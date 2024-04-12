Grand National Free Bets: Top Grand National Betting Offers in 2024

On this page we rank the best Grand National free bets in this comprehensive guide to the top Grand National betting offers in 2024.

New customers only, aged 18+. Min deposit £10. Place a £50 bet on any sport at at odds of Evens (2.0) or greater to qualify for three free bets on settlement: £10 on Football, £10 on Greyhound and £5 on Virtual Sports, plus 10 Extra Spins on Reel King. Free Bet & Spins expire in 7 days.

#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. Spread betting losses can exceed deposit. Plus Best Odds On All Premier League Matches(fixed odds Match Odds, pre-match v top 5 bookies on Oddschecker)

Place a qualifying £10 fixed odds bet at odds of 1/2 or greater. Qualifying bet cannot be placed in-play or cashed out early. A first free £10 fixed odds bet will be credited upon settlement of the qualifying bet. The second free £10 fixed odds bets will be added to your account on the following day. Free bets must be claimed within 28 days of opening. Free bet stake not included in any winnings. Ts&Cs Apply. 18+ begambleaware.org

#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Bet £10* & Get £30* in Free Bets. Sign up, deposit between £5* and £10* to your account and bet365 will give you three times that value in Free Bets when you place qualifying bets to the same value and they are settled. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits. Min odds/bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Registration Required. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. - Full Terms Apply

*New UK customers only. Min Stake: £5. Maximum Free Bet: £30. First bet on a Football or Horse Racing multiple with 3+ selections. Overall odds: 3.00 (2/1) or higher. Free Bets available upon settlement of the qualifying bet. 100 Extra Spins on Gold Blitz (£0.10 per spin) credited on settlement of qualifying Acca bet. No wagering requirements on extra spin winnings. Debit Card deposit only (exclusions apply). This offer is valid 7 days from the new account being registered. 18+ BeGambleAware.org. Bet the Responsible Way. Full terms apply.

#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. Welcome Bonus: New Players only, 1st Deposit, Min Deposit: £10, max £10 bonus, valid for 14 days, bets must be placed at odds of 1/1 or greater and be settled within 14 days of placement. System bets no eligible. T&Cs Apply

18+ New customers only. Opt-in. bet £10 on any football market at min 1/1 (2.00) odds within 7 days of registration. no Cash out. Get£40 in Free Bets. Free Bets expire in 7 days. Debit Card or Apple pay Payments only. Begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly

#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. http://BeGambleAware.org . New customers only. Min Dep £10. Debit cards only. Opt in for bonus funds. Wagering, sportsbook 3x at min. odds of 1.40 (2/5), casino 50x. Sports bonus must be wagered before using the casino bonus. Valid for 7 days. Geographical Restrictions and T&Cs Apply. - Full Terms Apply

#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. new player only, 1st deposit, min deposit £15, Max £10 Free Bet valid for 14 days, Bets must be placed at odds of 1/1 or greater and be settled within 14 days of placement. System bets not eligible. Neteller, Skrill and Payapl not eligible. T&C apply.

#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. 18+, Welcome Bonus: New Players only, 1st Deposit, Min Deposit: £10, max £15 bonus, valid for 14 days, bets must be placed at a min. odds of 1/1 (2.00) or greater and be settled within 14 days of placement. System bets no eligible.

#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Must have a minimum of 3 bets of £10 or more on separate events at odds of evens (2.0) or bigger on first day. First day losses equals all settled stakes less all returns. T&C's apply.

#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. new customers only. Min. deposit of £10. Qualifying real money bet of £10. Min odds greater than or equal to 1.5 required. E/W bets excluded. Offer awarded immediately but could be issued the next working day in exceptional circumstances such as technical fault. Additional T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly.

