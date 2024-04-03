Grand National tips: Ante-Post predictions, best odds and Grand National free bets

Grand National Ante-Post Tips: Corach Rambler @ 9/2 with BetUK (NRNB - non-runner no bet)

I Am Maximus each-way @ 8/1 with BetMGM (NRNB)

Delta Work each-way @ 33/1 with Bet365 (NRNB) In the last 100 years, only three horses have won back-to-back Grand Nationals. In the same period, runners sent off as favourite or joint-favourite obliged on just 11 occasions. Only two horses in the entire history of the race have won and gone on to win the following year as the market leader. These are not the stats that make you rush to side with favourites or previous winners of the world-famous race when eyeing up the latest Grand National odds. Corach Rambler, though, can join The Colonel (1869–1870) and Tiger Roll (2018–2019) in that elite club and, in the process, become the first horse to win back-to-back Grand Nationals whilst being the favourite on both occasions.

Difficult to oppose Grand National favourite There is little doubt that Corach Rambler will go off favourite. There has been steady support for Lucinda Russell’s 10-year-old since his fabulous effort in the at the Cheltenham Festival last month, where he finished a very creditable third behind two exceptional chasers. If the surge of support continues, he will go off one of the shortest-priced favourites with in the history of the race. The shortest-priced winner of the race was Poethlyn in 1919, who obliged at 11/4, and Corach Rambler may well start even shorter.

He is, without doubt, the form horse and the one they all have to beat. He is one of the safest jumpers in the race and has yet to fall. Corach Rambler has had a similar build-up to the National as when winning last year, and there is no reason to suppose that he is not at least as good as last year and probably a few pounds better. Some changes have been made to the format of the race in an attempt to improve safety. There will be less chance of being brought down by a faller, with 34 runners being the maximum. Winning the Grand National once is an achievement. Pulling the feat off two years running is remarkable, but Corach Rambler is a particularly likeable horse and is taken to take his place in the history books. Grand National Tip 1: Corach Rambler @ 9/2 with BetUK (non-runner no bet)

I Am Maximus an E/W option The Grand National is rarely a ‘one-horse race’ and plenty of runners can take advantage should Corach Rambler run below par or make a serious, uncharacteristic mistake. Last year’s Irish Grand National champion I Am Maximus will be a popular choice to complete a National double and is around 8/1 with . He comes into the race after a very smooth win at Fairyhouse towards the end of February, where he easily beat last year’s Grand National runner-up, Vanillier. Vanillier is prominent on to go one better, but he would probably need to produce the best form of his life to do so. I Am Maximus' form is comparable with Corach Rambler's, and he is worth including as a backup to the primary selection. Despite having dozens of runners in the race over the past 30 years, his trainer, Willie Mullins, has only been successful once in the Grand National. That was in 2005 when AP McCoy rode Headhunter to victory. He will have few better chances of doubling his tally than with I Am Maximus. Grand National Tip 2: I Am Maximus each-way @ 8/1 with BetMGM (NRNB)

Long shot Delta Work worth considering One of the more attractive runners further down the pecking order with is Delta Work. He is a 33/1 shot with most and is a contender to make the places. He won the testing Cross Country Chase at the in 2023 and was going well in last year’s National until unseating his rider deep into the race. How close he may have been at the finish is anyone’s guess, but he is another accomplished jumper who may well be in the shake-up if he gets around safely. His form so far this season has been a touch below his best, but he will come into the race as a contender and looks one of the more likely outsiders. With his lofty price, he is a horse to consider. Grand National Tip 3: Delta Work each-way @ 33/1 with Bet365 (NRNB)

