Why Premier League is now at risk of missing out on fifth Champions League spot

The Premier League’s hopes of gaining an extra Champions League spot in next season’s revamped competition have been dealt a blow following another poor night of results in Europe.

The Champions League is being expanded to a 36-team tournament from 2024/25 and two of the extra four places will be awarded to countries whose teams perform best in this season’s European competitions.

As confirmed by Uefa on their website, England currently sits third in the race, behind Italy and Germany, which would mean Serie A and the Bundesliga receive a fifth Champions League place next season.

England were considered favourites to claim the fifth Champions League spot, with Manchester City, Arsenal, Liverpool and Aston Villa all considered among the favourites to win European titles this campaign in their respective competitions.

But quarter-final defeats for Manchester City against Real Madrid and Arsenal to Bayern Munich means there is now a real chance that England’s coefficient will not be high enough to claim one of the two extra spots.

City were beaten by Real Madrid on penalties while Arsenal lost 1-0 in Munich, leaving English hopes in the hands of Liverpool and West Ham in the Europa League and Aston Villa in the Europa Conference League.

But Liverpool’s shock defeat to Atalanta at Anfield and West Ham’s 2-0 loss at Bayer Leverkusen last week means both teams require big second-leg comebacks tonight if they are to advance to the semi-finals. Aston Villa are in a better position, and will take a 2-1 lead to Lille in the Conference League.

The outcome of West Ham-Leverkusen tie could be decisive in the race between the Premier League and Bundesliga, particularly after Bayern knocked out Arsenal on Wednesday night.

Tottenham Hotspur currently hold fifth place in the Premier League. Ange Postecoglou’s side are three points behind Villa, who hold the final automatic spot, with a game in hand, but have to play Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City before the end of the season. Manchester United and Newcastle are 10 points off fifth.

Fifth place would guarantee entry to next season’s Champions League should England finish into the top two of this season’s Uefa club coefficient table. The standings are worked out by the total number of club coefficient points obtained by each club from an association divided by the number of clubs from that association.

( Uefa )

If applied last season, England would have finished in the top two along with the Netherlands. England’s coefficient was boosted by Manchester City winning the Champions League and West Ham winning the Europa Conference League.

This season, Italy are top with a score of 18.428, Germany are second on 17.642 and England are third on 16.875. Spain are next with 15.062.

Both Manchester United and Newcastle United crashed out of the Champions League group stages before Christmas, and Manchester City and Arsenal only made it through to quarter-finals.

Germany, however, have two Champions League semi-finalists, with Bayern Munich joined by Borussia Dortmund after they knocked out Atletico Madrid. Bundesliga champions Leverkusen could make it three European semi-finalists if they avoid defeat at West Ham.

Despite its three Champions League teams being knocked out before the quarter-finals, Italy’s coefficient is looking strong because of its performances in the Europa League and Conference League. One of Rome or AC Milan will reach the Europa League semi-finals, while Atalanta are in a strong position to knock out Liverpool. Fiorentina also have the chance to reach the Conference League semi-finals.

Meanwhile, Liverpool’s victory in the Carabao Cup final means seventh place will now carry entry to the Europa Conference League, assuming the Reds finish in the top four.