#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. Play Safe. From 00:01 on 17.10.2022. 3x £10 free bets. Free bets expire after 30 days. New customers signing up through mobile or tablet device only. Minimum £10 stake on odds of 1/2 (1.5) or greater on sportsbook (excluding Virtual markets). Further terms apply. #ad

If your account has Sportsbook losses at the end of your first day's betting, QuinnBet will refund 50% of your losses as a Free Bet up to £35 (min 3 bets) Plus 10 Free online casino spins at QuinnCasino. Even if your account is up, you're guaranteed a £5 Free Bet Plus 10 Extra Spins provided you place at least 1 bet of £10 or greater at the minimum odds. T&Cs apply | 18+ New UK Customers Only | BeGambleAware.org | Gamble Responsibly

#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min Deposit £10. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Account & Payment method restrictions apply. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply. T&Cs apply

18+ New Customers Only. Opt in and bet £5 on sports (odds 2.00+) before 15:59 UK time on 13/04/2024. No cash-out. Get 2x£5 Free Bets for set markets + 20 Bonus Spins on Big Bass Day at the Races, 7 days expiry. Selected payment methods only. T&Cs apply, see below. begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly

New customers online only. Place your first bet on racing pools and if you lose, we’ll match your stake up to €/£10 in Tote Credit + 50 Extra Spins on a selected game within 48 hours of qualifying bet settlement. Max Tote Credit is €/£10. Tote Credit cannot be withdrawn, exchanged, or substituted and expires after 7 days. Qualifying bet is the first racing pool bet added to the bet-slip. Totewin will be the qualifying bet when a Totewin and a Toteplace bet are struck at the same time. 18+. Full T&Cs apply. GambleAware®: Gambling Help & Gambling Addiction .

#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New cust only. Deposit & Place a Bet within 7 days, and settle a £10 minimum bet at odds of 4/5 (1.8) or greater, to be credited with 3x £10 Free Bets: 1 x £10 Horse Racing, 1 x £10 Free Bet Builder and 1 x £10 Football. 7 day expiry. Stake not returned. T&Cs Apply.

18+ New Customers Only. Opt in & bet £10+ on any sports at 2.00+ odds, within 7 days. No Cash out. Get £5 Free Bet and £5 Casino Bonus, with 40x wagering. Free bets expire in 7 days. Card payments & Apple Pay only. T&Cs Apply. BeGambleAware.org | Please gamble responsibly.

New cust only. 7 days to opt in by placing a £10 qualifying bet at 1/1 (2.0) odds or greater to receive 4x Free Bets: 1 x £10 horse racing, 1 x £10 Bet Builder, 1 x £10 Acca and 1 x £10 football. 7 day expiry. Exclusions apply. Stake not returned. T&Cs apply. 18+ BeGambleAware.org.

New customers only. Register (excl. 13/04/24) with WELCOME50. First bet £10+ at Evens (2.0)+ on Sports within 7 days to get Free Bets: £20 In-Play, £20 Acca & 50 x £0.20 (£10) Extra Spins on Fishin’ Frenzy within 10 hours of settlement. 7-day expiry. Eligibility & payment exclusions apply. Full T&Cs apply.

One of the oldest horse races in the world, the Grand National is also one of the most popular betting heats of the year. Whether you are a seasoned bettor or you don't know an from an Acca, many in the UK like to have a bet on the Aintree showpiece. As such, the provide a host of free bet offers for both new and existing customers and with big priced horses having won the race on many occasions, it is the perfect race to take advantage of betting offers. Below we look at the best Grand National free bets in 2024.

