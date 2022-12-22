Jeremy Clarkson news – latest: Ex-Top Gear host avoids police probe over The Sun Meghan Markle article
Column receives record number of Ipso complaints as politicians demand answers from The Sun
Jeremy Clarkson will remain the host on Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? “at the moment”, ITV boss Kevin Lygo has confirmed.
Lygo criticised the 62-year-old presenter’s comments about Meghan Markle, describing his tirade as “awful”.
In an op-ed published by The Sun on Friday (16 December), Clarkson wrote that he dreamt of the day Markle would be made to parade naked through Britain while the crowd chanted “shame” and threw “excrement” at her.
Clarkson claimed that “everyone who’s my age thinks the same way”.
The Sun has now removed Clarkson’s comment piece from its website. “In light of Jeremy Clarkson’s tweet he has asked us to take last week’s column down,” the page now reads.
More than 60 cross-party MPs have written to The Sun’s editor to demand an apology and “action taken” against Clarkson. The SNP’s shadow culture minister also called for Clarkson to be banned from TV altogether.
Ipso confirmed on Tuesday 20 December that it had received over 17,500 complaints about the presenter’s column, more than the total it received in 2021.
The boss of ITV confirmed that Clarkson would not be removed from his post as presenter of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?
He did, however, condemn Clarkson’s article in strong terms.
Read more:
Jeremy Clarkson to remain Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? host for ‘the moment’
The presenter hit headlines over the weekend for comments he made about Meghan Markle in a column for The Sun
SNP politician John Nicolson has shared some of the abusive messages he’s received over the past day after calling for ITV to get rid of Clarkson.
He’s not the only person to have reportedly suffered online abuse over the subject – Carol Vorderman said she received “a lot of abuse” after criticising the ex-Top Gear host.
Read more:
Carol Vorderman says she’s ‘received a lot of abuse’ for criticising Jeremy Clarkson
Broadcaster led backlash against the former ‘Top Gear’ presenter over his comments about the Duchess of Sussex
Duke and Duchess of Sussex yet to comment
Neither the Duke and Duchess of Sussex nor the royal family have commented on Clarkson’s statements yet.
However, amidst the row, Harry and Meghan did announce a charitable Christmas gesture.
A photograph of a pile of presents was shared to the Archewell Foundation’s website on Tuesday (20 December), alongside the news that the couple had “organised gifts for more than 30 different reunified and refugee families” at the US and Mexico border.
Read more
Meghan and Harry announce Christmas charity gesture amid Jeremy Clarkson row
The announcement was made on their Archewell Foundation website
Clarkson says he’s ‘horrified to have caused so much hurt'
A reminder of Clarkson’s response to the row caused by his column in The Sun.
It wasn’t an apology as such, but Clarkson said he was “horrified to have caused so much hurt”.
“Oh dear. I’ve rather put my foot in it,” he wrote on Twitter. “In a column I wrote about Meghan, I made a clumsy reference to a scene in Game of Thrones and this has gone down badly with a great many people. I’m horrified to have caused so much hurt and I shall be more careful in future.”
Read more
Jeremy Clarkson vows to ‘be more careful’ as Meghan column gets 12,000 complaints
Former ‘Top Gear’ host received criticism from his own daughter, Emily Clarkson, over his ‘Game of Thrones’ reference to the Duchess of Sussex, along with condemnation from figures including Nicola Sturgeon, Carol Vorderman and John Bishop
This isn’t the first time Clarkson has made disparaging comments about Markle
While many people are rightly shocked by Clarkson’s comments in The Sun, it’s far from the first thing the former Top Gear presenter has said about the duchess.
Below, The Independent has collated seven occasions where the TV personality has made digs at Markle.
7 of Jeremy Clarkson’s most controversial comments about Meghan Markle
‘I hate her on a cellular level,’ Clarkson has said of Markle
Emily Clarkson called out media’s ‘inhumane’ treatment of Markle days before her father’s op-ed
Days before Jeremy Clarkson’s op-ed was published on 16 December, his daughter Emily had condemned the media’s “inhumane” treatment of Markle.
On 14 December, alongside a screenshot of a publication blurb which read, “Harry and Meghan release yet another Netflix trailer for their show waging war on the Palace ahead of new three episodes dropping TOMORROW”, Emily wrote a lengthy caption.
“My steadfast defence of them has never been of the individuals I don’t know, rather of two people who have, objectively, been treated APPALLINGLY,” she said.
“It’s bullying on a mass scale,” Emily continued. “I feel DEEP discomfort with our lack of humanity towards these two people.”
Following the publication of Clarkson’s column, she spoke out against her father, standing against “everything my father wrote”.
Read more
‘I remain standing in support of those that are targeted with online hatred,’ said podcast host
Writer Joyce Carol Oates says Clarkson should be taken by ‘his word'
Joyce Carol Oates, the writer who penned 2000 historical fiction novel Blonde, about Marilyn Monroe, believe we should take Clarkson “at his word”.
“When an individual like Jeremy Clarkson admits publicly to a ‘cellular hatred’ of a Black woman,” she wrote on Twitter, “we should take him at his word: racism is primitive, irrational, sub-human & sub-ethical emotional violence directed against someone perceived as ‘other’.”
James O’Brien says Clarkson’s ‘gotta go’ on new podcast episode
James O’Brien thinks Clarkson’s “gotta go” after his “disgusting” op-ed against Markle.
Despite not normally buying into “that kind of response to off-air behaviour having on-air consequences”, the radio presenter said he believes “society demands standards”.
Therefore, “I don’t think they can keep him on the job”, O’Brien said on Wednesday’s (21 December) episode of his “The Whole Show” podcast.
“Pretty much everybody (except the weirdest people on the planet) agrees that it was absolutely disgusting.”
Police have confirmed that Clarkson is not going to face investigation over the article, despite calls from some critics to probe it as hate speech.
Read more:
Jeremy Clarkson won’t face police probe over Meghan column, Met chief says
Thousands of people have complained about the article, which critics branded racist and misognynistic
More than 60 MPs have written to The Sun complaining about the article.
Read more:
MPs complain to The Sun about ‘hateful’ Jeremy Clarkson Meghan Markle article
The cross-party group said the former Top Gear presenter’s ‘hateful’ article had contributed to an ‘unacceptable climate of hatred and violence’
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies