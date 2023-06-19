‘The Crowded Room’s Rotten Tomatoes score is confusing Tom Holland fans

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Tom Holland fans are pointing out a confusing discrepancy regarding his new series The Crowded Room.

The British actor, best known for playing Spider-Man in the Marvel; Cinematic Universe (MCU), leads the new series, which is an adaptation of Daniel Keyes’ 1981 novel The Minds of Billy Milligan.

Holland, who stars in the series alongside Amanda Seyfried, Emmy Rossum and Sasha Lane, plays Danny Sullivan, a man who is arrested for his involvement in a shooting in 1979.

New subscribers only. £6.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled.

Through a series of interviewers with his interrogator (Seyfried), Danny is forced to come to terms with a mystery surrounding his life.

The show, from Oscar-winning writer Akiva Goldsman (A Beautiful Mind), started streaming Apple TV+ earlier this month, dropping its first three episodes.

Sign up to a seven-day free trial of Apple TV+

New subscribers only. £6.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled.

Viewers praised the series, with many believing Holland to be showcasing his acting skills more effectively than ever. It has an audience Rotten Tomatoes score of 90 per cent.

However, many noticed that there is a big difference between the audience and critic score, which, at the time of writing, sits at a paltry 33 per cent. (The Independent’s two-star review contributed to this.)

This has led to confusion, with many accusing reviewers of being overly harsh on the series.

However, it’s worth noting that critics were given access to all 10 episodes, and agreed that the show would have been much better had it contained fewer instalments.

‘The Crowded Room’s Rotten Tomatoes score is confusing Tom Holland fans (Roteen Tomatoes)

New episodes will be released weekly until 28 July.

Holland found shooting The Crowded Room so tense that he has since announced a break from acting.

Sign up to a seven-day free trial of Apple TV+