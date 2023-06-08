Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Science fiction has really found a home at Apple TV+. From Severance and Foundation to For All Man Kind and smaller gems such as Invasion, Dr Brain and Hello Tomorrow! there’s a wealth of content to choose from. The latest hit? The adaptation of Hugh Howey’s popular book series Silo.

The post-apocalyptic drama has taken the world by storm. Silo takes place in a gigantic 144-floor underground bunker called the Silo, where (seemingly) the remnants of society live, believing that the Earth has become toxic and uninhabitable.

But has it really? That’s the premise. It stars Rebecca Ferguson (Dune, Mission Impossible) as the series’ heroine Juliet, who’s on a mission to find out the Silo’s secrets. It’s a gripping show that has had viewers hooked from the first episode alone.

Despite encountering barriers for over a decade in bringing the book series to the screen, Apple TV+ has seemingly triumphed with its adaptation. Here’s how you can watch Silo for free.

Where can you watch ‘Silo’?

Silo is an Apple TV+ exclusive, so you’ll need to subscribe to the streaming service to watch the show. Apple TV+ costs £6.99 a month, making it one of the cheapest streaming services available today. It costs less than Disney+ and Amazon Prime Video.

But there is also a way to get Apple TV+ for free. If you sign up for Apple TV+’s seven-day free trial, you won’t have to pay a penny, and will gain access to the streaming service’s entire back catalogue, including Ted Lasso and Silo.

How many episodes of Silo are there?

Silo trailer

We are currently on the sixth episode of Silo’s ten-episode run. Each new episode drops on Apple TV+ at midnight on Friday in the US (EST), which means UK viewers will be able to watch Silo episode seven from 5am BST on Friday.

Should you read the Silo series books?

In an interview with The Independent, showrunner Graham Yost said he hoped that Silo would get two, three and four seasons to flush out this underground world, but more importantly that fans of the show would also turn to the books. “As I told Hugh [the author], I said, ‘I just want everyone who watches this show to read the books AFTER they finish watching the show’.”

With just four more episodes to go, Silo fans might indeed have to turn to the three-book trilogy to find out what happens next. This is where you can buy the first novel.

‘Wool, Silo trilogy’ (book #1): From £2.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

If you can’t wait for the next episode and want to dive directly into Howey’s post-apocalyptic world, you can currently buy the Kindle version of the first book Wool from Amazon for just £2.99. The first season of the show reportedly only covers the events in this first book.

You can also get the audiobook for £7.99 with an Audible membership, while a paperback copy will cost you £8.49.

Buy now

‘Shift, Silo trilogy’ (book #2): From £0.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon )

Shift is the second book in the Silo trilogy and takes us back to the origins of the mysterious underground bunker. Set in a future that’s less than 50 years away from the present. We won’t say anymore than that. A Kindle version of the book costs just 99p, while the audibook costs £7.99 with an Audible membership and a paperback copy costs £9.19.

Buy now

‘Dust, Silo trilogy’ (book #3): From £5.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon )

The synopsis for Dust, the third and final book in the Silo trilogy, contains a few spoilers, so we’ll just say that it follows the events of the first book and leave it there. It’ll be very interesting to see how Apple TV+ adapts it (if we get that far). The Kindle edition of the book costs £5.99, while the audiobook costs £7.99 with an Audible membership, and a paperback copy costs £9.19.

Buy now

