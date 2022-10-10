Nicola Sturgeon has been accused of using “dangerous language” after saying “I detest the Tories” in an interview.

Speaking to the BBC during the SNP conference in Aberdeen on Sunday, the Scottish first minister took a swipe at the Conservatives and said she would prefer a Labour government in Westminster.

She said on the Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg programme: “If the question to me is would I prefer a Labour government over a Tory government – I detest the Tories and everything they stand for – so it’s not difficult to answer that question.”