Watford vs Leeds predictions: Championship tips, betting odds and free bets

If that attack clicks then Leeds could win this game quite comfortably against a Watford side that doesn’t appear to have the necessary requirements to trip them up. The Yorkshire outfit have won 14 times in the league this season by two goals or more and the margin of victory could be enough to see them cover a -1 start on the Asian handicap. Backing them on the Asian handicap means if they have to grind it out and only win by one then stakes are returned. A Leeds victory by two or more goals and the bet wins. A draw or a defeat and the bet loses. Watford vs Leeds tip 1: Leeds -1 Asian handicap – 19/20 with bet365

Road warrior Gnonto may strike again Leeds are hopeful Gnonto will shake off the knock he picked up playing for Italy’s Under-21 side to feature on Friday having been in good form before the break. Gnonto had scored in back-to-back games before linking up with his national team, part of an impressive revival in the second half of the season that’s seen him work his way back into Farke’s starting line-up. The 20-year-old now has eight goals for the season in all competitions, which have largely been scored since February. All but one of his seven league goals have been netted away from home and he appeals to find the net at Watford. The Hornets have injury concerns in both full-back positions and Gnonto charging down Leeds’ right flank will not be a welcome sight. Gnonto has had at least one shot on goal in each of his last 10 starts, hitting the target in eight of those games, and is an any time goalscorer consideration. Watford vs Leeds tip 2: Wilfried Gnonto to score any time – 21/10 with William Hill

Unwanted Easter cards heading for Watford Watford have collected 28 more cards than Leeds in the Championship this season and yet are odds-against to pick up more cards than the visitors with some bookmakers. Unibet offer 21/20 on Watford being shown more cards than Leeds, who have collected one card or fewer in 10 of their last 11 away games in all competitions. Watford’s card count has tended to be slightly lower on average at home but they’ve still received multiple cards in 14 of their 21 outings at Vicarage Road. The Hornets have won the card count in four of the past five meetings and could do so again given they are averaging more tackles and fouls per game than Leeds across the season. Watford vs Leeds tip 3: Watford to receive most cards – 21/20 with Unibet

