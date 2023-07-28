Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Hijack has been a bit of a hit for Apple TV+. The edge-of-your-seat plane thriller, led by Idris Elba, has been winning plaudits in the streaming wars, and, in a few days’ time, it’ll all come to a thrilling, action-packed end.

The show follows Elba’s smooth-talking corporate negotiator Sam Nelson as he finds himself on a hijacked plane flying from Dubai to London. The series has been one of the most streamed shows in the month of July, just behind Disney+’s The Bear and Marvel’s Secret Invasion.

Told in real-time over the course of seven episodes, Elba’s character uses his smarts gained from assessing high-stake mergers and acquisitions to try and take control of the situation unravelling on flight KA29. “I’m used to being cast as a big man,” Elba told The Independent in late June. “In this situation, Sam is vulnerable. He isn’t there to fight.”

The show has brought back event-television for millions of people, with viewers having to wait for each new episode to drop on a weekly basis, rather than being able to indulge in one long binge. That all culminates on Wednesday 2 August, when the finale episode airs. “Hijack feels like it has the potential to be a watershed moment for the Cupertino-based company – no mean feat, given that Apple TV has already won a Best Picture Oscar for Coda,” our chief TV critic Nick Hilton said in his review. “Hijack could well end up being Apple’s Squid Game.”

As for a season 2? Elba hasn’t ruled out a return for Sam in a second season. He told TVLine that, although the possibilities are more limited because his character isn’t an action hero or a cop, he isn’t saying no. “This is just an ordinary guy heading home, and he gets into this incredible situation. And the likelihood of lightning striking at the same spot is rare,” Elba said. “There are ways that we can bring Sam back. I just don’t know what they are yet. But if the audience wants it, then we’ll make it.”

Hijack started streaming on Apple TV+ on Wednesday 28 June, with subsequent episodes airing weekly. Here’s how you can watch Hijack for free.

How to watch ‘Hijack’ for free on Apple TV+

Hijack is an Apple TV+ original, exclusive to the platform. That means you’ll need to subscribe to the streaming service to watch the Idris Elba-led thriller. But the streaming service currently has a seven-day free trial, so, after the Hijack finale episode airs, you’ll be able to watch the entire series for free without charge. Once your trial ends, you’ll pay £6.99 a month.

By signing up for Apple TV+’s seven-day free trial, you will gain access to the streaming service’s entire back catalogue, including Ted Lasso, Silo, Severance, Tom holland’s The Crowded Room and more. We’ve also written a cheat sheet to making the most of your Apple TV+ free trial once you sign up, including how to extend it beyond a week.

How many episodes of ‘Hijack’ are there?

Hijack season one has seven episodes in total. What’s interesting about Hijack is that it’s told over the same length of time as the flight journey from Dubai to London – roughly seven hours – making it a real-time depiction of the flight.

Hijack episodes drop weekly every Wednesday at 8am in the UK. The penultimate episode, titled Comply Slowly, began streaming on 26 July, and ended on a nail-biting cliffhanger.

‘Hijack’ episode 7 UK release date

The finale episode of Hijack episode 7 airs on 2 August at 8am in the UK. It is titled Brace Brace. The official Apple TV+ synopsis for Hijack episode 7 reads: “A new threat emerges on board as Sam struggles to control the chaos unfolding around him.”

