Tributes have poured in from across the music industry following the news of The Specials frontman Terry Hall’s death.

The Coventry two-tone band announced that Hall had died aged 63 on Monday (19 December) following a brief illness.

The band tweeted: “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing, following a brief illness, of Terry, our beautiful friend, brother and one of the most brilliant singers, songwriters and lyricists this country has ever produced.

“Terry was a wonderful husband and father and one of the kindest, funniest, and most genuine of souls. His music and his performances encapsulated the very essence of life… the joy, the pain, the humour, the fight for justice, but mostly the love.

“He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him and leaves behind the gift of his remarkable music and profound humanity. Terry often left the stage at the end of The Specials’ life-affirming shows with three words… ‘Love Love Love’.”

“Recovery” singer Frank Turner was among the first to react to the news of Hall’s passing, writing: “God damnit. Just heard the news about Terry Hall. What an absolute sadness. The Specials were one of the most important bands for me as a kid. Taught me many things I needed to know. Gutted. RIP.”

Longtime radio host Simon Mayo, meanwhile, tweeted: “Very sad news indeed. One of the best. Loved his shows.”

Two and a Half Men star Jon Cryer, clearly a fan of Hall’s work, responded: “Terry Hall, also of Fun Boy Three, the Colourfield and co-writer of ‘Our Lips Are Sealed’ has died. So much great music.”

“Very very sad to hear about Terry Hall. Truly one of the greats. A musical hero,” fellow musician Badly Drawn Boy tweeted.

DJ and presenter Jo Whiley wrote: “Horrid news. Have always been a fan. So many songs of Terry Hall that I’ve loved throughout my life. Specials. Fun Boy Three. Colourfield.”

Boy George tweeted: “Very sad to hear about Terry Hall! Absolutely loved him as an artist. Sad day!”

The Specials were formed in Hall’s home city of Coventry in 1977 by Jerry Dammers, Lynval Golding and Horace Panter – with Hall, Neville Staple, Roddy Byers and John Bradbury joining a year later.

During their time together, The Specials produced a string of hit records including “A Message To You”, “Rudy”, “Rat Race” and “Ghost Town”, all of which reached number one.

Hall had two sons, Theo and Felix, with Jeanette Hall.