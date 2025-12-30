You can actually buy The Celebrity Apprentice’s biscuits – here’s how

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ever wished you could buy the actual products conjured up by the candidates in The Apprentice? No, neither have we. But if you are that way inclined and fancy a taste of The Celebrity Apprentice’s festive biscuits, you’re in luck.

The Celebrity Apprentice is back, and to mark the show’s 20th anniversary, a line-up of famous faces has been sent to Lapland to design a range of limited-edition Christmas biscuits in aid of BBC Children in Need.

Last night’s episode saw AJ Odudu, Charlie Hedges, Eddie Kadi, Jake Wood, Kadeena Cox and Rob Rinder create Jolly McTrouble, a gingerbread biscuit shaped to look like Santa’s mischievous brother, topped with vanilla and Christmas pudding-flavoured icing.

Meanwhile, Angela Scanlon, JB Gill, Matt Morsia, Sarah Hadland, Shazia Mirza, and Tom Skinner unveiled what can only be described as a monstrosity in the form of Gary the Penguin, a penguin-shaped gingerbread biscuit filled with bubble gum and white pepper.

While the winning team won’t be revealed until later tonight, both biscuits have been available to buy since 14 November, and 10 per cent of every sale supports BBC Children in Need. Here’s where you can buy them.

Jolly McTrouble biscuit: From £0.50, Amazon.co.uk

A Santa-shaped gingerbread biscuit with a festive scowl, Jolly McTrouble is described as having a sweet toffee flavour and is decorated with Christmas pudding and vanilla-flavoured icing. But does it taste any good? The jury is out. One Ocado shopper wrote that it was “really, really tasty”, while another was pretty scathing, saying: “Not sure how you can mess up a ginger biscuit but wow, just awful, straight in the bin”, with another calling the icing “rock solid”.

You can currently buy the 60g Jolly McTrouble biscuit from Amazon, Ocado, Debenhams, Boohoo and Lola’s.

Gary the Penguin biscuit: From £0.50, Amazon.co.uk

A penguin-shaped gingerbread biscuit flavoured with bubble-gum, lemon and white pepper, try it if you dare, but most who have would probably advise against it.

Described by Tesco shoppers as “cute but revolting”, “horrible”, “disgusting” and like “eating a spicy bar of soap”, this one doesn’t sound too appetising. In a particularly savage take-down, one reviewer said: “If I could give no stars I would. It was fiery and tasted like Palmer violets mixed with spice and fake fruit. Nasty”.

If you’re brave enough, you can buy the 60g Gary the Penguin biscuit at Amazon, Ocado, Debenhams and Boohoo.

Want more tasty treats? We’ve rounded up the best chocolate gifts