How to watch Severance in the UK, as fans eagerly await season two

The award-winning Apple TV+ show Severance was the break-out hit of last year, after being released in February 2022.

Set in the world of the “severed”, central character Mark Scout (played by Adam Scott) works at biotech company Lumon Industries, where employees have their minds altered using a medical procedure called “severance.” In a nutshell, this means each character’s work memories are “severed” from their home memories, so the characters are essentially leading two seperate lives.

Additional key cast members in the psychological thriller created by Dan Erickson include co-worker Burt Goodman (played by Christopher Walken) and the villainous Harmony Cobel (played by Patricia Arquette). The series was directed by Ben Stiller and Aoife McArdle, who recently won the Irish Film & Television Awards Rising Star award.

The science-fiction drama also bagged Best Drama and Best New Series at the 2023 Emmy Awards.

Tempted to dive into the office-based dystopia? Here’s how to watch Severance in the UK, and everything we know about when the second season will start.

How to watch ‘Severance’ in the UK

You can watch Severance in the UK on Apple TV+. There are nine episodes of the mysterious series to watch, and they all chart an extreme, chilling take on corporate life.

If you’re not already an Apple TV+ subscriber, you can sign up for a seven-day free trial. After your trial ends, it’ll cost you £6.99 per month.

When does ‘Severance’ season two start?

It has been confirmed by Apple TV+ that there will be a second season of Severance, but as yet there is no release date. Filming for season two began at the end of last year, but it’s been halted due to the current Writers Guild of America strike. Production will resume once the writers stike is over.

