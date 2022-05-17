Streaming service Now, formerly known as Now TV, is among one of the most popular options in the UK and beyond. Owned by the media giant that is Sky, which has a whopping 23 million customers across all of its products, the streaming service has racked up a number of loyal viewers since launching in 2012.

But, unlike its parent brand, Now is cheaper, has no contract (meaning you can cancel anytime) and can be much more tailored towards your own watching needs. It also includes some of the exclusive Sky channels that Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+ and other streaming services can’t.

Reality TV fans, for example, can sign up for the Hayu membership for £4.99 a month, with shows like Below Deck, The Real Housewives and Keeping up with the Kardashians. And for £33.99 a month, sports fans can access all 11 Sky Sports channels, and there’s even an option to buy one day passes too, so you can finally host that big match watch party.

There are also options for a Sky Cinema and Entertainment memberships for dedicated Sky shows and movies, and Now is currently offering a range of discounts and bundle deals too.

So, whether you’re looking to cut costs, want to change streaming services, or are looking for ways to watch the football at home, keep reading below for everything we know about Now.

Read more:

How to sign up for Now?

(Now )

Signing up for Now is relatively easy. Simply pick your desired membership package, or packages, input your details to start an account, add your credit card info and you’ll be able to start streaming in minutes.

As a top tip, be sure to look around the site for different deals, sometimes memberships can be grouped together to form a discount or you may spot a discount code floating around on the site too.

What Now membership packages are available and how much are they?

The Now membership packages are broken down into four options: Hayu, Sports, Cinema and Entertainment.

The Now Hayu package provides reality TV lovers with over 8000 episodes from American shows including Below Deck, Keeping up with the Kardashians, Paris in Love and many more, and costs £4.99 a month.

Sports fans will be happy to hear that Now Sports gives them access to all 11 Sky Sports channels for £33.99 a month. And, as we’ve already touched upon, a 24-hour pass can be bought with access to five channels including Sky Sports Premier League for the new discounted price of £5.99, ordinarily £11.99. And, when adding on a boost upgrade for £5 per month, you can stream across any three devices at once.

Read more: How much does Disney+ cost in the UK and US, and what’s included?

For movie lovers, Now Cinema is £9.99 a month with access to over 1,000 movies to watch on demand, plus all the Sky Cinema channels including Premiere, Hits, Action, Comedy and Animation. Three or four new additions will arrive each weekend, so you can never get bored of the package. And again, the addition of boost allows for three devices to stream at the same time.

And finally, similar to a compact version of Sky, Now Entertainment has a range of TV channels not available on Freeview, including Sky Atlantic, Sky Comedy and Sky Documentaries, as well as on demand box sets and documentaries. It costs £9.99 a month, and if your favourite channels are all on here, it could save you a lot of money compared to a regular TV subscription.

What free trials and deals are on Now?

Now is currently offering a seven-day free trial on Cinema and Entertainment memberships as well as on the Now Boost bolt-on subscription, so you can get a real feel for how the streaming service works. As for the Sports package, there’s currently 50 per cent off the one day pass taking it down from £11.99 to £5.99 and Hayu also has a seven-day free trial.

Read more: Paramount Plus UK viewers can watch ‘Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’ from June

You will have to input your card details but just make sure to cancel your free trials before it ends to avoid being charged. And, if you do choose to continue with the Cinema, Entertainment and Boost offer, there’s currently an deal on which mean you’ll only pay £12 a month for three months for the lot.

What to watch on Now?

Depending on which package you opt for will change what shows you have available, but Now is incredibly useful when it comes to watching US shows like Succession, Euphoria, And Just Like That and the Friends reunion.

And, when it comes to movies, Dune, Venom, Boss Baby 2 and Unknown all top the list.

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on TVs and other tech offers, try the links below:

Not quite sold on Now? Take a look at the best membership options on Netflix