If you were hoping to save some cash on a new Nintendo Switch 2 in the Boxing Day sales, you would’ve come away a little underwhelmed. While there were deals around, discounts on Nintendo’s newest console have been very modest.

I’ve been tracking the price of the Nintendo Switch 2 since its launch earlier this year, and despite some small discounts appearing for Black Friday in November and into Boxing Day, there haven’t yet been any big price cuts. Earlier in December, Very briefly slashed £50 off the console, but that deal lasted just 24 hours.

With the January sales just around the corner, there’s still a chance that tastier savings could make an appearance. That said, if you’ve had your eye on the console and don’t want to wait any longer, I’ve rounded up the best Nintendo Switch 2 deals available right now, including bundle offers. I’ll be keeping this page updated throughout the rest of 2025 and into January, so keep this page bookmarked.

Best Nintendo Switch 2 deals

Nintendo Switch 2: Was £395, now £375.99, Ee.co.uk

EE has slashed the price of the Nintendo Switch 2 by more than £20. That’s not a lot, but it’s the best you’ll find right now. The Switch 2 features magnetic Joy-Cons, an improved mic, a snappier UI and a new GameChat feature. It’s an improvement on the winning formula, I noted in my review.

Nintendo Switch 2 with ‘Mario Kart World’ and ‘Donkey Kong Bananza’: Was £489, now £459, Very.co.uk

There aren’t too many Switch 2 exclusive games out right now, but if you want to pair a Switch 2 console with two exclusives, then Very currently has a pretty tasty bundle deal on the Nintendo Switch 2. You get Mario Kart World and Donkey Kong Bananza, both of which appear on mine and gaming correspondent Jake Brigstock's list of the best Switch 2 games.

Nintendo Switch 2 console, 'Mario Kart World' and backpack buddies: Worth £461, now £409, Currys.co.uk

For fans of Mario looking to invest in the Switch 2, this deal is a no-brainer. The console and game would usually set you back about £455 when bought separately, plus you’re getting a backpack buddies character (usually £6), so you’re saving more than £50 overall. In his overview of Mario Kart World, tech critic Steve Hogarty said: "Players can now roam anywhere in a wide-open world, with grand prix tournaments charting long routes that race in and between each of the main tracks."

