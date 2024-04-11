Saturday's accumulator betting tips: Premier League predictions, 41/1 acca and football odds

Get the Independent's betting newsletter for the latest tips and offers

Established 2015 Bet £10, Get a £30 Surprise Bet VISIT SITE #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. new customers only. Min. deposit of £10. Qualifying real money bet of £10. Min odds greater than or equal to 1.5 required. E/W bets excluded. Offer awarded immediately but could be issued the next working day in exceptional circumstances such as technical fault. Additional T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly.

Established 2006 Get £10 in Free Bets VISIT SITE #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. *New customers only. This offer is valid for 7 days from your new account being registered. Min Deposit: £10. Free Bet awarded: £10. 1 x £10 must be wagered at odds of 1.75+ to unlock Free Bet. Debit Card deposits only (exclusions apply). Free bet will expire 7 days after the 1st deposit. 18+. BeGambleAware.org. Bet The Responsible Way. Full Terms apply

Established 2001 Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets

Bonus Code: INDY2024

Promo Code: INDY2024 VISIT SITE #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Bet £10* & Get £30* in Free Bets. Sign up, deposit between £5* and £10* to your account and bet365 will give you three times that value in Free Bets when you place qualifying bets to the same value and they are settled. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits. Min odds/bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Registration Required. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. - Full Terms Apply

Established 2022 50% Back as a Welcome Bonus up to £25 on First Day Losses VISIT SITE #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Must have a minimum of 3 bets of £10 or more on separate events at odds of evens (2.0) or bigger on first day. First day losses equals all settled stakes less all returns. T&C's apply.

Nottingham Forest vs Wolves predictions (3pm) If Forest do stay up this season, they’ll owe a significant amount of their success to Morgan Gibbs-White, who could have a big game against his old team on Saturday. He’s been used more effectively by Nuno Espirito Santo and as a result, he heads into this game having registered a goal involvement in three of his last four appearances. Gibbs-White was outstanding in Forest’s last home game, a 3-1 win over Fulham, and is capable of pulling the strings once more against Wolves. The visitors’ season is in danger of petering out after a run of four defeats in six games and they are having to cope without several key players through injury. Gibbs-White has tended to do his best work at the City Ground, and while he is far from prolific, having scored five times this season, his price to score in this game stands out given the opposition and his recent displays. Nottingham Forest vs Wolves tip: Morgan Gibbs-White to score any time – 15/4 with William Hill

Established 2008 Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets VISIT SITE #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. Play Safe. From 00:01 on 17.10.2022. 3x £10 free bets. Free bets expire after 30 days. New customers signing up through mobile or tablet device only. Minimum £10 stake on odds of 1/2 (1.5) or greater on sportsbook (excluding Virtual markets). Further terms apply. #ad

Premier League free bet offers There's a big weekend of sport to come with the Masters, Grand National and a round of Premier League games to enjoy, and are ramping up their free bet offers as a result. Betfred are currently giving new customers a £50 welcome bonus, consisting of £40 in to wager in-play and on accumulators, as well as a £10 credit. To qualify for the offer, enter the WELCOME50 when opening an account before depositing a minimum of £10 via debit card. Then place a bet of £10 or more on a selection at odds of evens or greater. Once the qualifying bet has been settled, the welcome bonus will be credited to the account with the free bets split up into two £20 tokens to use in-play or accumulators. Before signing up with Betfred or any , read the terms and conditions of the welcome offer first. If you do have a bet this weekend, please gamble responsibly.