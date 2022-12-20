Jump to content

Lily Allen warns of the nepo babies people should really be worrying about

Singer, whose father is the actor Keith Allen, said parents of nepo babies are ‘probably narcissistic’

Ellie Harrison
Tuesday 20 December 2022 08:37
Comments
Lily Allen covers Beyonce

Lily Allen has been posting on social media about “nepo babies”.

In recent weeks, TikTok users have shared their fascination with famous figures from the entertainment industry who they didn’t realise had famous or successful parents, christening them “nepo babies” (short for nepotism).

Actor Zoë Kravitz (daughter of musician Lenny Kravitz and actor Lisa Bonet) and model and musician Lourdes Leon (Madonna’s eldest daughter) are among those who, in response, have defended themselves over the debate.

Now, singer and actor Allen – daughter of the actor Keith Allen – has weighed in.

“The nepo babies y’all should be worrying about are the ones working for legal firms, the ones working for banks, and the ones working in politics,” she tweeted on Monday (19 December).

“If we’re talking about real world consequences and robbing people of opportunity. BUT that’s none of my business.”

She added: “In childhood we crave stability and love, nurturing, we don’t care about money or proximity to power yet. Many of the nepo babies are starved of these basic things in childhood as their parents are probably narcissistic.”

In another tweet, she wrote: “And before you come at me for being a nepo baby myself, I will be the first to tell you that I literally deserve nothing.”

Lily and Keith Allen in 2007

(Getty Images)

Allen and her father have had a strained relationship over the years, with the musician discussing her estrangement from him in 2021.

Last month, The Independent’s Louis Chilton wrote about why he thinks Hollywood’s nepo babies should just drag their privilege into the open.

Earlier this year, Allen fans were furious at the “disrespect” they claimed the singer has received from a number of TikTokers who have referred to her as “David Harbour’s wife”. Allen married the Stranger Things star in 2020.

