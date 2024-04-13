Success! Thank you for signing up to Independent Betting
Grand National

William Hill Grand National Offer: Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets

We take a look at William Hill's Grand National sign-up offer for the 2024 race
PARTNER CONTENT
Last Updated: 13th of April 2024
Kevin Walsh
·
Grand National Writer
William Hill Sports
Established 2008
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. Play Safe. From 00:01 on 17.10.2022. 3x £10 free bets. Free bets expire after 30 days. New customers signing up through mobile or tablet device only. Minimum £10 stake on odds of 1/2 (1.5) or greater on sportsbook (excluding Virtual markets). Further terms apply. #ad

An instantly recognisable name among sports betting sites, William Hill are renowned for their horse racing betting offers, particularly when it comes to the big races of the year.

With Grand National-winning jockey Barry Geraghty as one of their racing ambassadors, this bookmaker has plenty of inside knowledge when it comes to the big race at Aintree.

Regarding this year's National, the William Hill sign-up offer provides new players with three £10 free bets when betting £10. 

This offer is open to customers signing up on the William Hill mobile site or app, and the original £10 stake must be wagered at odds of 1/2 (1.5) or greater.

Grand National Non-Runner Money Back

William Hill are one of a handful of horse racing betting sites that are offering non-runner money back on the Grand National.

This promo is particularly appealing to those bettors who have already had an ante-post bet on the big race. 

With this offer, anyone who has taken an early price on a Grand National runner will have the safety net of getting their money back if their selection does not run.

This promotion only applies to the main win and each-way markets with 'NRMB' in the race title at the Grand National Festival.

Grand National Bet Boost

This William Hill betting offer for new and existing customers gives you the chance to boost the Grand National odds on your selected runner.

To avail of the promo, you simply need to add your selection to your bet slip and select the Racing Bet Boost to better your odds.

A maximum stake of £20 is allowed and the promotion is only available on singles or accumulators of up to 10 selections.

Bet Boost is not only available for the Grand National, it is also offered daily on William Hill's betting site and betting app.

Grand National Extra Places

With the Grand National being one of the most unpredictable betting heats on the horse racing calendar, it is no surprise that the majority of bettors prefer to have each-way bets on the Aintree showpiece.

That is where Grand National betting offers like William Hill's Extra Places can be valuable.

Thirty-four runners will go to post at Aintree this year, so there will be plenty of big-priced runners who have a reasonable chance of running into a place.

With this William Hill offer, the number of places available will be increased, meaning you have a better chance of seeing a return from your Grand National bet.

Grand National Best Odds Guaranteed

William Hill also feature in our list of best odds guaranteed betting sites for the Grand National.

This is a great way of assuring that you get the most out of your Grand National bet. 

If you have taken an early price on your selection and the SP (Starting Price) odds are greater, this leading horse racing betting app will pay you out at the bigger odds.

For example, if you back your selection at an early price of 4/1 and the SP returns at 5/1, you'll get the bigger price of 5/1. Likewise, if the SP returns at 3/1 you'll still get paid at 4/1.

Remember to bet responsibly

Horse racing betting can quickly become compulsive if great care is not taken. As such, bettors are advised to make use of the responsible gambling tools William Hill have to offer if you do register an account. 

  • Deposit limits - users can limit the amount they can deposit
  • Loss limits - customers can set a maximum loss limit to avoid losing more than they can afford
  • Time outs - users can self-impose a cooling off period if they're concerned about their betting habits

All gambling sites regulated by the UK Gambling Commission must give users the option to self-exclude and William Hill are no different.

The self exclusion tool should be utilised the moment a customer realises their gambling has become problematic. Should you wish to seek help for gambling-related harm, there are several UK charities and institutions you can turn to for support, advice and information:

Kevin Walsh for independent.co.uk

Updated by

Kevin Walsh

Last Updated: 13th April 2024, 10:13 AM

