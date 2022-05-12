After months of waiting, Sony has finally unveiled its latest smartphone – the Sony Xperia 1 IV. And, to sweeten the deal of having to wait, there’s a way to get a free set of headphones too.

Following on from the Sony Xperia 1 III – named one of our best phones – released back in August 2021, the new device has been highly anticipated by Sony fans and tech lovers alike. But, with a price hike of around £200, taking it to a pretty lofty £1,299 at launch, any deals, discounts or free add-ons are a well-welcomed aid.

So, with headphones worth £279 being offered as a free gift, the price hike suddenly seems like less of a burden.

Dubbing itself as perfect for creatives and gamers, it’s sure to have quite a queue of tech lovers waiting to test it out. But, the wait is continuing for a bit longer, as although you can pre-order the phone now, it won’t actually release until 16 June.

Keep reading below for everything we know about how to order the phone, and how to get your hands on a free pair of headphones too.

Sony Xperia 1 IV: From £47 per month plus a free pair of Sony headphones, O2.co.uk

Steve, our IndyBest tech writer, is rather excited about the launch, to say the least, and has got everything you need to know about where to pre-order the phone covered.

“As we’ve come to expect from Sony, this year’s Xperia 1 is another high-spec, super-premium, no-holds-barred Android device with a big asking price to match.” He said. “It features a 6.5in 4K AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, 256GB of storage, 12GB of RAM and a giant 5,000mAh battery to fuel the thing.”

He added that, “Though we’ve yet to see it in person, the screen on the Xperia 1 IV is a remarkable achievement on paper, cramming in twice as many pixels as the iPhone 13 pro max.”

And, this excitement may only increase when hearing that the Sony WH1000XM4 headphones are also included as a free gift when pre-ordering the phone from O2 between 12 May and 15 June.

Having tested the headphones here at IndyBest, we can say they are quite the free gift to receive. Our reviewer even said that “these are the best wireless headphones [he’d ever] tested”, which is quite the accolade.

But, don’t worry if you aren’t an O2 customer as Sony, Amazon and EE all have the same deal on, just be sure to check each retailers T&C’s for how to nab the freebie.

