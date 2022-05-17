Netflix is one of the most famous streaming services worldwide, providing hundreds of films and TV shows without adverts.

As long as you have an internet-connected device, whether that be a smart TV, laptop, tablet or smartphone, and are happy to pay for the monthly subscription, anyone can access the streaming service for a huge range of on-demand entertainment.

What you watch comes down to personal preference, but fan-favourites include Squid Game, Clickbait and Maid, and old classics such as Dirty Dancing, Scarface and Monty Python. And there’s a great dedicated children’s section too, with Spongebob, Cocomelon, Paw Patrol and countless other shows your little ones are sure to love.

While we don’t want to encourage you to sit at home and watch TV all day, when there are sure to be picnics, barbecues and alfresco dinners soon to take place, setting down on the sofa to finish your favourite boxset is hard to beat.

So, if you haven’t yet tried the service, are in two minds whether to re-join the site or want to check that you are definitely getting the best deal, we’ve answered all your burning questions below, including how much it costs, payment plans and how easy it is to set up an account.

How much does Nextflix cost and what is the cheapest option in the UK?

There are three different Netflix packages available, ranging from basic to premium. While all accounts can have up to five profiles tracking individuals’ watchlists and recommended shows, the main difference comes down to how many accounts can stream simultaneously.

At the cheapest end of the service is the basic package for £6.99 a month, following a recent price increase. Included in this option is unlimited access to all TV shows and films, but you’re only able to stream them on one device at a time and download TV shows and films to only one mobile device.

At £10.99, the standard package includes all of the above but allows you to watch shows across two devices simultaneously and download them onto two different mobile devices. It also has shows available in HD too for higher quality viewing.

Finally, at £15.99 per month is the premium package with all of the above available on four devices at the same time as well as having an Ultra HD viewing option available on most TV shows and films.

How much does Nextflix cost and what is the cheapest option in the US?

In the States the plans are identical with fees of $9.99 for the basic plan, $15.49 for standard and $19.99 for premium.

What’s included in the regular monthly price?

In terms of streaming, everything on the Netflix site is available to all packages, the core difference between them is the number of devices that can stream at the same time and the different HD availabilities.

New releases are added monthly across all genres so re-watching the same shows should be a thing of the past (unless you’d like to, no judgement here).

If you’re just looking to stream alone, then the basic package would be perfect. But for those looking for a family plan or to group up with friends, the premium package may be a more cost-effective solution, working out at just £3.20 per month if split five ways.

How does the price of Netflix compare to that of other streaming services?

Compared to other streaming services, Netflix is on the more expensive side when looking at the premium package, but actually on the cheaper side when it comes to the basic rate. And, compared to many other services, there are no additional fees when it comes to newly released films or TV shows.

Disney+ is £7.99 per month or £79.90 for a full year. Now TV is currently on sale with a three-month offer of £12 a month, compared to its usual price of £19.98.

Meanwhile, Apple TV is just £4.99 a month, and Amazon Video is actually included within the Amazon Prime subscription at £7.99 per month – which gives you next day delivery and access to sales events like the upcoming Amazon Prime Day – for no extra cost.

How to sign up for Netflix?

Signing up to Netflix is easy. Simply visit the sign-up page, choose your desired plan, pop in your email address and a password and link the account to a credit and debit card, Paypal or a gift voucher, and voila! Easy streaming within minutes.

What to watch on Netflix?

Whether you’re a classic film lover, horror fanatic or anime fan, there’s a huge range of variety on Netflix so no one list of recommendations will suit everyone. Luckily the site does have a good algorithm and will quickly learn your style of shows, recommending similar options.

But, to help you get started, we recommend some popular shows like Stranger Things, Maid, Squid Game, Clickbait and Sweet Magnolias.

