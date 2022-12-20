For the information of Jeremy Clarkson, not everyone of his age thinks the same way. His latest desperate grab at appeal for his rapidly fading star is unacceptable.

It is in keeping with his arrogance that he considers that such immature, odious and outdated thoughts are the norm in this age group.

Hoping that he is part of a dying breed is probably forlorn. There will always be those who rise to infamy based on transient popular appeal and whose "celebrity" and wealth gives then the false belief that they are hold an important role in society.