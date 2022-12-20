Piers Morgan weighs in on Jeremy Clarkson’s Meghan Markle column

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Piers Morgan has commented on Jeremy Clarkson’s controversial rant about Meghan Markle in a national newspaper.

In an op-ed for The Sun, published 16 December, Clarkson wrote that he loathes the Duchess of Sussex “on a cellular level” and wants people to “throw lumps of excrement” at her.

The article has since been removed from the publication’s website after the column became the Independent Press Standards Organisation’s most complained about article.

Clarkson himself has received considerable backlash, with a number of celebrities and public figures condemning his remarks.

Morgan – an outspoken critic of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex – reacted to Clarkson’s column on Twitter, writing: “Imagine if all those screaming with rage about Jeremy Clarkson felt the same protective anger towards those who’ve branded our Royal Family callous lying racist bullies - without producing any actual evidence for these cruel allegations?”

In a subsequent post, the former Good Morning Britain anchor clarified that while he’s “not defending what Clarkson wrote”, he’s asking “where the same anger is towards the lies/smears hurled at the Royal Family”.

In March 2021, Morgan’s disparaging comments about Markle’s tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey ignited fury.

Piers Morgan and Jeremy Clarkson (Getty Images)

He told viewers at the time that he “didn’t believe a word” the Duchess of Sussex said about having suicidal thoughts during her time as a senior royal, later referring to her as “Pinocchio Princess” on social media.

The following day, he stormed off-set after weather presenter Alex Beresford criticised him for “continuing to trash” Markle.

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Morgan promptly announced his exit from the programme, saying: “On Monday, I said I didn’t believe Meghan Markle in her Oprah interview. I’ve had time to reflect on this opinion, and I still don’t.”

“If you did, OK. Freedom of speech is a hill I’m happy to die on. Thanks for all the love, and hate. I’m off to spend more time with my opinions.”