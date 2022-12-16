Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Jane Fonda made the gleeful announcement that her cancer is in remission on Instagram on Thursday (15 December).

In September, Fonda revealed she had been diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma – a type of cancer that begins in the lymphatic system.

“BEST BIRTHDAY PRESENT EVER!!!” the Grace and Frankie star, who turns 85 next week, wrote alongside a photo of her at a protest.

“Last week I was told by my oncologist that my cancer is in remission and I can discontinue chemo. I am feeling so blessed, so fortunate. I thank all of you who prayed and sent good thoughts my way. I am confident that it played a role in the good news.

She continued: “I’m especially happy because while my first 4 chemo treatments were rather easy for me, only a few days of being tired, the last chemo session was rough and lasted 2 weeks making it hard to accomplish much of anything.”

Fonda concluded by promoting her climate change activism, for which she is well known, urging followers to “stop Senator Joe Manchin’s … Dirty Deal”, which she claimed “seeks to fast track fossil fuel projects”.

Fonda said in November that she felt “ready” to die. She told Entertainment Tonight that she’s “aware” she is “not going to be around for much longer”, adding that she is “ready” as she has “had a great life”.

“Not that I want to go, but I’m aware that it’s going to be sooner rather than later,” she added, stating: “That’s just realistic.”

The actor, who is the daughter of actor Henry Fonda, has been nominated for seven Oscars, winning two for Klute (1971) and Julie (1977).