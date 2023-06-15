Netflix users issue ‘erasure’ complaint about Never Have I Ever season 4

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Netflix users are issuing a complaint about the new season of Never Have I Ever.

The coming-of-age teen series, created by Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher, returned for a fourth and final run earlier this week, and fans have been tearing through the episodes to see how the story ends.

Never Have I Ever follows Devi Vishwakumar (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan), an Indian-American high school student after her father suddenly passes away.

While the final season is receiving praise from most fans, there is a contingent who are angry with the treatment of one character: Megan Suri’s Aneesa Qureshi.

Suri joined the show for its second season, swiftly becoming a fan favourite. However, viewers are confused as to what happened with her character in the final run as her screen time was drastically reduced.

“I loved Never Have I Ever szn4 so muchhh ughhh just that i was hoping Aneesa could get more screentime,” one fan complained, with another asking: “Why did Aneesa only have three lines in season four of Never Have I Ever?”

Elsewhere, another fan wrote: “Where is Aneesa in season 4 of Never Have I Ever? Enjoyed the season but definitely missed her.”

Fans also had the same response about the character of Ethan (Michael Cimino), who was introduced as a new love interest in the final season.

However, as the season progressed, he seemingly “disappeared” from the main action.

Ethan (Michael Cimino) and Aneesa (Megan Suri) ‘disappeared’ from ‘Never Have I Ever’ (Netflix)

Find more reactions to Aneesa and Ethan’s absence below.

Never Have I Ever is available to stream on Netflix now.