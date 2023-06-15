Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Jurassic Park fans feel ancient as child star recreates green jelly scene aged 43

‘You do not know... how old this made me feel,’ one fan commented

Tom Murray
Thursday 15 June 2023 07:20
Comments
Palaeontologist breaks down everything Jurassic Park got wrong

Ariana Richards is making Jurassic Park fans feel very old indeed.

The actor was 13 years old when she played Lex Murphy, the granddaughter of the park’s eccentric owner, John Hammond (Richard Attenborough).

To celebrate 30 years since the movie’s release, Richards recreated her character’s most famous scene in a TikTok for the official Jurassic World account.

In the scene, Lex and her younger brother Tim think they’ve escaped a Velociraptor attack and find themselves in the resort’s kitchen where an array of delicious desserts are on display.

As they tuck in, however, it soon becomes apparent that they’re not alone after all.

Recommended

The camera zooms in on Richards as she holds a spoonful of green jelly to her mouth, which wobbles as the Velociraptor’s footsteps approach.

“A duet 30 years in the making,” Jurassic World’s post was captioned.

In the comments section, fans were full of praise for the actor, but were also left feeling very old indeed.

“That’s the most iconic scene in the Jurassic Park films,” one person declared.

“Jesus God do I feel old,” another lamented.

“You do not know... how old this made me feel,” wrote a third.

Richards reprised her role briefly in the film’s 1997 sequel, The Lost World: Jurassic Park.

However, following a series of minor roles in the Nineties, Richards went on to focus on her career as an artist.

Her Instagram bio still alludes to the famous scene: “Artist, actress, mother... and green jello aficionado.”

Earlier this year, Richards’s co-star Sam Neill (who played Dr Alan Grant) revealed that he is in remission from stage three blood cancer.

Recommended

The 75-year-old New Zealand actor will be on chemotherapy medication for the rest of his life, although he is now cancer-free.

Neill recently said he still gets “a lot of flak” for his accent in the franchise, which is “somewhere in between” his real accent and American, per the request of director Steven Spielberg.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in