Best Grand National Free Bets With so many Grand National bets being made each year, it is no surprise that bookmakers jockey for position when it comes to offering and promos for the big race. Most UK gambling sites will have attractive sign-up offers to entice new customers to open an account prior to the race, and it is always worth shopping around to find the most generous offers available from horse racing betting sites. As well as Grand National free bet offers for potential new customers, the best betting sites and also supply a host of Grand National promos for their existing customers. 1. Tote Grand National free bet offer: Bet £10 get £10 in free bets & 50 free spins Synonymous with horse racing betting, Tote are one of the go-to betting sites when it comes to betting on the Grand National. In the lead-up to this year's big race, they have unveiled the latest , where new customers will get £10 in free bets and 50 free casino spins by wagering £10. Tote offer something a little bit different for horse racing betting. They are a pool-based betting site, whereby your bet contributes to a pool that you will share if your selection is a winner. The size of your stake will determine your returns. Tote also have different pool-based bet types, including the popular where bettors must pick a horse to be placed in the first six races of the day. For existing customers, the Tote Guarantee means you will always receive the best odds on the Grand National, and they also have one of the best Live Streaming offers where you can watch the big race without having to place a bet.

2. Bet365 Grand National free bet offer: Bet £10 get £30 in free bets Bet365 are one of the biggest betting sites in the UK, and offer some of the best free bet promos for customers, many of which are available for the Grand National. The current Grand National sign-up offer is in free bets. Open to new customers only, you simply need to deposit and bet £10 and bet365 will give you £30 in free bets to use on the Grand National or other sports. Minimum odds of 1/5 (1.20) must be used on your original bet to qualify for the promotion. For existing bet365 customers, offers such as the Grand National Bet Boost, the Grand National Price Promise, and the Grand National Best Odds Guaranteed, will all be useful when it comes to backing horses in the famous race.

3. BoyleSports Grand National free bet offer: Bet £10 get £20 in free bets BoyleSports are another gambling site closely associated with horse racing as sponsors of the Irish Grand National. They provide a range of free bet offers for this year's Aintree equivalent. Their current Grand National welcome offer gives new customers the chance to grab £20 in free bets after wagering £10 via mobile. An original deposit of £10 is needed, and your £10 qualifying bet must be made at odds of evens or greater. Other horse racing betting promos available for BoyleSports customers include a money-back offer if your selection finishes second to the SP favourite while they are known to offer enhanced each-way betting terms close to big races. BoyleSports are also considered to be one of the top as they offer this on all single and multiple bets on horse racing.

4. William Hill Grand National free bet offer: Bet £10 get £30 in free bets An instantly recognisable name in sports betting, William Hill are renowned for their horse racing betting offers, particularly when it comes to the big races of the year. With Grand National-winning jockey Barry Geraghty as one of their racing ambassadors, this bookmaker has plenty of inside knowledge when it comes to the big race at Aintree. Regarding this year's National, the provides new players with three £10 free bets when betting £10. This offer is open to customers signing up on the William Hill app, and the original £10 stake must be wagered at odds of 1/2 (1.5) or greater. William Hill are offering non-runner money back on the Grand National, meaning if your selection is declared a non-runner, you will get your stake back. With other horse racing offers such as Bet Boosts and extra place races, William Hill is worth considering as a to join before the Grand National.

5. Betfred Grand National free bet offer: Bet £10 get £50 in bonuses Betfred have rolled out one of the best new customer offers ahead of this year's Grand National. If you are searching for the most valuable free bet offer for this year's race, then look no further than the Betfred Grand National sign-up offer of Bet £10 get £50 in Bonuses. To opt in, sign up via this link and use the promo code WELCOME50. The resulting £50 in bonus funds is broken down as follows: A free £20 horse racing bet

A free £20 football bet

50 x 20p free spins on Betfred's New customers only need to stake £10 to qualify for this promotion and this only needs to be placed on a selection at odds of evens (1/1) or bigger to trigger £50 worth of bonuses. Betfred are another betting site that offers non runner no bet for the Grand National and also offer extra places on selected races, and a free bet of up to £10 if your selection finishes second in designated races.

