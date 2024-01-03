Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Since launching in 2014, Amazon Prime Video has cemented itself as one of the most popular streaming services around the world, overtaking Netflix in the US in terms of subscriber numbers at the end of 2022, while coming a close second here in the UK.

The giant’s subscription-based membership Amazon Prime arguably kickstarted the streamer’s popularity. But, now with a number of Oscars and Emmys under its belt, Prime Video is standing firmly on its own two feet, boasting a raft of content for every viewer.

Prime Video has a massive catalogue of content, including The Boys, The Man in The High Castle, The Expanse, Daisy Jones and The Six, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Saltburn and John Wick: Chapter 4. Amazon has even struck deals with sporting bodies, winning the rights to stream Premier League matches and ATP Tour and WTA Tour tennis.

So, if you haven’t yet tried the service or are in two minds as to whether or not to sign up for Amazon Prime, we’ve answered all your burning questions below.

How much does Amazon Prime cost in the UK?

Amazon Prime, which gives you access to Prime Video, as well as free next-day and same-day delivery, Prime Reading, Amazon Music, Prime Gaming and even Deliveroo Plus, costs £8.99 per month. Or you can pay £95 a year, which works out at £7.92 a month.

Students can also sign up for Amazon’s discounted Prime Student subscription, which gets you Amazon Prime for the reduced price of £4.49 per month or £47.49 per year. Alternatively, if you only want Prime Video, you’ll pay £5.99 per month, but you won’t get all the other Prime member perks, such as access to discounted deals during Amazon Prime Day.

A change for 2024, Prime Video movies and TV shows will now include limited advertisements from 5 February. According to Amazon, there will still be fewer ads than ad-supported TV channels and other streaming TV providers. While there is no change to the current price of the Prime membership, the streamer will also offer a new ad-free option for an additional £2.99 per month, which you can sign up for.

Amazon also offers a 30-day free trial to new customers and to previous Prime subscribers who haven’t been a member within the past 12 months.

Sign up for a free 30-day trial now

How much does Amazon Prime cost in the US?

Across the pond, Amazon Prime costs $14.99 a month or $139 a year, which works out at $11.58 a month. Alternatively, subscribing to the Prime Video streaming service on its own costs $8.99 a month.

Is Netflix free with Amazon Prime?

Netflix and Amazon Prime are competing services and, as such, one is not available as part of the other.

You may occasionally see a TV service bundle streaming apps such as Netflix and Prime Video into one monthly fee, but the services themselves are entirely separate. Each requires its own user account and subscription.

How many screens can you watch Amazon Prime on?

Currently, Amazon allows up to three devices to access content on a single account at once. This means you could have three user accounts, all tied to the same Prime subscription, watching content on a television, a laptop and a smartphone all at the same time, but a fourth user would not be able to join in with their own device.

Of those three users, Amazon allows two to watch the same content simultaneously. Say you want to watch a TV show with someone remotely; you can each log in to your user profiles of the same Amazon Prime subscription and then watch the content simultaneously. But, while a third user could watch something else on that Prime account, they cannot join in with what the other two are watching.

Are movies free on Amazon Prime?

A great many movies, old and new, are included in a Prime or Amazon Prime subscription. But there are also titles that can be rented or bought.

Older films tend to cost between £3.49 and £5.99 to rent or buy, while newer blockbusters cost around £5 to rent or £14 to buy. You can also rent brand-new movies that have only just left the cinema, but these will cost around £15.99 to rent. It’s worth noting that should you choose to rent a film, once you start watching it, you will only have access to the film for 48 hours.

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on TVs and other tech offers, try the links below:

Want to try a different streaming service? Take a look at the best membership options on Netflix

Find the best broadband deals with The Independent