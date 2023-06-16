Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Mary-Louise Parker has reacted to her ex Billy Crudup’s new marriage to Naomi Watts.

The actor, whose credits include Angels in America and Weeds, dated Crudup for seven years, beginning in 1996.

However, their relationship came to an end after Crudup left her for Claire Danes.

Parker, who was pregnant at the time, had nothing but nice words about Crudup’s new marriage. Crudup and Watts tied the knot earlier this month.

“I honestly, of course, wish them every happiness because that’s my son’s father,” Parker told The Guardian in an interview published on Wednesday (14 June).

The outlet noted that Parker was “stunned” to be asked about the subject.

She continued: “I’m happy for them – I’m happy they found each other.”

Parker previously discussed the break-up scandal in her memoir Dear Mr You, which was published in 2015.

She said of the scandal: “I realise now that whatever I was walking through was part of my life, one piece of a bigger story that is mostly beautiful.

Also in 2015, Homeland star Danes reflected on the affair with Crudup – and the ensuing backlash – during an interview with Howard Stern.

Billy Crudup married Naomi Watts earlier this month (Getty Images for WarnerMedia)

“I was just in love with him and needed to explore that, and I was 24,” she said, adding: “I didn’t quite know what those consequences would be.

“[The backlash] was a scary thing. That was really hard. I didn’t know how to not do that. It’s OK. I went through it.”

Danes, who broke up wuth Crudup in 2006 before marrying Hugh Dancy, said they are still “friends”.

Crudup’s marriage to Watts comes after she split with Liev Schreiber. Their relationship started in 2017.

Crudup’s credits include Almost Famous, Big Fish and The Morning Show, for which he won an Emmy in 2020.

Parker is currently promoting the audiobook Murder in Suburbia, which she narrates. It is available to download now.