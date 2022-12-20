Sharon Osbourne ‘doing great’ after hospital scare

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Sharon Osbourne has given fans an update on her health since returning home from hospital, after experiencing a medical emergency on Friday (16 December).

The music manager and TV personality, 70, was reportedly taken ill on the set of her son Jack’s new TV special, Jack Osbourne’s Night of Terror, on Friday. She was quickly taken in for treatment.

At the time, Santa Paula police chief Don Aguilar confirmed to US press that the fire department had brought Osbourne to the hospital.

Late on Saturday (17 December), Jack shared the latest on his mother’s medical status, confirming that she had been discharged from medical care.

“She has been given the all-clear from her medical team and is now home. Thank you to everyone who has reached out with love and support,” he wrote on his Instagram story.

“As to what happened to my mum – I’m gonna leave it to her to share about when she is ready.”

Sharon has now shared an Instagram photograph of her husky posing in front of a Christmas tree, writing the caption, “Back home and doing great!”

She added: “Thank you for all the [love heart emoji]”

Many of Sharon’s fans posted in the comments section of her post, telling her how pleased they were to hear that she was felling better.

In 2021, the presenter announced that she was terminating her role as co-host on the CBS talk show The View.

Her hosting duties on the programme came to an end after she gave a passionate defence of comments made by her friend, Piers Morgan, about Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex.

Viewers were critical of her interaction with former co-host Sheryl Underwood. It was later announced that she had exited the show.

In 2022, Osbourne joined TalkTV, hosting a prime time show also titled The Talk.

She has released three autobiographies and two novels.