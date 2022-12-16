Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Rhod Gilbert has shared an update about his cancer treatment for concerned fans.

The 53-year-old Welsh stand-up comedian revealed news of his cancer diagnosis in July, and an update about his recovery in an interview earlier this week.

He said that he was being treated at the Velindre Cancer Centre in Cardiff and would be “disappearing for a while” to focus on treatment.

In a post to his Facebook page on Thursday (15 December), Gilbert wrote: “Huge thanks to everyone who has been in touch; reading all your messages of support has been a welcome distraction and given me a real lift. So thanks.

“There has been a lot of stuff in the press recently, so I thought I would clear up any confusion; my cancer diagnosis happened earlier this year (it’s not a new development).”

“I have since had surgery, radiotherapy and chemo at Velindre Cancer Centre and UHW, Cardiff,” he added.

“Thanks to their tireless dedication and incredible care, and lots of wonderful support from friends, family and you lot. I am recovering well, laughing a lot and feeling happy and positive; we are all optimistic that I will come through this.

Gilbert said that he’s “making plans for 2023, so watch this space for info on the comedy stuff; there have been a lot of laughs in odd places, so I am not going to be short of material.”

Earlier this week, Gilbert told his fans he has been diagnosed with stage four cancer and shared some of his early symptoms.

During a recent interview with BBC Radio Wales, he said: “I had a terribly sore throat, tightness through my neck. I was having to cancel shows because I couldn’t breathe.

“I was having all sorts of problems and we couldn’t get to the bottom of it.

“It turns out I’ve got stage four cancer,” Gilbert said. “I also caught Covid on that walk as well. I came home with cancer and Covid from a Velindre fundraising trek… the irony of that! I went as a Velindre patron and came home as a patient.”