Best Grand National Offers From New Betting Sites often provide some of the best Grand National free bet offers as they're up against some stiff competition from the more recognised betting brands. Below, we take a closer look at the best Grand National offers from new . 1. BetMGM Grand National free bet offer: Bet £10 get £40 in Free Bets This BetMGM Grand National sign-up offer is another one worth careful consideration when it comes to the big race. To qualify for the free bets, new customers need to bet £10 at odds of evens (1/1) or greater. You will then receive £40 in free bets divided into the following: 1 x £10 horse racing

1 x £10 Bet Builder

1 x £10 Acca

1 x £10 football Already a big name in the US, BetMGM are becoming one of the most popular new betting sites in the UK, and they also figure in the list of bookmakers offering non-runner money back on the .

2. BzeeBet Grand National free bet offer: Bet £20 get a £20 free bet The BzeeBet Grand National sign-up offer is to bet £20 and get a £20 free bet token. BzeeBet is known for being one of the best in-play betting sites, something that can come in handy for the Grand National if you wish to place a bet while the race is ongoing. They are also one of the and have a 'Combo Boost' promo which allows customers to get a profit percentage added to any successful horse racing accas. To qualify, your horse racing selections must be picked using fixed odds on the day of the race and each leg of the multiple (minimum of five on a horse racing acca) must have odds of at least 1/2. With 'Combo Boost', you can earn extra winnings of up to 77% if successful, depending on how many selections on your slip.

3. Kwiff Grand National free bet offer: Bet £10 get a £30 surprise bet If you're not a seasoned bettor but you do plan to place at least £10 on the Grand National, then Kwiff's sign-up offer is worthy of consideration. Their welcome offer rewards new customers who deposit and bet £10 with a 'surprise bet' of £30 which is placed on your behalf by Kwiff. It's a unique offer and may appeal to new customers who aren't overly interested in betting on other sports once the Grand National is over. The surprise bet is randomly chosen by the bookmaker, so you don't need to agonise over what to use your free bets on as Kwiff will take care of it and will credit your account if the surprise bet is successful.

Types of Grand National Betting Offers: As well as free bets for new customers, there are many other different types of betting offers which apply to the Grand National, many of which are better suited to existing customers. Here is a list of what you can expect from all the listed on this page. Welcome Bonuses All of our recommended Grand National betting sites offer new customers a welcome bonus when opening a new account before the big race. These sign-up offers are a way of enticing new customers to sign-up to a particular UK betting site. Make sure the offer you take up suits your own intentions. Price Boosts Price boosts are popular on Grand National betting sites. Price boosts give customers the chance to get the most out of their bet by receiving bigger odds on their selected runners. Money-Back Specials Money-back special offers are available with some . This promo means that if your selection is unsuccessful in a race, you might get your stake back as a free bet. An example of this is if your horse finishes second to the SP favourite. Acca Insurance Many of our recommended Grand National betting sites offer accumulator insurance. If one of your selections lets you down, you will still be eligible for some form of payment such as a free bet or your stake back. Terms will vary, so check the small print. Extra Each-Way Places Most online betting sites offer extra places on the Grand National. This year will see the field size reduced to 34 horses, but you can still expect to see as many as six, seven, or more places available from varying sites. It always pays to shop around when searching for extra place offers, particularly for the Grand National where so many big-priced runners are available. Best Odds Guaranteed Many UK betting sites offer Best Odds Guaranteed as part of their Grand National promo packages. Best Odds Guaranteed ensures that if you take an early price on a horse and the starting price is higher, the bookmaker will pay out at the better odds if your selection wins. Non-Runner No Bet A non-runner no bet market (NRNB) means a customer will have funds returned if their selection is withdrawn from the race before it starts. The majority of bookmakers offer NRNB for the Grand National, and this can be a nice safety net to have if you have followed our .

