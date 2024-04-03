The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. If you click links to other sites on this page, we will earn commission. Learn More

Last Updated: 3rd of April 2024 Jamie Casey · Betting Writer

Below you will find a runner-by-runner guide for the 2024 Grand National, including form, weights, odds from leading and information for each of the top horses expected to feature in the showpiece race at Aintree. 2024 Grand National Runners Latest Odds

Runner-By-Runner-Guide

2024 Runner-By-Runner Guide Corach Rambler think that last year’s winner of the Grand National will take all the beating, especially after an impressive showing in the Cheltenham Gold Cup. A third-placed finish in that race illustrates that the horse is in excellent nick ahead of Aintree. I Am Maximus Willie Mullins enjoyed plenty of success at the and his best chance in the National could be this eight-year-old who has bags of stamina. On his latest outing, he was victorious by 14 lengths at Fairyhouse. Vanillier Vanillier was comfortably beaten by I Am Maximus last time out, although he’s trading at a similar price and will be carrying a good deal less weight. The Gavin Cromwell-trained runner ran second behind Corach Rambler 12 months ago and knows his way around the course. Panda Boy One of the lower weights, Panda Boy has run four times this season and finished in the top four on each occasion. The eight-year-old was last seen finishing fourth out of 22 runners at the Dublin Racing Festival, although his jumping needs more fluency.

Meetingofthewaters The Ultima Handicap Chase at the Cheltenham Festival is often a good yardstick when judging Grand National contenders and this horse managed to finish third in that race. He previously unseated his rider at Leopardstown but did beat Panda Boy to victory at that very same track last December. Kitty’s Light This horse could be favourably handicapped at 10-6, with the punters latching on to the Christian Williams-trained charge over the past few weeks. The eight-year-old was able to finish seventh in the Ultima Handicap Chase but was a long way behind the leaders. Mahler Mission John C McConnell could have a lively contender on his hands, with the eight-year-old enjoying a solid prep run at Newbury last time out. There was a second-placed finish in the Coral Gold Cup Handicap Chase and there could be more to come.

Noble Yeats The winner of the 2022 Grand National has not shown brilliant form this season but has to be respected on the course and distance. Emmet Mullins’ charge will have to cope with a significant weight allowance and Noble Yeats was last seen finishing seventh in the Stayers’ Hurdle at Cheltenham. Galvin Gordon Elliott’s best chance of a Grand National winner probably comes in the form of a horse that was last seen running at Navan in February. His previous two efforts were in cross country races at Cheltenham after unseating his rider 12 months ago at Aintree. Minella Indo Minella Indo was among the favourites for the abandoned Cross Country Chase at the Cheltenham Festival, with the 11-year-old now bidding to win the Grand National. The 2021 Gold Cup winner has bags of class, although the 11-5 handicap seems a difficult mark.

Mr Incredible Willie Mullins will go mob-handed into the Grand National and this eight-year-old has solid credentials after a runner-up spot on his last trip. On that occasion, the horse ran a decent race at Uttoxeter, with the same charge unseating his rider in the 2023 renewal. Capodanno Mullins will also saddle a horse that runs in the green and gold silks of owner JP McManus and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him run a big race. Last time out, the charge finished fourth in the Ryanair Chase after winning the Cotswold Chase back in January.

Grand National Betting Promotions All of The Independent’s recommended betting sites offer bonuses and promotions, including for new and existing customers. The offers will vary on and can change regularly. These are some of the promotions that new and existing users can expect to benefit from around the Grand National: New customer welcome bonuses: This type of promotion usually requires a customer using a gambling site or for the first time to register a new account, deposit, and place an initial bet. Once the initial bet is settled, the promotion will be available, usually as a free bet. Always check the terms and conditions when opening a new account.

This type of promotion usually requires a customer using a gambling site or for the first time to register a new account, deposit, and place an initial bet. Once the initial bet is settled, the promotion will be available, usually as a free bet. Always check the terms and conditions when opening a new account. Cashback offers: The best Grand National betting sites will offer cashback promotions for new and existing customers. These offers allow users to bet on a selected horse race or races. If the bet loses, a percentage of the stake money will be returned as a cash bonus.

The best Grand National betting sites will offer cashback promotions for new and existing customers. These offers allow users to bet on a selected horse race or races. If the bet loses, a percentage of the stake money will be returned as a cash bonus. Free bet promos: A free bet promotion usually needs customers to fulfill a stipulated series of bets or the total value of bets. For example, a typical free bet promo may require users to place a certain amount on accumulators in a specified timeline. Once fulfilled, users receive a as a bonus.

A free bet promotion usually needs customers to fulfill a stipulated series of bets or the total value of bets. For example, a typical free bet promo may require users to place a certain amount on accumulators in a specified timeline. Once fulfilled, users receive a as a bonus. Money-back as a free bet: Money-back offers are a regular feature on . These bonuses are constructed around a specific outcome. An example of this kind of promotion is money-back as a free bet if your horse finishes second to the SP favourite.

Money-back offers are a regular feature on . These bonuses are constructed around a specific outcome. An example of this kind of promotion is money-back as a free bet if your horse finishes second to the SP favourite. Best Odds Guaranteed: The best racing betting sites provide customers with a service. This means that if a user takes an early price on a horse and the starting price is higher, the bet, if a winning one, will be settled at the better price.

The best racing betting sites provide customers with a service. This means that if a user takes an early price on a horse and the starting price is higher, the bet, if a winning one, will be settled at the better price. Extra place races: Betting websites will increase the number of places paid on selected races. In the Grand National, it is not unusual for the best horse racing betting sites to offer five or more each-way places.

Betting websites will increase the number of places paid on selected races. In the Grand National, it is not unusual for the best horse racing betting sites to offer five or more each-way places. Price boosts: Enhanced odds are offered on selected runners on most . Some betting operators will provide customers with several boosts each day, which they can use on the Grand National odds.

Enhanced odds are offered on selected runners on most . Some betting operators will provide customers with several boosts each day, which they can use on the Grand National odds. Acca Insurance: Some of the offer customers acca insurance. If one leg of an accumulator fails to win, the stake or part of the stake will be refunded as a free bet. Recommended Betting Sites for the 2024 Grand National

Grand National Odds FAQs What factors determine Grand National odds? Grand National odds are influenced by various factors, including a horse's past performance, current form, jockey, trainer and weight allocation. Additionally, public sentiment and betting patterns can impact odds particularly as the event draws closer. If bookies receive a lot of support for one horse the odds on this horse will typically shorten. How are Grand National odds calculated? Bookmakers use complex algorithms and data analysis to calculate odds for each horse entering the Grand National based on factors like form, previous performances and market demand. Odds reflect the perceived probability of a horse winning the race. For example, if the favourite is priced at 4/1, this equates to an implied win probability of 20%. Can Grand National odds change? Yes, Grand National odds can fluctuate in response to various factors, including changes in a horse's form, injury reports, weather conditions and betting activity. Bookmakers adjust odds to ensure they accurately reflect the most up to date information. It is not uncommon for odds to fluctuate significantly in the days leading up to the Grand National. Where can I find the best Grand National odds? Several online bookmakers offer Grand National betting markets, though each may offer slightly different odds. To find the best odds, use our comparison table at the top of this page to compare prices from licensed bookmakers and consider factors like promotions and each-way betting terms. All of the betting sites mentioned here are fully licensed by the UKGC.

