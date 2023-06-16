Jeremy Clarkson issues disappointing update for Clarkson’s Farm series three

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Clarkson’s Farm fans have a bit of a wait on their hands for season three, the show’s star revealed this week.

The Amazon Prime docuseries follows former Top Gear presenter Jeremy Clarkson, 63, as he attempts to make his farm in the Cotswolds profitable.

On Instagram, a fan account named Clarkson’s Farm Fans shared their excitement for the show’s forthcoming third season, asking followers: “Who’s excited?”

Among the commenters was Clarkson himself, who warned: “We actually won’t finish filming it till October.

“There’s something we are trying which won’t be resolved till then. So it’s a while off yet.”

Season two was released in February this year and was a ratings hit, becoming the streamer’s most-watched original show in the UK.

The show will be back for a third season despite reports that Amazon had “cut ties” with Clarkson following the row over his hateful Meghan Markle column last December.

(Instagram)

The TV host and journalist published a column in The Sun in which he wrote that he despised Meghan on “a cellular level” and dreamt of the duchess being paraded naked through Britain while a crowd threw “excrement” at her.

Clarkson issued a lengthy public apology on his Instagram account at the time saying he “felt sick” when he realised he had “completely messed up” in writing the column that had become UK press watchdog IPSO’s most-complained about article ever.

Clarkson also revealed he sent an email to Meghan and Prince Harry on Christmas Day, admitting his language was “disgraceful” and that he was “profoundly sorry”.

He also said that his employers at Amazon and ITV, where he presents Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?, were “incandescent” over his comments.

Jeremy Clarkson in ‘Clarkson’s Farm' (Amazon)

In May, the Prime Minister was forced to deny that a move to relax planning rules around setting-up farm shops had come about because of Clarkson’s Farm after stars of the show attended a Downing Street summit aimed at securing the UK’s supermarket supply chains.

Much of the show’s second season focused on a local council row over Clarkson’s plans to allow greater visitor access to his Diddly Squat farm and its attached shop.

This row came before Clarkson was forced to close his controversial restaurant at Diddly Squat farm, following more criticism from locals.

He also later admitted that people couldn’t get to Covid vaccinations because of traffic created by his farm shop.

The first two series of Clarkson’s Farm are available to watch on Amazon Prime.