was outstanding in Forest’s last home game, a 3-1 win over Fulham, and is capable of pulling the strings once more against Wolves. 

The visitors’ season is in danger of petering out after a run of four defeats in six games and they are having to cope without several key players through injury. 

Gibbs-White has tended to do his best work at the City Ground, and while he is far from prolific, having scored five times this season, his price to score in this game stands out given the opposition and his recent displays. 

Nottingham Forest vs Wolves tip: Morgan Gibbs-White to score any time – 15/4 with William Hill

Premier League free bet offers

There's a big weekend of sport to come with the Masters, Grand National and a round of Premier League games to enjoy, and gambling sites are ramping up their free bet offers as a result.

Betfred are currently giving new customers a £50 welcome bonus, consisting of £40 in free bets to wager in-play and on accumulators, as well as a £10 UK casino credit.

To qualify for the offer, enter the Betfred promo code WELCOME50 when opening an account before depositing a minimum of £10 via debit card. Then place a bet of £10 or more on a selection at odds of evens or greater. 

Once the qualifying bet has been settled, the welcome bonus will be credited to the account with the free bets split up into two £20 tokens to use in-play or accumulators.

Before signing up with Betfred or any new betting sites, read the terms and conditions of the welcome offer first. If you do have a bet this weekend, please gamble responsibly.

