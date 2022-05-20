Apple’s streaming service has become a fast growing platform with over 25 million users worldwide as of March 2022.

But it’s not just for fans of the iPhone or iPad. Even if you have an Android device, games console, smart TV, laptop, tablet or smartphone, and are happy to pay for a nominal monthly subscription, anyone can access the streaming service.

Since launching in 2019, AppleTV+ has built up a solid library of original shows aimed at a broad demographic with dramas, comedies, documentaries and even kids shows.

Not only that, but it’s competitively priced and one of the cheapest streaming services out there, compared to other big names such as Netflix, Disney+ and Amazon Prime. Even better, if you have recently bought an Apple device, you may be entitled to an extended free trial to check out some of the content before committing to a subscription.

So if you want to get the best deal on Apple TV+, we’ve rounded up all the best prices so you can get the most out of your subscription.

Read more:

How much does Apple TV+ cost and what is the cheapest option in the UK?

Apple TV+ starts out at £4.99 a month, making it one of the cheapest options currently available for streaming platforms. An annual package is also available at £49.99 for the whole year, which will save you 15 per cent off the total cost of a year’s subscription.

How much does Apple TV+ cost and what is the cheapest option in the US?

In the United States, the Apple TV+ subscription actually works out cheaper than the UK counterpart. It costs $4.99 per month and $49.99 for a year for the same 15 per cent saving.

What’s included in the regular monthly price?

In terms of what you get access to, Apple TV+ provides you with all of Apple’s exclusive shows and movies such as Ted Lasso, Severance, The Essex Serpent, Slow Horses and CODA.

The Essex Serpent on Apple TV+ (Apple)

What the subscription does not include is films or TV shows that exist on other platforms like Netflix, Prime Video or even iTunes, as they all have their own separate fees associated with each service.

If you have family sharing enabled, you can share your membership with up to five other family members across different devices, which is great news if you were worried about Apple cracking down on password sharing.

How does the price of Apple TV+ compare to that of other streaming services?

Apple TV+ is by far one of the cheaper streaming options available right now compared to other services.

Read more: How to sign up to Apple TV+, its free trials and the shows to watch

The basic package for Netflix starts at £6.99 but is limited to just one device. The standard package costs £10.99 a month, making it one of the more expensive options out of all of the streaming giants.

Meanwhile, Disney+ costs £7.99 per month or £79.90 for a full year. But Now’s streaming service is currently on sale with a three-month offer of £12 a month, compared to its usual price of £19.98.

Amazon Prime is a slightly different beast in that it gives you next-day delivery, access to sales event such as Amazon Prime Day and of course the ability to stream original and blockbuster content on Prime Video. It’s currently priced at £7.99 a month or you can pay £79 a year, which works out at around £6.58 a month.

Ultimately the decision is yours. Whether you subscribe to AppleTV+ or one of the other services listed above will depend entirely on your budget and the type of content you wish to stream.

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on TVs and other tech offers, try the links below:

Read more about TV streaming services