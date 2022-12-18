Sharon Osbourne’s son Jack shares update after TV star’s rush to hospital

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Jack Osbourne has shared an update with fans after his mother, Sharon Osbourne, was rushed to hospital.

Music manager and TV personality Sharon was reported to have suffered a “medical emergency” on Friday (16 December), for which she was quickly taken in for treatment.

Several US media outlets stated that the former X Factor judge was filming a new paranormal activity show at The Glen Tavern Inn in Santa Paula, California, when she became unwell.

It has since been confirmed that she was filming for her son Jack’s new TV special, Jack Osbourne’s Night of Terror.

Late on Saturday (17 December), Jack shared the latest on his mother’s medical status, confirming that she had been discharged from medical care.

“She has been given the all-clear from her medical team and is now home. Thank you to everyone who has reached out with love and support,” he wrote on his Instagram story.

“As to what happened to my mum – I’m gonna leave it to her to share about when she is ready.”

At the time, Santa Paula police chief Don Aguilar confirmed to US press that the fire department had brought Sharon to the hospital.

Jack Osbourne updates followers on his mum Sharon’s health status (Instagram / Jack Osbourne)

In September, Sharon featured in a documentary series titled Sharon Osbourne: To Hell and Back, which gave an insight into her life after she left her job on the talk show, The View.

Her hosting duties on the programme came to an end in 2021 after she gave a passionate defence of comments made by her friend, Piers Morgan, about the Duchess of Sussex.

Viewers were particularly critical of her interaction with former co-host Sheryl Underwood.

CBS, The View’s broadcasting network, launched an investigation into Sharon’s conduct on the series. It was later announced that Sharon had exited the show.