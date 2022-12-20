Jump to content

Not in my name, Jeremy Clarkson

Letters to the editor: our readers share their views. Please send your letters to letters@independent.co.uk

Tuesday 20 December 2022 13:28
I would be grateful if he could keep his disgusting thoughts to himself

I would be grateful if he could keep his disgusting thoughts to himself

(PA Archive)

For the information of Jeremy Clarkson, not everyone of his age thinks the same way. His latest desperate grab at appeal for his rapidly fading star is unacceptable.

It is in keeping with his arrogance that he considers that such immature, odious and outdated thoughts are the norm in this age group.

Hoping that he is part of a dying breed is probably forlorn. There will always be those who rise to infamy based on transient popular appeal and whose "celebrity" and wealth gives then the false belief that they are hold an important role in society.

