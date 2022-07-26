Amazon Prime customers across Europe are being hit by a huge price increase.

Prices will go up by as much as 43 per cent, the shopping giant has told customers.

In the UK, the annual cost will go from £79 to £95, a 20 per cent increase. A monthly subscription will go from £7.99 to £8.99.

In other countries across Europe, the price will increase even more sharply. France will see a 43 per cent increase, for example, from €49 to €69.90.

Much of the rest of Europe will see increases somewhere between the two. Italy and Spain will both see prices go up 39 per cent, from €36 to €49.90.

The new prices will go into effect from September 15 for new customers. Existing customers will see the new prices from the next renewal after that date.

Amazon’s email sent to customers gave no information about why the price was increasing. It only detailed how much prices would be going up by, commit to “continue to focus on making Prime even more valuable for members”, and pointed to the benefits that the membership brings.

However, Amazon said in a statement “increased inflation and operating costs” were to blame from the problems, while also pointing to faster delivery and increased amounts of content. “We will keep working to ensure Prime offers exceptional value for members,” it said.

Amazon has pumped billions of pounds into its streaming content in recent years, with original series such as The Boys and The Terminal List.

In September, the Prime Video platform will release The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power series, which cost an estimated £750 million in rights and filming costs.

The company is also investing millions into sports rights, having earlier this month secured the rights to show some Champions League matches from 2024, adding to its rights for 20 Premier League games each season.

The Prime price increase is the service’s first since 2014.

It comes months after Netflix increased basic and standard plans by £1 a month, while its premium plan was pushed £2 higher, only 18 months after a previous increase.

British households have been cancelling their streaming subscriptions through2 022, as the rising cost of living continues to hit.

Additional reporting by agencies