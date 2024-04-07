Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Oli McBurnie grabbed a stoppage-time equaliser as struggling Sheffield United twice came from behind to snatch a point in a 2-2 draw with Chelsea.

The Blues’ opener from Thiago Silva was cancelled out by Jayden Bogle’s equaliser, but it looked like the away team would come away with maximum points when Noni Madueke put them 2-1 up, only for McBurnie to level at the death.

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder restored McBurnie and Ben Osborn to his starting line-up, while Ivo Grbic kept his place in goal despite an error which resulted in a goal at Liverpool on Thursday night.

Chelsea made three changes to the one that started their 4-3 midweek victory over Manchester United, with Silva, Madueke and Trevoh Chalobah all recalled.

Silva marked his 100th Premier League start with the opening goal in the 11th minute. It was a far from convincing strike as he met Conor Gallagher’s corner on the volley, but the ball crept just inside Grbic’s right-hand post.

The home side had their first chance when McBurnie intercepted Silva’s attempted pass and played the ball back to Ben Brereton Diaz, whose effort from inside the area was blocked by a defender.

Gustavo Hamer then forced a save from Djordje Petrovic, firing in a shot which had the keeper scrambling down low to his left to keep the ball out.

Hamer was the architect of the Blades’ equaliser, playing a superb ball to find Bogle whose shot from a tight angle on the right-hand side of the area went in off Petrovic.

Brereton Diaz threatened shortly after the restart, running at the defence before seeing his shot blocked.

The Chile international then created a great chance, sending over a cross which was headed wide by his strike-partner McBurnie under pressure from Chalobah.

As the hosts continued to enjoy a good spell, Hamer sent a drive narrowly wide of Petrovic’s right-hand post.

Madueke restored Chelsea’s lead in the 66th minute, receiving the ball from Cole Palmer and cutting inside before firing past Grbic.

Palmer then saw a dipping effort turned over the crossbar by Grbic.

Nicolas Jackson threatened to put the visitors further ahead before a last-ditch tackle from Anel Ahmedhodzic inside the area snuffed out the danger.

Petrovic had to be at full stretch to keep out Jack Robinson’s looping header in the closing stages.

But an equaliser came in the third minute of time added on when Hamer’s header was knocked on by Cameron Archer into the path of McBurnie who fired into the net from close range.