Whether you’ve just moved house or your old vacuum has finally given up the ghost, we all know that buying new home appliances doesn’t come cheap.So, Amazon Prime Day needs to be on your radar – and you don’t have much longer to wait.

Saving you hundreds of pounds on everything from coffee machines to dishwashers, the retailer’s annual summer sale sees discounts on the likes of Ninja, Shark, Tefal, Le Creuset and more. If you’re buying into the air fryer hype, you can expect to score one for as little as £30, with equally stellar savings on robot vacuums and dehumidifers.

Of course, it’s not just home appliances that are reduced, with toothbrushes, tech (think Apple and Samsung), beauty heroes (from CeraVe to ghd) and mattresses all included in the sale.

The exact dates of this year’s Prime Day have now been confirmed, which means time is running out to get prepared. From the kinds of offers we’re hoping for to the best early deals across home appliances, here’s everything you need to know.

When will Prime Day home appliance deals start?

Amazon has confirmed this year’s Prime Day will kick off at 12am on 16 July and run right through until 11.59pm on 17 July. This is in keeping with previous years, when the event has largely stuck to its usual summer slot – with the exception of 2020 and 2021, when it moved to October and June, respectively, owing to the pandemic.

Best early Prime Day home appliance deals

If you can’t wait until Prime Day to replace your ailing appliances, we’ve rounded up the best offers available at Amazon right now.

Tefal easy fry dual zone 8-in-1 air fryer, 8.3l: Was £179.99, now £124.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Tefal )

With two drawers of different sizes, this Tefal model gives you plenty of versatility in the kitchen. Cook a single portion in the smaller drawer or combine the two to cater for up to eight people. Plus, you can use the dual drawers to whip up different foods at the same time, too. Featuring a range of settings, the appliance can roast, bake, reheat and dehydrate as well as air fry, giving you plenty of mealtime options. Right now, you can save more than 30 per cent.

Buy now

Shark corded upright vacuum cleaner NV602UKT: Was £229.99, now £149, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Shark leads the way when it comes to vacuum cleaners with premium features, and this corded model from the brand is reduced right now at Amazon. Discounted by 35 per cent, this model features the brand’s famous anti-hair-wrap technology, which removes hair from the brush-roll as you clean. Plus, there are LED headlights to illuminate hidden dust; and two floor modes, to switch between hard foor and carpets.

Buy now

Nespresso vertuo next coffee machine: Was £169, now £69, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Nespresso )

A capsule coffee machine that is compatible with all Nespresso vertuo capsules, investing in this model means you can choose from more than 30 different blends when making your morning brew. Getting to work at a touch of a button, the vertuo next also boasts the ability to make your coffee in your preferred volume, with the options including an espresso size, double espresso, gran lungo, large mug and carafe. Meanwhile, you can ensure you stay in the loop when it comes to descaling and other updates, thanks to the option to pair the machine with your smartphone. Right now, you can save 59 per cent on the appliance.

Buy now

Fohere juicer machine: Was £53.99, now £37.95, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

This state-of-the-art juicer, which currently has almost 30 per cent off, took the top spot in our guide, with our tester giving it full marks. With a fearsome 400W motor, this juicer can tackle all your fruit and veg with ease and speed. Our tester found it a breeze to use, saying: “The three-speed control is incredibly easy to get used to and the safety lock protection means the juicer can’t start unless everything is in the right place, making it safe for little ones to use under supervision.”

Buy now

Le Creuset signature enamelled cast iron round casserole dish, 24cm: Was £285, now £199.93, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

If Le Creuset’s signature cast iron casserole dish has been on your wishlist for a while, now is the time to act as it currently has a generous 30 per cent discount. Highly versatile, the dish is compatible with all hob types, and can be used for making sauces, roasting, slow-cooking and even baking. Plus, it’s finished with chip-resistant enamel and a stainless steel knob. A similar design featured in our review of the best casserole dishes, so you can trust it’s a worthy investment.

Buy now

Tower T17021 family-size air fryer with rapid air circulation: Was £69.99, now £42.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Discounted by 39 per cent, Tower’s family-size air fryer boasts rapid air circulation and a 4.3l capacity. A stellar option for larger households, the appliance cooks up to 30 per cent faster than a conventional oven, using little to no oil, for healthier meals. From frying and roasting to grilling or baking, it rustles up everything from stuffed vegetables and muffins to pork chops and more.

Buy now

Draper 08710 clip-on desk fan: Was £16.02, now £11.89, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Draper )

With a heatwave predicted for the UK, chances are you might be after a fan to use while working from home. This Draper model secured a spot in our round-up of the best fans, and Amazon has now slashed its price by 26 per cent, in time for the balmy weather. “This model has everything required to keep you cool, for a brilliant price,” our reviewer said, adding: “It’s easy to use and assemble, with just two speeds, and it won’t even take up much room, as it’s much smaller than a traditional desk fan.”

Buy now

Do you have to be a Prime member to access Prime Day deals?

To make the most of the Amazon Prime Day sale, you do need to be a Prime member. Signing up to Amazon’s monthly subscription service will not only give you early access to deals, you’ll also enjoy a host of other perks, such as unlimited next-day delivery, exclusive discounts, and you’ll be able to watch a range of TV shows and movies through Prime Video.

Amazon Prime costs £8.99 a month, or £95 if you choose to pay for a full year up front. Anyone who hasn’t given the service a go already can get a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime.