Best Grand National Free Bets for New Customers Free Bet Offers Several will be available for the Grand National, particularly for new customers. Betting sites will try to outdo each other with their Grand National sign-up offers, so it is important to search through those available to find your preferred ones. Alternatively, you can always come back to this page to find out our on which are the best Grand National betting promos on offer. Handicap Betting Offers Big handicap races such as the Grand National will often warrant their own specific promotions, such as price-boosted odds and enhanced each-way terms. These are sometimes reserved for new customers who can usually claim free bets when registering, depositing, and betting for the first time, but some betting sites also have free bets and other horse racing betting offers available to existing customers.

Grand National Free Bets Terms And Conditions It is something that a lot of bettors fail to do, but we advise new and existing customers to read the terms and conditions of all Grand National specials to fully understand what exactly is offered. One matter that can affect a Grand National free bet offer is the payment methods available. Some bookmakers will not accept the likes of , Apple Pay, or Skrill for the initial deposit, but most do accept bank transfers or debit cards. Always check what payment methods are available before registering a new account. How to Choose Between Grand National Free Bet Offers Deposit Requirements to Consider All of The Independent’s recommended Grand National free bet offers have clear rules on deposit and qualifying bet requirements. Each betting site will have a minimum or maximum stake required to qualify for their free bet offers, so make sure to find the one that best suits your intentions. Extra Bonuses Bonus offers can change from day to day. Bookmakers will advertise these promotions under Grand National horse racing promos as soon as they are available, so we advise you to keep an eye out on this page for any new Grand National betting offers. New vs Established Betting Sites New betting sites will be attempting to increase their customer base and may offer some innovative promotions for this year's Grand National. Most betting sites will have offers like or something similar, while new betting sites such as Betgoodwin have alternative Grand National betting offers in an attempt to attract new customers to their sites. Ease of Signing Up, Depositing and Withdrawal Signing up for a new Grand National free bet account is a straightforward process in the main. For the majority of bookmaker offers, you simply need to deposit and bet a designated amount, and you will then receive the free bets on offer. Anything other than a straightforward sign-up offer on a user-friendly site should be avoided. Promotional Periods Grand National betting offers will have a limited promotional period, and free betting offers will need to be used within the specified time. This is another reason why we recommend reading the terms and conditions of individual offers. Customer Support Customer Support is a vital element when considering which bookie to go with for betting on the Grand National. All of the online betting sites featured on this page have a proven track record of providing comprehensive and reliable customer support services.

Grand National Betting Guide One of the most unpredictable races of the year, the Grand National has thrown up many surprises over the years, with past winners having won at prices of 50/1, 66/1, and even 100/1. For this reason, one thing to look out for when looking for a betting site to sign-up to is how many each-way places they pay to in the Grand National. Each way bets are the most popular bet types to have on the race, so the more places that a bookmaker pays out to, the better your chances of getting a return. Everyone will have their own way of deciding which horse to bet on in the Grand National. Some study the form closely, others choose their favourite number, and others even picking their favourite name. These are perfectly acceptable means of picking a winner of a race like the Grand National, but you may wish to follow our horse racing experts' instead.

Responsible Gambling Horse racing betting can become addictive so it's important to stay in control of your gambling. Most horse racing betting sites have safer gambling hubs that allow customers to view their profit and loss margins and set time management restrictions. Licensed bookies will also have standard responsible gambling tools such as deposit limits and self-exclusion, which allow users to cut off access and marketing communications. Should you wish to seek independent help for , there are several UK charities and institutions you can turn to for support, advice, and information: GamCare

GambleAware

Gamblers Anonymous

NHS

Grand National Free Bets: Our View As we have outlined, there will be no shortage of Grand National free bet offers available this year. Many betting sites will offer free bets and bonuses to new customers, whilst existing customers can avail of promos such as price boosts, money-back offers, and Best Odds Guaranteed. The likes of bet365, William Hill and Tote are amongst the most well-known and trusted betting sites in the UK, but there is often the chance to get more bang for your buck with new betting sites such as BetMGM and Kwiff. If you do decide to take up any Grand National betting offers mentioned on this page, please remember to .