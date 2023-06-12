How to watch Tom Holland’s The Crowded Room for free

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Tom Holland superfans rejoice. Apple TV+’s newest show The Crowded Room has arrived. It’s a psychological drama that Holland says “broke” him and has prompted the 27-year-old actor to take a year-long sabbatical from acting.

The Crowded Room is a 10-episode series about Danny Sullivan (played by Spider-Man star Tom Holland, who also executive produced the show). Sullivan has been accused and arrested for his involvement in a New York shooting in 1979.

Like many Apple TV+ shows, The Crowded Room has a star-studded cast. Joining Tom Holland is Amanda Seyfried, who plays Rya Goodwin, a psychologist tasked with unspooling Sullivan’s life, Sasha Lane (American Honey) and Emmy Rossum as Sullivan’s mother, a casting that has raised eyebrows due to the nine-year age gap.

The psychological drama is inspired by the gripping 1981 non-fiction novel The Minds of Billy Milligan by Daniel Keyes. If this sounds like something you’ll enjoy watching, episodes drop every Friday morning, and below you’ll find details of how you can watch the show for free on Apple TV+.

How to watch ‘The Crowded Room’ for free?

Crowded Room trailer

The Crowded Room is an Apple TV+ exclusive, so you’ll need to subscribe to the streaming service to watch Tom Holland’s latest series. The streaming service currently has a free seven-day trial, it will cost £6.99 a month thereafter, making it one of the cheapest streaming services available today. It costs less than both Disney+ and Amazon Prime Video.

If you sign up for Apple TV+’s seven-day free trial, you won’t have to pay a penny and will gain access to the streaming service’s entire back catalogue, including Ted Lasso and Silo.

Watch The Crowded Room with a seven-day free trial of Apple TV+

New subscribers only. £6.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled.

‘The Minds of Billy Milligan’ by Daniel Keyes, published by W&N: £8.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon )

If you’ve been inspired to read the book after watching the first three episodes of The Crowded Room, you can currently buy the original book The Minds of Billy Milligan. Should you be an owner of an ereader, you can get the ebook for £3.99 (Amazon.co.uk).

Buy now

Watch The Crowded Room with a seven-day free trial of Apple TV+

New subscribers only. £6.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled.

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on TVs and other tech offers, try the links below:

Your TV doesn’t support apps? Give it a new lease of life with one of the best streaming devices