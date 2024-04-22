Middlesbrough vs Leeds tips: Championship predictions, football betting odds & free bets

Get the Independent's betting newsletter for the latest tips and offers

Middlesbrough vs Leeds predictions Middlesbrough draw no bet – 11/5 with SpreadEx

Emmanuel Latte Lath to score any time – 11/4 with BetVictor

Over 10.5 corners – 10/11 with Betway Leeds had to sit and watch their Championship promotion rivals over the weekend but get their chance to respond when making the short hop north to Middlesbrough on Monday (8pm, Sky Sports Main Event). The Whites are odds-on to be promoted with but have stumbled of late, failing to win any of their last three games, while the title moved further from their grasp when Leicester beat West Brom on Saturday. However, with Ipswich not playing this weekend, Daniel Farke’s men have the chance to move back into the automatic promotion places with a win at the Riverside Stadium. For Middlesbrough, their play-off charge came too late. A nine-game unbeaten run gave them a sniff of the top six, but a run of four draws across the last six games has done irreparable damage. After the weekend's results, they are nine points off the play-off places with three games to play and a significantly inferior goal difference to sixth-place Norwich. Boro’s promotion hopes may be over but they won’t want to make life easy on Leeds in a fixture that always carries a little extra spice to it. The Whites have found the going on the road tough of late and with victories becoming increasingly hard to come by, this has the hallmarks of a difficult start to the week for the promotion hopefuls.

The Whites are still getting into good positions and getting shots off, registering 19 attempts on goal in the last game against Blackburn. However, they lost that clash with Rovers 1-0 at Elland Road having been held to a goalless draw by Sunderland before that. After such a remarkable start to 2024 powered them into the automatic promotion fight, it was always going to be tough to maintain that level of performance right through until the end of the season. Leeds won’t lack for motivation and they have enough quality to win this. But there’s no way a Middlesbrough team in good form, backed by a Boro fanbase that view Leeds as rivals, should be such a big price for victory. Evens for Boro or draw in the double chance market is available on certain , but the 11/5 for Middlesbrough draw no bet offers potentially better value. Middlesbrough vs Leeds tip 1: Middlesbrough draw no bet – 11/5 with SpreadEx

Latte Lath brewing up another goal Another big reason for fancying Middlesbrough on Monday is the form of striker Emmanuel Latte Lath, the Ivorian having hit his stride in front of goal after a spell out through injury. The 25-year-old has got five goals in his last five games, taking him to 12 for the season and has a habit of scoring against the Championship’s top sides, netting against Ipswich, Southampton, West Brom, Norwich and Leeds this term. He got a brace in the reverse fixture at Elland Road, a back and forth encounter Leeds would win 3-2. Latte Lath was a handful that day and is 11/4 to score anytime on certain , such as , against a Whites team that’s lost some of its defensive steel. Leeds have conceded two in each of their last two away games, and Latte Lath is playing with plenty of confidence right now, registering at least three shots on goal in each of his last four games. If Boro are to breach Leeds’ defences, Latte Lath appears the most likely source. Middlesbrough vs Leeds Tip 2: Emmanuel Latte Lath to score any time - 11/4 with BetVictor

Positive duo can post high corner count Only three sides win more corners per game on average in the Championship than Middlesbrough (5.9) and Leeds (5.8) this season, and we could see plenty of set pieces opportunities on Monday evening. Games featuring these two average over 10 corners per game in total and given Leeds' need to win and Boro's generally positive mindset, it could be quite an open encounter, like fans were treated to in the reverse fixture. Four of Middlesbrough's last five home games have featured 10 or more corners, while Leeds have won nine or more corners on their own in the last three outings. Over 10.5 corners has landed in each of Leeds' last four away games and that run could well continue. Middlesbrough vs Leeds tip 3: Over 10.5 corners – 10/11 with Betway

