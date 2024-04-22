Success! Thank you for signing up to Independent Betting
Middlesbrough vs Leeds tips: Championship predictions, football betting odds & free bets

Leeds are odds-on to get their automatic promotion push back on track with a win over Middlesbrough
Last Updated: 22nd of April 2024
Chris Rivers
·
Football Writer
Middlesbrough vs Leeds tips: Championship predictions, football betting odds & free bets
Middlesbrough vs Leeds predictions

Leeds had to sit and watch their Championship promotion rivals over the weekend but get their chance to respond when making the short hop north to Middlesbrough on Monday (8pm, Sky Sports Main Event). 

The Whites are odds-on to be promoted with betting sites but have stumbled of late, failing to win any of their last three games, while the title moved further from their grasp when Leicester beat West Brom on Saturday.

However, with Ipswich not playing this weekend, Daniel Farke’s men have the chance to move back into the automatic promotion places with a win at the Riverside Stadium.

For Middlesbrough, their play-off charge came too late. A nine-game unbeaten run gave them a sniff of the top six, but a run of four draws across the last six games has done irreparable damage.

After the weekend's results, they are nine points off the play-off places with three games to play and a significantly inferior goal difference to sixth-place Norwich.

Boro’s promotion hopes may be over but they won’t want to make life easy on Leeds in a fixture that always carries a little extra spice to it.

The Whites have found the going on the road tough of late and with victories becoming increasingly hard to come by, this has the hallmarks of a difficult start to the week for the promotion hopefuls.

Leeds may get sinking feeling at the Riverside

Despite their ongoing unbeaten run and winning three of their last four home assignments, Middesbrough are sizeable underdogs for this game at 16/5 on football betting sites

Meanwhile, Leeds are odds on to win, despite failing to win three of the last four on the road, most recently losing 2-1 at Coventry.

They are head-scratching prices for sure, perhaps based on Boro’s lack of something to play for now, or a long list of absentees that’s added to by loan duo Luke Ayling and Sam Greenwood being ineligible to face their parent club.

Middlesbrough vs Leeds odds
But injury issues are nothing new for boss Michael Carrick, who has had to manage his resources carefully most of the season.

Certainly based on recent results, Boro should be shorter. They’ve avoided defeat at both Ipswich and Southampton recently, while they turned over play-off hopefuls Norwich at home.

Much like last season, they are finishing the season well and in those recent outings, they've proven to be more than a match for the Championship’s top sides.

They’ve kept three clean sheets in a row at home, which is bad news for a Leeds team struggling to take their chances. 

The Whites are still getting into good positions and getting shots off, registering 19 attempts on goal in the last game against Blackburn. 

However, they lost that clash with Rovers 1-0 at Elland Road having been held to a goalless draw by Sunderland before that. 

After such a remarkable start to 2024 powered them into the automatic promotion fight, it was always going to be tough to maintain that level of performance right through until the end of the season. 

Leeds won’t lack for motivation and they have enough quality to win this. But there’s no way a Middlesbrough team in good form, backed by a Boro fanbase that view Leeds as rivals, should be such a big price for victory. 

Evens for Boro or draw in the double chance market is available on certain gambling sites, but the 11/5 for Middlesbrough draw no bet offers potentially better value.

Middlesbrough vs Leeds tip 1: Middlesbrough draw no bet – 11/5 with SpreadEx

Latte Lath brewing up another goal

Another big reason for fancying Middlesbrough on Monday is the form of striker Emmanuel Latte Lath, the Ivorian having hit his stride in front of goal after a spell out through injury.

The 25-year-old has got five goals in his last five games, taking him to 12 for the season and has a habit of scoring against the Championship’s top sides, netting against Ipswich, Southampton, West Brom, Norwich and Leeds this term. 

He got a brace in the reverse fixture at Elland Road, a back and forth encounter Leeds would win 3-2.

Latte Lath was a handful that day and is 11/4 to score anytime on certain betting apps, such as BetVictor, against a Whites team that’s lost some of its defensive steel. 

Leeds have conceded two in each of their last two away games, and Latte Lath is playing with plenty of confidence right now, registering at least three shots on goal in each of his last four games.

If Boro are to breach Leeds’ defences, Latte Lath appears the most likely source.

Middlesbrough vs Leeds Tip 2: Emmanuel Latte Lath to score any time - 11/4 with BetVictor

Positive duo can post high corner count

Only three sides win more corners per game on average in the Championship than Middlesbrough (5.9) and Leeds (5.8) this season, and we could see plenty of set pieces opportunities on Monday evening.

Games featuring these two average over 10 corners per game in total and given Leeds' need to win and Boro's generally positive mindset, it could be quite an open encounter, like fans were treated to in the reverse fixture.

Four of Middlesbrough's last five home games have featured 10 or more corners, while Leeds have won nine or more corners on their own in the last three outings.

Over 10.5 corners has landed in each of Leeds' last four away games and that run could well continue.

Middlesbrough vs Leeds tip 3: Over 10.5 corners – 10/11 with Betway

Free bet offers for the Championship run-in

The race for promotion in the Championship is reaching a crescendo and there are some massive games to come before the end of the month, starting with Monday’s match up.

For those looking to have a bet on the action, there are opportunities to unlock free bets via sign-up offers by wagering on football, with The Online Casino currently giving new customers £40 in free bet. 

Sign up using this link and enter the deposit code TOC40 when making your initial deposit, which needs to be £20 or more and not made via Skrill or Neteller.

Next, wager £20 or more on any event on the sportsbook and once the bet is settled, The Online Casino will credit your account with a £40 free bet.

The Online Casino has plenty more to offer, including some of the best online slots across their casino sites.

If are thinking about joining The Online Casino or other new betting sites, read the terms of the welcome offer carefully. Please remember to gamble responsibly if you do have a bet.

Chris Rivers for independent.co.uk

Updated by

Chris Rivers

Last Updated: 22nd April 2024, 11:06 AM

