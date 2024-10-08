Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



The wait is over, the discounts have landed and our virtual shopping baskets are full to the brim – Amazon’s latest Prime Day event is here. For anyone looking to upgrade their kitchen appliances, the sale is the ideal time to grab top-rated air fryers for less. You’ll have to be quick, though, as the deals will only be around until 11.59pm on Wednesday 9 October.

It’s not just air fryers on offer, of course. Amazon’s annual Big Deal Days sale sees everything from beauty to laptops and TVs reduced, and that’s just for starters.

The sale is great for savvy deal-hunters who want to upgrade or replace their home appliances, as everything from air fryers and coffee machines to vacuum cleaners are on offer.

If you’re yet to invest in an air fryer and are wondering what all the fuss is about, the kitchen superstars are coveted thanks to their ability to whip up healthy meals using little to no oil. Plus, they’re more energy efficient, compared with conventional ovens.

They do, however, vary in price. Starting around the £60 mark, they can head up to more than £200, making any deal worth snapping up. If you’re not sure where to start, check out our guide to top-rated models, and keep scrolling for the best air fryer deals at Amazon right now.

Best Amazon Prime Day air fryer deals

Ninja foodi flexdrawer air fryer: Was £269.99, now £199.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Our reviewer praised Ninja’s foodi flexdrawer air fryer for its ability to do it all. “Two independent cooking zones allow you to cook two different types of food at different temperatures at the same time,” they explained. Plus, it’s capacious enough to cook for eight people once the divider has been taken out. Right now, you can pick one up with 25 per cent off in the Big Deal Days sale.

Tefal easy fry precision two-in-one air fryer: Was £139.99, now £54.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

With more than 60 per cent off, this deal is too good to miss. Designed to cook around six portions of food at a time, the device can fry, grill and even dehydrate food. Plus, there’s a die-cast aluminium slotted plate included, to give your steaks and skewers barbecue-style grill marks. Tefal claims this model is 49 per cent faster than a traditional oven, and there’s a free companion app for accessing a bunch of air-fry recipes.

Breville halo rotisserie air fryer: Was £178.99, now £79.92, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

This Breville air fryer is a steal at better than half price. The extra-large 10l capacity is ideal for families. According to the brand, it gives crispy, delicious results every time, there are four cooking presets for everything from chips and chicken to vegetables and steak. It promises to be powerful for rapid air cooking up to 200C.

Tower vortx 5.2l and 3.3l eco dual drawer air fryer: Was £159.99, now £85, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

What seems impressive about this model from Tower is the smart finish function, enabling different foods to be ready at the same time, despite their cooking times not matching up. It’s big enough to whip up a portion for up to eight people, and there are eight cooking presets, including one for making fries, cakes, chicken and more. While we haven’t tested this model at IndyBest before, two of Tower’s air fryers earned a place in our round-up of the best, so it’s safe to say you’re in good hands.

Russell Hobbs satisfy extra large digital air fryer: Was £159.99, now £65.54, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

You can save almost £100 on this Russell Hobbs extra-large digital air fryer, thanks to Amazon. Boasting a non-stick fry basket and crisping plate, the appliance allows you to fry, bake, grill, dehydrate, reheat and much more. Featuring 10 preset programs and a digital touch display, there’s even a shake reminder feature – a beeping noise sounds halfway through a cycle for foods that need turning or shaking midway.

Russell Hobbs 27160 satisfry medium digital air fryer: Was £94.99, now £49.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

This air fryer from Russell Hobbs is reduced by a decent 47 per cent, bringing the price down to just shy of £50. With 10 preset food programs, you can air fry, bake, grill, dehydrate, reheat and more with this single appliance. With a 4l capacity, it’s spacious enough to feed a fair few friends or family members, with the air fry technology helping to ensure your food is cooked perfectly but in a healthier (and more economically efficient) fashion.

