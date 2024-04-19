Success! Thank you for signing up to Independent Betting
Betting

Premier League accumulator tips: 113/1 acca, football odds & free bets

Our tipster has taken a look at both Saturday and Sunday's top-flight games for this weekend's acca
Last Updated: 19th of April 2024
Chris Rivers
·
Betting Writer
Premier League accumulator tips: 113/1 acca, football odds & free bets
Premier League accumulator tips

There’s a real sense of jeopardy surrounding this weekend’s Premier League fixtures with the bottom six squaring off and two title contenders facing treacherous away games.

The fixture list is slimmed down due to the FA Cup semi-finals, but it still packs a punch with Liverpool and Arsenal going to Fulham and Wolves respectively in desperate need of a win. 

Our football betting tips page has full previews of those games and the relegation six-pointer between Everton and Nottingham Forest. 

For the remaining four fixtures, we’ve picked out one bet from the Premier League odds for each match that can be backed on their own or as part of a multiple.

Using accumulator betting sites, we’ve found the fourfold pays out at over 113/1 with bet365.

Luton vs Brentford predictions

(3pm Saturday)

The Opta supercomputer gives Brentford a 0.3 per cent chance of being relegated following last week’s much-needed win over Sheffield United which moved them seven points clear of the bottom three.

The supercomputer isn’t so positive on Luton’s survival hopes, giving them a 59.4 per cent chance of going down. However, a win on Saturday would lift them out of the bottom three and above both Everton and Nottingham Forest, who meet on Sunday. 

Luton’s record of one win in 12 games is a worry, but Rob Edwards’ men can be expected to have a go at Brentford, who have conceded just over two goals per game across their last 10 away league matches.

Luton vs Brentford odds
Best Odds
April 20th | 3:00pm
Only Tottenham have prevented Luton from scoring at Kenilworth Road this season and given their record of two clean sheets all season, it seems likely the Hatters will need to score at least twice to have any hope of winning this game.

Luton have scored two or more in six of the last 11 at home and are odds-against with football betting sites to do so again when Brentford come to town.

Luton vs Brentford tip: Over 1.5 Luton goals – 5/4 with Betway

Sheffield United vs Burnley predictions

(3pm Saturday)

These two will likely be meeting again next season in the Championship with rock bottom Sheffield United 10 points from safety with six games to play. 

But a win for either side would offer a glimmer of hope, especially Burnley, who would move to within three points of escaping the drop zone with a victory. 

The Clarets ran out 5-0 winners in the reverse fixture, a result that prompted the end of Paul Heckingbottom’s reign as Blades boss. 

Sheffield United vs Burnley odds
Best Odds
April 20th | 3:00pm
Results haven’t improved much under Chris Wilder and while the Yorkshiremen have been marginally better recently, they are still winless in eight and conceding over 2.5 goals per game on average.

Burnley’s defensive record isn’t much better and both teams should get chances, with Burnley's David Fofana an interesting any time goal scorer pick on betting apps.

The on-loan Chelsea striker has scored four goals for Burnley, making him their joint-top scorer. His underlying numbers are slightly stronger than those of his team-mates and as he rarely goes a game without getting a shot on target.

Sheffield United vs Burnley tip: David Fofana to score any time – 14/5 with BetMGM

Aston Villa vs Bournemouth predictions

(2pm Sunday)

Aston Villa can look forward to a European semi-final in the coming weeks, but before then they face a couple of crunch games in the race for Champions League qualification. 

A 2-0 win over Arsenal, coupled with Tottenham’s defeat to Newcastle, has put Unai Emery’s men in the box seat for fourth place. With the Premier League looking set to miss out on an extra spot in next season's Champions League, it's back to being a battle for fourth and a visit from a coasting Bournemouth side is a good opportunity for Villa to stretch their lead. 

However, having gone through extra time and penalties to see off Lille in the Europa Conference League, the Villans are likely to have tired legs. 

Aston Villa vs Bournemouth odds
Best Odds
April 21st | 3:00pm
The Cherries are playing with plenty of freedom and created several good opportunities in the 2-2 draw with Manchester United, which they were unfortunate not to win. 

They've only failed to score once away from home this season and their energetic, high press should cause issues for Villa. 

Both teams have scored in 11 of Bournemouth's 15 away games this season and the south coast side have been a pretty decent road team in the second half of the season. 

A score draw won't massively benefit Aston Villa in the race for fourth, but it might be the best they can manage on Sunday.

Aston Villa vs Bournemouth tip: Draw & BTTS in Aston Villa vs Bournemouth – 15/4 with BetVictor

Crystal Palace vs West Ham predictions

(2pm Sunday)

Crystal Palace took a giant step towards Premier League safety with their unlikely win at Liverpool and may be catching West Ham at a good time after their European exploits.

The Hammers gave it everything to overturn their two-goal deficit against Bayer Leverkusen in the Europa League but ultimately came up short

David Moyes' men need to bounce back quickly if they are to qualify for Europe next season, but don't have a great record in the league games after European matches and have appeared defensively vulnerable lately.

West Ham vs Crystal Palace odds
Best Odds
April 21st | 3:00pm
