Liveupdated1671685236

Jeremy Clarkson news – latest: Ex-Top Gear host avoids police probe over The Sun Meghan Markle article

Column receives record number of Ipso complaints as politicians demand answers from The Sun

Namita Singh,Tom Murray,Peony Hirwani,Louis Chilton,Inga Parkel
Thursday 22 December 2022 05:00
Comments
Harry and Meghan Volume II trailer

Jeremy Clarkson will remain the host on Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? “at the moment”, ITV boss Kevin Lygo has confirmed.

Lygo criticised the 62-year-old presenter’s comments about Meghan Markle, describing his tirade as “awful”.

In an op-ed published by The Sun on Friday (16 December), Clarkson wrote that he dreamt of the day Markle would be made to parade naked through Britain while the crowd chanted “shame” and threw “excrement” at her.

Clarkson claimed that “everyone who’s my age thinks the same way”.

The Sun has now removed Clarkson’s comment piece from its website. “In light of Jeremy Clarkson’s tweet he has asked us to take last week’s column down,” the page now reads.

More than 60 cross-party MPs have written to The Sun’s editor to demand an apology and “action taken” against Clarkson. The SNP’s shadow culture minister also called for Clarkson to be banned from TV altogether.

Ipso confirmed on Tuesday 20 December that it had received over 17,500 complaints about the presenter’s column, more than the total it received in 2021.

Recommended

1671685236

The boss of ITV confirmed that Clarkson would not be removed from his post as presenter of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?

He did, however, condemn Clarkson’s article in strong terms.

Read more:

Jeremy Clarkson to remain Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? host for ‘the moment’

The presenter hit headlines over the weekend for comments he made about Meghan Markle in a column for The Sun

Peony Hirwani22 December 2022 05:00
1671681608

SNP politician John Nicolson has shared some of the abusive messages he’s received over the past day after calling for ITV to get rid of Clarkson.

He’s not the only person to have reportedly suffered online abuse over the subject – Carol Vorderman said she received “a lot of abuse” after criticising the ex-Top Gear host.

Read more:

Carol Vorderman says she’s ‘received a lot of abuse’ for criticising Jeremy Clarkson

Broadcaster led backlash against the former ‘Top Gear’ presenter over his comments about the Duchess of Sussex

Peony Hirwani22 December 2022 04:00
1671677946

Duke and Duchess of Sussex yet to comment

Neither the Duke and Duchess of Sussex nor the royal family have commented on Clarkson’s statements yet.

However, amidst the row, Harry and Meghan did announce a charitable Christmas gesture.

A photograph of a pile of presents was shared to the Archewell Foundation’s website on Tuesday (20 December), alongside the news that the couple had “organised gifts for more than 30 different reunified and refugee families” at the US and Mexico border.

Read more

Meghan and Harry announce Christmas charity gesture amid Jeremy Clarkson row

The announcement was made on their Archewell Foundation website

Tom Murray22 December 2022 02:59
1671672666

Clarkson says he’s ‘horrified to have caused so much hurt'

A reminder of Clarkson’s response to the row caused by his column in The Sun.

It wasn’t an apology as such, but Clarkson said he was “horrified to have caused so much hurt”.

“Oh dear. I’ve rather put my foot in it,” he wrote on Twitter. “In a column I wrote about Meghan, I made a clumsy reference to a scene in Game of Thrones and this has gone down badly with a great many people. I’m horrified to have caused so much hurt and I shall be more careful in future.”

Read more

Jeremy Clarkson vows to ‘be more careful’ as Meghan column gets 12,000 complaints

Former ‘Top Gear’ host received criticism from his own daughter, Emily Clarkson, over his ‘Game of Thrones’ reference to the Duchess of Sussex, along with condemnation from figures including Nicola Sturgeon, Carol Vorderman and John Bishop

Tom Murray22 December 2022 01:31
1671668212

This isn’t the first time Clarkson has made disparaging comments about Markle

While many people are rightly shocked by Clarkson’s comments in The Sun, it’s far from the first thing the former Top Gear presenter has said about the duchess.

Below, The Independent has collated seven occasions where the TV personality has made digs at Markle.

7 of Jeremy Clarkson’s most controversial comments about Meghan Markle

‘I hate her on a cellular level,’ Clarkson has said of Markle

Tom Murray22 December 2022 00:16
1671653429

Emily Clarkson called out media’s ‘inhumane’ treatment of Markle days before her father’s op-ed

Days before Jeremy Clarkson’s op-ed was published on 16 December, his daughter Emily had condemned the media’s “inhumane” treatment of Markle.

On 14 December, alongside a screenshot of a publication blurb which read, “Harry and Meghan release yet another Netflix trailer for their show waging war on the Palace ahead of new three episodes dropping TOMORROW”, Emily wrote a lengthy caption.

“My steadfast defence of them has never been of the individuals I don’t know, rather of two people who have, objectively, been treated APPALLINGLY,” she said.

“It’s bullying on a mass scale,” Emily continued. “I feel DEEP discomfort with our lack of humanity towards these two people.”

Following the publication of Clarkson’s column, she spoke out against her father, standing against “everything my father wrote”.

Read more

Emily Clarkson Jeremy Clarkson

(Instagram, Getty)

Jeremy Clarkson’s daughter speaks out against Meghan Markle rant

‘I remain standing in support of those that are targeted with online hatred,’ said podcast host

Inga Parkel21 December 2022 20:10
1671651017

Writer Joyce Carol Oates says Clarkson should be taken by ‘his word'

Joyce Carol Oates, the writer who penned 2000 historical fiction novel Blonde, about Marilyn Monroe, believe we should take Clarkson “at his word”.

“When an individual like Jeremy Clarkson admits publicly to a ‘cellular hatred’ of a Black woman,” she wrote on Twitter, “we should take him at his word: racism is primitive, irrational, sub-human & sub-ethical emotional violence directed against someone perceived as ‘other’.”

Inga Parkel21 December 2022 19:30
1671649237

James O’Brien says Clarkson’s ‘gotta go’ on new podcast episode

James O’Brien thinks Clarkson’s “gotta go” after his “disgusting” op-ed against Markle.

Despite not normally buying into “that kind of response to off-air behaviour having on-air consequences”, the radio presenter said he believes “society demands standards”.

Therefore, “I don’t think they can keep him on the job”, O’Brien said on Wednesday’s (21 December) episode of his “The Whole Show” podcast.

“Pretty much everybody (except the weirdest people on the planet) agrees that it was absolutely disgusting.”

Inga Parkel21 December 2022 19:00
1671647447

Police have confirmed that Clarkson is not going to face investigation over the article, despite calls from some critics to probe it as hate speech.

Read more:

Jeremy Clarkson won’t face police probe over Meghan column, Met chief says

Thousands of people have complained about the article, which critics branded racist and misognynistic

Louis Chilton21 December 2022 18:30
1671645647

More than 60 MPs have written to The Sun complaining about the article.

Read more:

MPs complain to The Sun about ‘hateful’ Jeremy Clarkson Meghan Markle article

The cross-party group said the former Top Gear presenter’s ‘hateful’ article had contributed to an ‘unacceptable climate of hatred and violence’

Louis Chilton21 December 2022 18:00

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

