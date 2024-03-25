Germany vs Netherlands tips: International football predictions, betting odds and free bets

Get the Independent's betting newsletter for the latest tips and offers

Germany vs Netherlands predictions Netherlands-draw double chance – 17/20 with BetUK

Jamal Musiala to score or assist any time – Evens with bet365

Donyell Malen to score any time – 7/2 with bet365 Germany and Netherlands’ suggest they’ll be title contenders at this summer’s tournament, but both nations have plenty to prove heading into Tuesday’s high-profile friendly (7.45pm, Viaplay Online) Euro 2024 hosts Germany are a 13/2 chance to win their fourth title, despite a rather underwhelming build-up. They got their best result of Julian Nagelsmann’s reign when beating France 2-0 at the weekend, but had lost both games prior to that success against Turkey and Austria. A record-breaking Julian Wirtz goal after just seven seconds put the Germans on the road to victory in Lyon and it was a much better team display as Nagelsmann put his faith in those players currently performing well at club level, rather than stick with some more tried and trusted names. It was a win to raise spirits but the key now is whether Die Mannschaft can back it up against one of their fiercest rivals having only won back-to-back games once in the last 18 months.

Netherlands’ price of 16/1 to win a first European Championship suggests don’t see them as big threats to Italy’s Euro crown, although their recent form indicates they could outperform those odds. The Dutch have won six of their last seven games, beating Scotland 4-0 on Friday evening in Amsterdam. Despite the emphatic scoreline, head coach Ronald Koeman wasn’t that impressed with the performance and wants to see more from his team in Frankfurt. Dutch can cool German optimism Netherlands finished second in their qualifying group, behind France, who were the only team to take points off Koeman’s men via a pair of wins. It was otherwise a stroll for the Oranje to reach the Euros, but they are still to demonstrate they can go deep into this summer’s tournament.

The Dutch’s record against top-level international opponents leaves a bit to be desired, losing in the Nations League semi-finals to Croatia as hosts last summer to go with those defeats to France and the World Cup 2022 quarter-final loss to Argentina on penalties. But Tuesday’s game in Frankfurt is a good opportunity to show they should be taken seriously and their record against Germany suggests they can derail their plans to build on their win in France. Netherlands have avoided defeat in 10 of the last 13 encounters with the Germans, albeit they’ve only won four of those fixtures. Koeman is expected to revert to a more familiar 5-3-2 system having not been happy with the results of going 4-3-3 against Scotland and a rearguard featuring Nathan Ake, Denzel Dumfries, Matthijs de Ligt and the in-form Virgil van Dijk will present a formidable problem to Germany. They’ve kept a clean sheet in six of their 11 games since the World Cup, while their away record over the last four years is impressive, winning 10 of the last 15 matches on their travels.

Losing Teun Koopmeiners to injury is a blow for the Dutch, but they still have plenty of weapons that can hurt Germany, most notably Xavi Simons, Cody Gakpo, Memphis Depay and Donyell Malen. Germany’s clean sheet in France was their first in 11 games and just their third in the last 23 matches, with teams enjoying plenty of success on German soil. Germany have won just two of their last seven home games, suffering shock defeats to the likes of Turkey, Japan and Colombia in that run. The nadir of Hansi Flick’s short-lived time in charge was a 4-1 home loss to Japan and while a win over France is a step in the right direction, it’s too early to say they’ve turned the corner under Nagelsmann. We’ve not seen Germany string together the wins for several years and taking them on by backing Netherlands/draw double chance could be the best option in the match markets on . Germany vs Netherlands Tip 1: Netherlands-draw double chance – 17/20 with BetUK

Bayern ace out to maintain strong run Jamal Musiala was one of only two Bayern Munich players in the starting line-up against France as Nagelsmann gave chances to those players that have stood out for Bayer Levekusen and Stuttgart this season, as well as the returning Toni Kroos following his U-turn on international retirement. Musiala is one player Nagelsmann couldn’t leave out from a flagging Bayern side, and with good reason, the 21-year-old having been excellent recently. He registered eight goal involvements (five goals, three assists) in his final six appearances for Bayern before linking up with the national side. He was able to transfer that good form to the international stage, setting up Kai Havertz for Germany’s second at the weekend, and he may be one of those to retain his place in the team amid talk Nagelsmann could shake up his side. He really tore into the Dutch defence when these sides met in a friendly two years ago and figures to have a big role once more. Germany vs Netherlands tip 2: Jamal Musiala to score or assist any time – Evens with bet365

Back Malen to make his mark One of the other in-form Bundesliga talents potentially on show on Tuesday is Borussia Dortmund’s Malen, who has been tipped to start this game in the Dutch press having come off the bench against Scotland. Despite only being introduced after 77 minutes last Friday, Malen still managed to get his name on the scoresheet for the sixth time at the international level. That was the 14th time Malen has netted for club and country this season and continues his excellent recent run having scored seven times in his last 10 appearances for Borussia Dortmund. No Dortmund player has taken more shots this season than Malen, who is way out in front of his team mates. Not only that, over 50 per cent of Malen’s shots in the Bundesliga have hit the target, which is impressive given he’s had 60 efforts at goal in the league. Germany looked more solid against France but their recent defensive performances make them tough to trust and Malen’s price of 7/2 to score any time on is worth consideration, especially amid those rumours of him getting a start. Germany vs Netherlands Tip 3: Donyell Malen to score any time – 7/2 with bet365

